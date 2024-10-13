13:58: Gynaecologist Identifies Two Waves of Sexual Misconduct in Russian Context

Dr. Natasha Novakov, a gynecologist, is helping Ukrainian women who have been victimized sexually by Russians in occupied territories. Following her research, she stated that this isn't about sexual desire, but power. The women's ages range from five to 74. According to her, sexual violence in the occupied regions often occurs in two stages. The first stage occurs during the conquest of territories when the invaders aim to demonstrate their dominance. During this period, women often manage to survive these assaults. The second stage occurs upon the Russian troops' withdrawal from previously occupied territories, resulting in a brutally traumatic experience for the women. "It's shocking that so many individuals can commit such acts, not just a single madman, but numerous individuals."

13:31 Biden Not Planning Ramstein Meeting during Germany VisitUS President Joe Biden will make up for his rescheduled Germany visit on the upcoming Friday, learned from government sources. A minimal, work-focused visit is now planned. The initially scheduled Ramstein meeting of major western leaders to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled due to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Europe tour.**

12:49 Russia Announces Capture of Another Village near PokrovskRussian invasion forces have reportedly seized control of another village in eastern Ukraine. The defense ministry in Moscow revealed that troops have captured the village of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka is situated on a highway southeast of the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, serving as a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been defended by Ukrainians against relentless Russian attacks for months.**

12:20 Zelenskyy Calls for Swift Military Aid - 900 Bombs CountedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging speedy aid in his battle against the Russian aggressor post his visit to Germany and other EU countries. "Time cannot be wasted – a clear message must be conveyed," Zelenskyy wrote on "X." "Our allies can provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, take decisive actions on our long-range capabilities, and ensure timely delivery of defense aid to our troops." Last week, the Russians dropped around 900 guided bombs over Ukraine.**

11:58 Iran Criticizes EU Sanctions Over Russian Missile SupplyIran has criticized the planned EU sanctions concerning the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. "I've stated this numerous times, and I say it again: Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the news agency Insa. The EU's planned sanctions are unjustified and a pretext to increase pressure on Iran. The EU is set to impose new sanctions the next day, including against companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and weapons deliveries to Russia.**

11:47 Ukraine Suspects Russia of Executing Nine POWsUkraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the UN over potential executions of nine Ukrainian POWs by the Russians in the Kursk region. "Reports have surfaced on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region," Lubinets stated on Telegram. Such actions would violate the Geneva Conventions, requiring POWs to be treated humanely at all times and protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity. POWs must be released immediately upon the end of hostilities.**

10:52 Czech Film Wins Award for Exposing Russian Sexual ViolenceThe documentary film "He returned," which reveals sexual crimes committed during Russia's occupation of the Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has won a Czech film award in Prague. The film features interviews with two survivors who share their experiences and identify their attackers and commanders. In one case, the film team recreated the crime in the occupied Donetsk region. The film exposes 292 instances of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, with experts estimating this to be a small portion of the overall scale.**

10:22 Zelensky to Present Victory Plan to PopulationUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will publicly present his "Victory Plan" to the public in a few days, according to an advisor to the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan, which consists of five aspects, covers both military and diplomatic components, including inviting Ukraine to join NATO. Details of the plan have yet to be published.**

09:37 Russian Forces Enhance Precision with Illegal Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have improved in precision and agility with the aid of illegal Starlink terminals, according to the "Washington Post." These terminals enable commanders to leverage satellite internet for improved attack coordination, increased drone deployment, and precise artillery fire against Ukrainian troops. Six Ukrainian soldiers from various units in Donetsk confirmed that the terminals help commanders obtain real-time drone views of the battlefield and maintain secure communication among troops. Despite Starlink's illegal sale to Moscow, a black market has reportedly emerged, facilitating the delivery of terminals to Russian forces at the front.**

09:16 US Missile Base in Poland's North Opens SoonAs per "Ukrainska Pravda," Poland's administration has declared the upcoming operation of an American air defense missile base in its northern part, specifically near Puck on the Baltic coast. The base is expected to commence operations within a few weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has disclosed that discussions are underway with the US to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only potential Iranian missiles aiming towards the US but also Russian missiles threatening Poland.

08:51 Overnight Russian Attacks on Ukraine With 68 Drones and 4 MissilesRussia allegedly attacked Ukraine last night using 68 drones and 4 missiles, according to Ukrainian air force reports on Telegram. Two Iskander type ballistic missiles hit the Poltava and Odessa regions, while two guided missiles were launched at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Air defense units managed to shoot down 31 drones, and 36 drones were likely neutralized by electronic warfare. A drone was still in the air this morning.

08:17 Estimated 1,300 Enemy Troops Lost in Ukraine in Past 24 HoursThe Ukrainian Army General Staff has reported 1,300 enemy casualties in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of wounded or dead since the conflict began in February 2022 to approximately 669,000. Moreover, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed. Forty-five Russian drones were also downed.

07:48 Russia Claims to Have Shot Down 13 Ukrainian Drones Over Three Border RegionsRussia's defense ministry reports it has successfully shot down 13 Ukrainian drones over three border regions during the night. Six drones were brought down over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and one drone was reportedly taken down over the Bryansk region.

07:16 Ukrainian Forces Recover Lost Positions in DonetskAccording to military experts group DeepState, Ukrainian forces have regained lost positions near Novohrodivka in the Donetsk Oblast. Simultaneously, Russian troops are said to have made progress near Veselo-Voznesenovka.

06:30 Lithuanians Vote for Parliament, All Major Parties Back Ukraine SupportLithuanian citizens are casting their votes for a new parliament today, with predictions suggesting a shift in power. The Social Democrats are expected to replace the current Homeland Union as the dominant party, and the "Aušra" party may enter parliament for the first time. All major Lithuanian parties are in agreement on continuing to support Ukraine and strengthening their defense against Russia.

04:39 Russian Forces Deploying Older Soldiers to the WarfrontRussian opposition media project Mediazona and BBC Russia have published data revealing that Russia is sending older soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Journalists have analyzed data from about 73,000 soldiers killed since Russia's invasion of its neighboring country. During the initial six months of the war, the majority of fatalities were among 21-23 year olds. However, partial mobilization, the use of prisoners, and the recruitment of volunteers have led to a shift in age distribution, with volunteers, particularly those aged 48-50, making up a significant portion.

01:05 Zelensky Plans to Expand Ukrainian Weapons Production Using Western InvestmentsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to significantly expand Ukraine's weapons production using Western investments. In a video address, he stated, "Our industrial capacity allows us to produce more drones, ammunition, and military equipment than our country's financial capabilities allow. The West can provide the funds, especially since numerous partners may not be able to help Ukraine sufficiently due to a lack of their own weapons." During his visit to Paris, talks centered on a new Ukrainian-French model, which will now be further developed at the ministerial level.

23:31 Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Forces Held Positions in KurskAccording to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces are maintaining their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. "Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to push back our positions, but we are holding the designated lines," he said in his evening video address. The Russian Ministry of Defense had earlier reported that its forces had regained two villages in Kursk. In August, around 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers infiltrated Kursk, one of the largest attacks on Russian territory since the war began in February 2022, crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

22:21 Drone Strikes Could Pave Way for Future Attacks on Russian TargetsUkrainian media reports that recent drone strikes on Russian ammunition and fuel depots have caused significant disruptions and could serve as a model for future attacks with more powerful weapons against Russian military targets, if allowed by Western allies. This is reportedly a key aspect of Ukraine's "victory plan," which has been discussed with several world leaders by President Zelensky in recent days.

21:58 NGO: Belarus Implicated in Child Abuses against UkrainiansThe American non-governmental organization Freedom House suggests that the Belarusian government is involved in grave transgressions against Ukrainian children. The regime is reportedly relocating children from Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine to Belarus, contravening international law, and indoctrinating and militarizing them, according to the organization's report. This move is part of Russia's strategy to eliminate Ukrainian culture and identity. As per their data, over 2,000 children have been identified who have been shifted from the occupied Ukrainian territories to Belarus, where they're supposedly brainwashed in re-education camps.

21:39 Serbia Secures Extra Gas from GazpromSerbia has secured extra gas from the Russian state-owned company Gazprom. Alexei Miller, Gazprom's CEO, and the head of the Serbian state-owned company Srbijagas signed a relevant contract during the international gas forum in St. Petersburg. Serbia remains 80% reliant on Russian gas supplies. Shortly after the start of the Russian invasion in May 2022, Serbia had inked a three-year supply deal with Gazprom. A decision on extending this contract is anticipated at the beginning of the next year.

20:50 Zelensky: Ukraine Has Potential for Boosted Drone ProductionWith international aid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to augment the production of military goods such as ammunition, particularly drones, within Ukraine. These investment projects are a result of Zelensky's recent foreign trips. Ukraine's "industrial base" has more capacity than the state can currently utilize due to a lack of funds, he said. Partner countries lacking sufficient supplies or incapable of providing arms due to other reasons are ready to financially support production in Ukraine and invest in its defense industry.

20:11 Iran Sends Two Satellites to RussiaAs per a media report, Iran has dispatched two locally-made satellites to Russia, which are to be launched into orbit by a Russian spacecraft. This is the latest space cooperation between the two countries, sanctioned by the US, according to the semi-official news agency Tasnim. The construction of Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, and Hodhod, a small communications satellite, is reportedly the first major initiative by Iran's private space sector. Russia had launched Iranian satellites into orbit in February and 2022. U.S. representatives had expressed concerns at the time about the Russian-Iranian space cooperation, fearing it could assist Russia in Ukraine and Iran in monitoring potential military targets in Israel and the Middle East.

19:48 Russian Military Strengthens Counterattacks in KurskAccording to the latest report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian army has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. The Russians are advancing further in the Kursk Oblast, and in the Glushkovsky district, the Russian army has virtually pushed back the Ukrainian forces. The Russian military seems to be aiming to repel the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk before the weather worsens at the end of autumn/beginning of winter, according to the ISW.

