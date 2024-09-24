13:55: Military Analyst Declares Ukrainian Operation in Kursk as Triumphant

Opinions Split on Ukrainian Advance in Russian Kursk Region, Labelled a Success by Military ExpertThere's a debate raging amongst many observers regarding whether the Ukrainian military operation in the Russian Kursk region is a victory or a failure for Kyiv.military strategist Nico Lange views it as a triumph, asserting in a post on X: "Consider if President Zelensky had to discuss Ukraine's peace plan in New York without the Kursk offensive. It emphasizes the importance and success of the Kursk offensive alone."

13:17 Kyiv's Victory Strategy Includes NATO InvitationInvitation to join NATO becomes a crucial component of President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Victory Plan" for Kyiv.Jones, advisor to Zelensky, suggests that the countries under attack by Russia should extend an invitation for NATO membership, disregarding Russia's threat of escalation, according to comments made in New York.The plan incorporates both military and diplomatic measures.Russia has been involved in a war against Ukraine in part due to the latter's ambitions to join NATO.

12:42 Moscow Remains Committed to War Goals as Kyiv NegotiatesIn spite of Kyiv's attempts to broker a peace, Russia persists in upholding its war objectives in Ukraine. "Once these objectives are achieved in one way or another, the special military operation will conclude," stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to the prolonged and brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine.His remarks followed statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who mentioned during his US trip that the end of the war was closer than anticipated.Zelensky is presenting his "Victory Plan" in the USA to exert pressure on Russia for negotiations.Moscow aims to seize control of the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.The city also aims to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.In the past, the ouster of the Kyiv government has been another goal.Many analysts believe that Russia's ultimate objective is to dominate Ukraine entirely.

11:59 Critical Deterioration of Situation in Wuhledar - Russian Forces May Employ Underhanded TacticsThe pro-Ukrainian military outlet Deepstate reports that the situation around the city of Wuhledar is deteriorating rapidly. "The Russians are attempting to siege the settlement while simultaneously reducing it to rubble with artillery and other attacks."Deepstate does not report any entry of Russian troops. "Holding out until the end is not an option, as it would put our military personnel at an unacceptable risk.The troops of the 72nd Brigade are not giving up and are still fighting, despite everything."According to Nexta, Russia resorted to the "scorched earth" strategy by heavily bombing Wuhledar from the air:

11:15 High-Resolution Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Damage in Russian Munitions DepotsUkraine has recently inflicted significant damage on Russian munitions depots, eliminating large quantities of rockets, artillery shells, and various other materials.Recent high-resolution satellite images from Maxar showcase the full extent of the latest attacks in Oktyabrsky and Toropez:

10:46 Destructive Attacks in Saporishshya: One Loss of Life, Several Injuries, and Widespread DamageRussian attacks in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporishshya have resulted in one fatality and six injuries, according to official reports.The area was hit by "massive air strikes" within two hours late Monday evening, the state emergency service stated. "One person was killed, and six others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," the regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, wrote on Telegram.A city administration employee reported that 74 apartment buildings and 24 private houses were damaged in various parts of the city.

10:07 Renewed Munitions Strikes on Russian Aircraft Carrier Crew: "Admiral Kuznetsov" May Not Sail AgainThe crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is reportedly being redeployed to the frontline, according to Forbes.NTV correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow explains that the crew's transfer could be an indication of Russia's financial struggles:

09:27 Wuhledar on the Brink of Collapse - Russian Troops Allegedly EnterRussian troops have commenced their attack on the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, as reported by state media and bloggers.Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger from Ukraine, wrote: "Russian units have entered Wuhledar - the city is under siege."Other pro-Russian war bloggers also reported the assault.State propaganda outlets reported that the city, situated in the Donetsk region, was being encircled, and combat was taking place to the east of the settlement.Military analyst Colonel Reisner told ntv.de that the city was in danger of being encircled. "It seems likely that the 72nd mechanized brigade, armed with tanks and armored fighting vehicles, will be unable to defend the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Clash with Drones Throughout the NightRussian defense forces reportedly shot down 13 Ukrainian drones during the night, as per state records. Six drones were downed over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, along with one in the Bryansk region, according to the TASS news agency, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. Ukraine's air force claimed Russia assaulted them with 81 drones and four missiles during the night. Seventy-nine drones were either shot down or forced to malfunction. No initial reports of casualties or damages were reported.

08:17 Denmark Chimes in on Long-Range Attacks on RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen suggested that the allies of Ukraine should approve the usage of Western weapons with extended ranges against Russia in an interview with Bloomberg. "I propose we put an end to the ongoing debate regarding red lines," Frederiksen stated. According to her, the most critical red line has already been transgressed, which was when Russia invaded Ukraine. She declared that she would never allow Russia to dictate right or wrong within NATO, Europe, or Ukraine.

07:38 Russian Casualties Buried on the Battlefield and Declared Missing to Cut Costs

As per a leaked phone conversation published by Ukrainian military intelligence, Russian soldiers who perish in battle are allegedly buried on the battlefield and reported missing to avoid substantial payments to their families. "They kill them, the battle rages on, it's hot outside, they begin to smell bad, so we bury them right here and then report them missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't receive any compensation," a man explained to a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod, as reported by Kyiv Independent. The compensation for each fallen soldier is said to range from $67,500 to $116,000.

06:59 Russia's Statements Offer Little Hope for War's Conclusion

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy still promotes his "victory plan" in the US, but there's no inkling of interest from Russia to conclude the conflict, as per the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). "The Kremlin continues to publicly signal its disinterest in a peace settlement that doesn't involve the total surrender of the Ukrainian government and the annihilation of the Ukrainian state," writes the ISW. High-ranking Russian figures have recently expressed opposition to participating in the next peace summit, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov reiterated that Russia is unwilling to negotiate under any circumstances except for Ukrainian surrender and targeting NATO and the West as a common enemy.

06:27 Zelensky: Stronger US-Ukraine Cooperation Could Speed up Russian Aggression's End

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, more assertive measures from the US government could expedite the end of Russia's aggression against Ukraine in the coming year. "As we approach the end of the year, we have a genuine opportunity to bolster cooperation between Ukraine and the United States," Zelenskyy stated in a post on his Telegram channel following a meeting with a bipartisan US congressional delegation. Zelensky is currently in the US to attend UN General Assembly sessions and introduce his "victory plan" to the US government.

05:44 Teenager Duo Torches Mi-8 Helicopter in Omsk

Two teenagers allegedly set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday using a Molotov cocktail, as per the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were subsequently apprehended and reportedly confessed to being offered $20,000 via Telegram to carry out the attack. The helicopter suffered significant damage, according to Russian media. This incident follows a similar attack on September 11, when two young boys torched a Mi-8 helicopter at the airport in Nojabrsk, Tyumen region. Various sabotage attempts have occurred in different regions of Russia, including train derailments. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some Russian railways were targeted by "unknown adversaries" of the Putin regime.

04:44 G7 Considers Supplying Long-Range Missiles to UkraineThe foreign ministers of the G7 nations will debate potential missile deliveries to Ukraine, which could reach enemy territory, on Monday, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. This was revealed during the UN General Assembly. It is also known that Russia is receiving new weaponry, including Iranian missiles, despite Iran's ongoing denials.

03:50 Zelensky: Peace "Could Be Closer Than We Think"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shares optimism about a possible imminent end to the war with Russia, stating "I believe we are closer to peace than we think" in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News. In the interview, he encourages ongoing support from the US and its allies.

02:50 Casualties Following Russian Assaults on SaporizhzhiaRussian troops conducted another attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday night. One fatality was reported, as per the region's governor, Ivan Fedorov. A city official, speaking to public broadcaster Suspilne, stated that five individuals were hurt, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 people suffered injuries in previous attacks on the city, both during the day and the night before. Fedorov mentioned on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the latest assault, although it's unclear what type of weapon was employed. Russian forces additionally targeted the city's infrastructure, sparking a fire that was swiftly put out by emergency services without causing any harm.

01:29 Ukrainian Forces Under Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian armed forces continue to face pressure in the eastern part of the nation, as per their own accounts. "The situation in Pokrovsk and Kurachove remains tenser than a cat's back," the Kyiv General Staff stated in its evening report. Over 50 out of 125 Russian attacks happened in this sector. The Ukrainian military leadership specified that the main attack was directed towards Pokrovsk. While independent observers commend the Ukrainians for slowing down the Russian progress in the strategically significant Pokrovsk, the situation remains dangerous for the defenders in the vicinity of Kurachove further south-east. Russian troops' advancements near the mining town of Hirnyk could potentially surround several units there. Similarly, an outflanking of defensive positions is suggested further south near the town of Vuhledar, previously unable to be captured by the Russians through frontal assaults.

00:28 American Citizen Imprisoned in Russia for Kidnap AttemptAn American citizen has been sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for attempting to leave the country with his Russian son without his mother's consent, government announcements claim. A court in the Kaliningrad enclave found him guilty of attempted "kidnapping" and ordered him to serve his sentence in a labor camp. The verdict highlighted that the American citizen tried to depart for Poland with his four-year-old son in July 2023. Without the mother's approval, he attempted to take the child abroad, they claimed. He allegedly tried to cross the border into Poland through a forest area with the boy before being halted by border guards. The US-Russia relations remain strained due to the Ukraine dispute.

23:14 Russia Records Deaths After Attack on BelgorodThree casualties were reported in an attack on a Russian village close to the Ukrainian border, according to local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, located 5 kilometers from the border, was "shelled by the Ukrainian army" on Monday, as revealed by Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram. Two grown-ups and a teen were slain, and two were injured, including a child, the governor added.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz for German Aid After New York MeetingAfter meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the importance of German aid. "We appreciate Germany's support tremendously," Zelensky stated on X. "Together, we have saved countless lives, and we can certainly do more to strengthen security across the entire European continent." However, Scholz reiterated the German government's stance on not supplying Ukraine with advanced weapons.

21:35 Forbes: As Russian Aircraft Carrier Fades Away, Crew Deployed to Ukraine WarRussia, with its sole aircraft carrier, named "Admiral Kuznetsov," has received considerable attention due to its mishaps since launching in the 1980s and limited deployments. Now, according to "Forbes," an increasing number of sailors from the 15,000-strong Admiral Kuznetsov crew are being deployed to the war in Ukraine, serving with their own battalion. According to "Forbes," this is one of the methods being adopted to meet Russia's monthly recruitment demands, which the magazine estimates to be 30,000 new combatants each month. Meanwhile, the Admiral Kuznetsov is reportedly deteriorating and appears more likely to become a permanent fixture at Murmansk, where it has remained for an extended time.

