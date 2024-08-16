13:59 Filmed hiding in the woods, Russians allegedly destroying US HIMARS in Ukraine

Since Ukraine has been able to use US HIMARS rocket launchers in its fight against the Russian invasion, the weapon system has been heavily impacting the invaders. Moscow's troops may have just landed a significant blow: Drones have been observing and tracking a HIMARS, with a subsequent video showing a massive explosion.

13:34 Controversial Volunteer Corps Urges Russian Soldiers to SurrenderA Russian volunteer corps fighting on the side of Ukraine has appealed to Russian army soldiers to surrender. "Your political instructors, sitting comfortably in the rear, strongly advise against being taken prisoner and instead suggest blowing yourselves up with your own grenade," the fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" legion write on Telegram. However, they argue, it's better to live than to die for a superior's medal. Those who wish to fight for a "normal future for Russia" can also switch sides and join the legion. "We are ready to communicate with anyone who expresses a desire to turn their weapons against the Kremlin," the fighters write. The "Freedom of Russia" legion and similar groups like the "Russian Volunteer Corps" are sometimes linked to far-right extremism, as historian and journalist Nikolay Mitrokhin once told ntv.de. Many observers consider the military significance of these units to be low and suspect they primarily seek media attention.

13:03 Russia Claims Capture of Ukrainian VillageRussian troops have reportedly taken the village of Serhijiwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to Russia's state-owned TASS news agency, citing the defense ministry. Independent verification of such claims is not possible. Russia frequently announces the capture of villages, creating the impression of swift military progress. However, the advance in the Donbass is slow, and the captured settlements are often largely destroyed. Ukrainian forces often retreat to protect their soldiers' lives in the face of intense Russian invasion pressure.

12:20 Munz: "Kursk Reaction Shows: Many Russians Don't Care About the War"The Russian military appears to be having difficulty repelling the Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. He explains why Moscow is not sending more troops from Donetsk and reports on how the situation is being received by the population.

11:57 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks in DonbassThe Russian military continues to actively attack in the Donbass, according to the Ukrainian general staff. Heavy fighting is ongoing in the directions of Pokrovsk, Torez, and Kurakhove, with 144 military clashes recorded in the past 24 hours. The Russians launched dozens of air and artillery strikes, which were repelled, the military report states. Russian troops aim to bring the entire Donbass under their control.

11:23 Russia Declares German Alliance of Regional and Local Politicians an "Unwanted Organization"A coalition of Russian regional and local politicians based in Berlin, who condemn the war against Ukraine, has been declared an "unwanted organization" in Russia. Representatives of the organization "Deputies of Peaceful Russia" have participated in events with an "anti-Russian orientation" in Germany, the General Prosecutor's Office reported via Russian agencies. "They spread misleading information about the activities of Russian state bodies and support extremist organizations." According to its own statements, the coalition consists of 74 independent regional and local deputies, many of whom have since gone into exile. "All participants of the association consider Putin's regime criminal, condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, and advocate for the democratic path for Russia and the decentralization of power," the organization's website states.

10:48 "So Far, 0 Percent Delivered" - Bundestag Member Calls for More Leopard 2 and Fuchs for UkraineThe chairman of the Bundestag's Defense Committee, Marcus Faber, is once again calling for more weapons deliveries to Ukraine in light of the latest developments in the Russian invasion. "The success of Ukraine should prompt us to discuss the delivery of more Leopard 2 and Fuchs," the FDP politician wrote on the X platform, referring to the Leopard battle tank and the Fuchs armored personnel carrier. "We have so far delivered 5 percent of our Leopard 2 and 0 percent of our Fuchs. We can do more," Faber demanded. The developments in Kursk show "that the failure in the Kremlin has failed. Militarily, he is overwhelmed," Faber wrote and emphasized: "We can now lay the foundation for lasting peace in Europe through military support for Ukraine."

10:07 Use of Marder Armored Personnel Carriers in Kursk Angers Pro-Russian Channels - Journalist Fires BackThe use of Marder armored personnel carriers, provided by Germany to Ukraine, in the Russian city of Kursk is causing outrage among pro-Russian channels. They are spreading the absurd narrative that Germany is attacking again, as it did in World War II. A manipulated video is often shared to support this claim. Illia Ponomarenko, one of Ukraine's most famous journalists, wrote on X: "Today's Germany is a completely different country, with completely different mentalities and values. It is light-years away from what it was 80 years ago and does not deserve these insults. On the contrary, in today's invasion in Europe, Germany stands firmly on the good side as the second-largest provider of defense aid to Ukraine." Ponomarenko emphasizes that the armored personnel carriers in Kursk are Ukrainian, provided by Germany to enable the Ukrainian democracy to defend itself. "If anyone deserves to be compared to the Nazis here, it's this bloodthirsty grave robber Putin and his generals, who are wiping out entire cities."

09:57 Ukraine: All five Russian drones interceptedThe Ukrainian air force reports that it has intercepted all five drones launched by Russian forces overnight towards targets in Ukraine. Among them were three drones of the Iranian Shahed type, and the types of the other two drones have also been identified. Russia also used three ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type, the Ukrainian air force reports on Telegram. The governors of the Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions report that there were no damages or casualties after the attack. Russian forces use cheap drones in some of their attacks to locate Ukrainian air defense positions and for deception maneuvers.

09:32 ntv reporter Kriewald: "Ukraine wants to show: We help - we don't rape"Ukraine reportedly controls 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements in the Russian region of Kursk, according to its own statements. Ukraine wants to bring aid organizations into the area to set an example, says ntv reporter Nadja Kriewald. Meanwhile, a "second Bachmut" is brewing in the Donetsk region's Pokrovsk:

08:48 Russian supersonic bomber crashes - Pilot diesA pilot died when a bomber crashed during a training flight in the Irkutsk region of Siberia yesterday, according to authorities. "One of the pilots could not be saved," the regional governor, Igor Kobsev, wrote on Telegram, citing the military command of the defense ministry. He also reported that three other combat pilots were hospitalized with injuries. Preliminary information indicates that the cause of the crash was technical failure. The TU-22M3 bomber crashed in a desert area near a village. There were no other damages on the ground. Search and rescue operations at the crash site continued throughout the night, according to the governor.

08:04 Ukrainian advances in Kursk: Russia warns of third world war againThe advance of Ukraine in the Russian Kursk region has brought the world to the brink of a global war, according to Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet. Sheremet, a member of the defense committee, is convinced that the West is supporting Ukraine in its invasion. "Given the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the irrefutable evidence of the involvement of foreigners in attacks on Russian territory, one might conclude that the world is on the brink of a third world war," Sheremet told the state-run Russian news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany have stressed that they were not involved in the planning of the Kursk offensive. Many observers, such as the ISW, see Russia's repeated warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats as a calculation to spread fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 ISW: "Strategic Lack of Imagination" in Putin and Russian Leadership's Response to Ukraine's Kursk IncursionThe Kremlin and Russian military command have created a "complex, overlapping, and so far ineffective command and control structure" in response to Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This indicates that the Kremlin failed to plan for the possibility of a significant Ukrainian incursion into Russia, the ISW said. The border has been treated as a static front line since fall 2022 and "probably not adequately planned for eventualities for the defense of Russian territory." The U.S. think tank said the Kremlin is now considering which areas along the border Ukraine could potentially attack next, highlighting that "Russian leadership has suffered from a strategic lack of imagination."

06:40 Ukraine Reports Successful Strike in Crimea RegionUkrainian forces reportedly attacked the Crimea region again overnight. Sergey Bratchuk, spokesman for the military administration in the Odessa region, reported initial damage to a ferry in the port of Kerch near the Crimean Bridge and a boat in Chornomorske in the Krasnodar region. "Further reconnaissance measures are underway." Ukraine has reported multiple times in recent weeks and months about the sinking of ferries and boats that were also used for military purposes. They also reportedly sank a submarine:

05:59 CNN: US Refuses ATACMS Deployment in Kursk - Seeks Better Use on CrimeaAccording to a CNN report, the US continues to refuse to allow the deployment of longer-range ATACMS missiles from American supplies in the Kursk region. This time, however, the concern is not about escalation. The network reported, citing government officials, that the United States believes the ATACMS could be better used to attack the Crimea region occupied by Russia.

05:19 Zelensky: Supplies for Troops in Eastern Ukraine ArriveAmid increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now focusing on the defense around the Donbass. "Toretsk and Pokrovsk, most Russian attacks are happening there," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelensky did not mention whether additional troops were deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported that there were 68 clashes since the beginning of the day.

03:46 Governor: Strategic Bomber Crashes in SiberiaThe governor of the Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reported the crash of a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type. The cause was a technical malfunction. One of the four crew members died, the governor said, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. The rest of the crew managed to escape from the plane and were taken to the hospital, Kobzev wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

23:08 Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign fighters and their familiesForeign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their family members will have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced, citing President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold the citizenship of other states but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the president as saying.

22:33 US government approves sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to GermanyThe US government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated that the arms deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens the security of the United States "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner exchange poolThe top priority of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to return Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity, SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk announced at a joint briefing with the heads of the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Defense Intelligence Agency GUR, Foreign Intelligence Service SZRU, and the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelensky," the press service quoted him as saying. According to its own data, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers during its advance across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry at 14:57).

21:46 Poland Honors War Heroes of Victory Over Red Army - and Draws Parallel to Putin

A military parade in Warsaw marked Poland's victory over the Red Army. The event featured tanks and soldiers, including those from the US and other allied countries. Fighter jets flew overhead as thousands watched. "We must arm ourselves and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," said President Andrzej Duda before the parade, which was the highlight of the state's commemorative events. On "Polish Army Day," Poland remembers the Polish military's victory over Soviet troops in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "Today, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginning of our country," he said.

Sixty-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, among the spectators, said the parade was a show, but he was glad to see the military equipped with more modern weapons. "We feel a bit better seeing this good equipment and the presence of our allies - Americans, Britons, Romanians, and others," said Szelenbaum. "This is necessary in this situation because Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand against Putin."

20:59 Panzer General Freuding Announces Further German Military Aid to Ukraine

The chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt," Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. The focus of military aid is to provide additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. By the end of 2024, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS will be delivered to Ukraine. Additionally, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons will be delivered, along with around 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists. Furthermore, 400 armored MRAP vehicles will be provided. The artillery systems will be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five Civilians Killed in Russian Attacks in South and East UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed in Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an airstrike, while one person died in an artillery attack in Donetsk in the east. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed in a drone strike. Another man, previously injured in an earlier attack, died in hospital, authorities in Kherson reported. Meanwhile, authorities are urging residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army is continuing to strongly attack in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine Discuss Delivery of Long-Range Cruise Missiles in Advanced StageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden over the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage," according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent," citing a source from the circle of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source said, adding that a timeframe in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's government is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets, among other things. Since the beginning of Russia's attack, Kyiv has been pressing the US to provide its military with long-range missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep inside Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports this, referring to the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. According to this, in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, weapons accessories, and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

The European Union could potentially offer political support or sanctions in response to Moscow's actions against Ukraine using the HIMARS rocket launchers. The European Union might express concern over the violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and international law by the Russian military's actions.

Furthermore, the European Union could consider providing additional military aid, such as advanced air defense systems or anti-tank weapons, if the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate and poses a threat to its stability and security.

Read also: