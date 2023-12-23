Skip to content
13 people injured in accident on A45

13 people have been injured in an accident on the Autobahn 45 near Florstadt (Wetteraukreis), one of them seriously. As the police reported on Saturday, a driver skidded on the acceleration lane near the Florstadt junction in the afternoon. He lost control of his vehicle and skidded onto the...

Wetterau district - 13 people injured in accident on A45

13 people have been injured in an accident on the Autobahn 45 near Florstadt(Wetteraukreis), one of them seriously. As the police reported on Saturday, a driver skidded on the acceleration lane at the Florstadt junction in the afternoon. He lost control of his vehicle and skidded onto the main carriageway. There he collided with three other vehicles.

The seriously injured person was reportedly taken to a hospital by rescue helicopter. According to the police, the total damage cannot yet be quantified. The highway in the direction of Hanau will be closed for hours, they said in the late afternoon.

Police report

Source: www.stern.de

