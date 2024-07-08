13:58 German ambassador after Russian airstrikes: "This is what Russia's willingness to negotiate and desire for peace looks like"

Diplomatic representatives of several Western countries in Ukraine have condemned the latest Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been reported killed and around 90 injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was among the targets. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how the negotiating readiness and peace will of Russia looks", writes German Ambassador Martin Jaeger.

13:46 "Defensive capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine calls for more air defense systems

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is urging his country's allies to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient", Umerov writes on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens more injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air bases targeted

The Russian military, according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, has targeted Ukrainian air bases. Institutions of the military-industrial complex were also in the crosshairs. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck", the ministry announces. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kyiv: 1,200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one day

Personnel losses on the Russian side, according to official figures from Kyiv, remain high: Some 1,200 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed or unable to continue fighting in the space of one day. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the start of the war in February 2022. The Defense Ministry announces the losses of the enemy in its daily reports, including the loss of 16 tanks (8171). Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. The figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "Peace Mission": Hungary's Prime Minister "does not speak for Europe" in Beijing

Although Hungary's Prime Minister is currently engaged in his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, making it seem as if he is making great efforts: Despite Hungary taking over the EU Council Presidency on July 1st, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Beijing. Orban "went to China as the Hungarian Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe in this place." European politicians could and should travel to China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in and of itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics often behaves in a way that is not how it should be," said the Vice-Chancellor. "Instead, it often represents ideas that are not in line with the core principles of the European Union, namely freedom within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an unnecessarily close proximity to what I consider to be the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

At broad daylight, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, the regional governor reported on Telegram.

12:10 Russian Air Strike on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's clinic was destroyed in the heavy air strike. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," he told the Reuters news agency, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in attack on Kryvyj Rih

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian missile attack, according to local authorities. Several impacts were reported. Damage was also reported at the administrative building of an industrial company.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next Months Will Be Much Bloodier Than We Think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant escalation of war intensity in the coming months following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much bloodier than we think," Orban said in an interview for "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media in his office in Budapest. Orban cited the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be bloodier than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, about two dozen explosions, allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, were heard, as reported by a correspondent of the news agency dpa. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Selenskyj Meets Polish Leadership Before NATO Summit

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk is scheduled, as the Polish government announced. Tusk had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyj. Selenskyj then meets his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in the early afternoon. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians Shoot Down Russian Drone with Small Aircraft

Weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity with which Ukraine deals with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated by footage of a drone hunt. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi Calls for Ceasefire and Negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this should be achieved or who would be the key players. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrAccording to its own statements, the Ukrainian air defense has shot down three Russian missiles. In total, Russia had attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reported the Ukrainian Air Force. The three hit missiles were destroyed over the Cherkassy and Schytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius upset about NATO summit over insufficient budgetIn his first public statement since the coalition government's budget compromise of the traffic light coalition, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I registered. That's frustrating for me because I can't get things going as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," said Pistorius, who is currently visiting Fairbanks in Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius said: "We'll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutions: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only minor effects on Russia's war-fighting capabilities. This is the conclusion reached by a research project of four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing robustly due to the arms build-up at the moment, but the sanctions are working long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB has reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and fly it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban is currently in Beijing, planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to Moscow

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin sources, discussions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine will also take place. It will be interesting for western observers, says Kreml spokesperson Dmitri Peskov in advance, considering that Modi snubbed the peace summit initiated by Ukraine in Switzerland in June. India's trade with resource giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Rockets heading towards Kiev - danger averted

After the takeoff of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenya, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the threat has been partially neutralized, and people are advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "Peace Mission": Orban lands in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission." There, he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is already the third surprise overseas trip Orban has taken since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency in early July. Before that, he visited Ukraine and Russia, which drew fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

German Armed Forces Inspector General Carsten Breuer is calling for a strengthening of defense spending. Russia could turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up a potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers than there are in the combined forces of the five largest NATO armies in Europe. We must be prepared." Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks annually. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they will only have about half of what Russia now produces in tanks every year. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the chairman of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit during this week. There is concern about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mining explosion in the Charkiw regionAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, via Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and struck a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives indicate that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against forced peaceThe Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit, both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," Karis said, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile systems, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. As Zelensky noted on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation under this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be provided was made in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. A specific delivery date was not mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets during his visit to Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The ministry claimed the EU delegation in Ukraine was unhappy that the agency had not used the EU-commissioned funds.

