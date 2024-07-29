13:47 ISW sees completely taken over by Robotyne - Fighters object

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been fiercely fighting over Robotyne in the Saporischja region for a long time, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Russian soldiers have likely taken control of the entire village of Robotyne, the institute claims, based on geolocated video material. However, the spokesperson for the Tavria Operations Group, Dmytro Lykhovii, denies this to the "Kyiv Independent". He states that there have been "no significant changes" in the situation. The village of Robotyne, located about 15 kilometers south of Orichiw and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporischja, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has been on the front line since then.

13:16 German government remains undeterred by Putin's threats

Russian threats regarding the planned deployment of long-range weapons in Germany will not cause the German government to change course, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," the spokesperson tells the press. Russia has been preparing for this and waging an aggressive war in Europe against Ukraine. Germany must respond accordingly. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US over the weekend about the stationing of new long-range weapons in Germany, which could trigger a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War. The US and the German government had announced two weeks ago that US weapons capable of reaching Russia would be stationed in Germany starting in 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin welcomes Maduro "on Russian soil"

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on his re-election victory. Putin expressed his readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the South American country, as reported by the Russian state agency RIA Novosti. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin added. He is "confident" that Maduro will continue to contribute to the progressive development of relations between the two countries in all areas. Russia is one of the most important partners of the Venezuelan president. Moscow supported Maduro when Western countries imposed sanctions on him following his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in Russia in recent years have also been controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian Security Service arrests six FSB agents in Odessa

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reports that it has arrested six suspects in Odessa who allegedly carried out sabotage on behalf of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). According to the SBU, they set 15 Ukrainian military vehicles on fire in June and July on the FSB's orders. They were reportedly discovered by the FSB on Telegram, as they were trying to make easy money. They were arrested almost simultaneously in different parts of the city. The SBU states that the suspects are six residents of Odessa between the ages of 18 and 24, who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. They face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

11:30 Harmony everywhere: Lukashenko reports on talks with Putin

According to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. As reported by the state Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Lukashenko says that during his recent talks with Vladimir Putin on the Valaam Island in the Ladoga Lake, mutual agreement was reached on all issues: "There was full agreement on all matters. There is absolutely no rejection." During the talks with Putin, it is said that they discussed prices and advance payments for oil deliveries.

10:59 Thousands more - Kiev calls for Russian casualty numbers

The Ukrainian General Staff estimates again the losses of the Russian army. Over 1,300 soldiers are reportedly eliminated in one day, bringing the number of wounded and killed Russians, according to Ukrainian reports, to over 576,000. Western estimations vary. NATO assessed the number of Russian casualties - dead and wounded - to be around 350,000 in mid-March. The US intelligence estimated a figure of 315,000 in December 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated during a citizen dialogue at the end of May: "There is a number that says, in dead or severely wounded Russian soldiers per month - 24,000." The numbers would be even higher than those reported by Kiev.

10:30 Kremlin continues funding for soldiers - Russians discuss soaring flight prices

Russian infrastructure continues to be targeted by Ukraine. The attacks have an effect, but militarily, the Kremlin remains well-prepared, explains NTV reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow must invest increasingly higher sums for soldier recruitment.

09:59 Putin plans meeting with new Iranian president

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, according to Russian media reports. "The Iranian side has already received a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be pleased to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told "Izvestia". The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president takes place on July 30. A Russian delegation, led by the President of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, is expected to attend.

09:35 At least 23 injured in Ukraine in one day

At least 23 people were injured in Ukraine on Sunday due to Russian attacks, according to official reports. In the region of Kherson, Russian forces attacked 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson itself. Eleven people were injured, among them three children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the region of Dnipropetrovsk, Russian forces attacked the city of Nikopol, which lies directly across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia and is a regular target of Russian attacks. Eight people were injured, including two girls aged one and ten, and some adults had shrapnel wounds, according to Governor Serhii Haisyk. Several people were also injured in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

08:59 Georgian opposition files lawsuit against "Agent Law"

Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, filed a lawsuit against the controversial "Foreign Agent Law" at the Constitutional Court today, according to "Kyiv Independent". The lawsuit was reportedly signed by 32 opposition MPs. The law requires organizations that receive more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "agents of foreign influence." A similar law has been used by the Kremlin against opposition and civil society in Russia for years.

08:35 Kiev remembers the victims of Oleniwka

In Kiev, thousands commemorate the explosion at a pro-Russian separatist-controlled prison in Oleniwka two years ago. Soldiers and civilians gather on the Kiev Independence Square on Sunday to honor over 50 deaths. They call on their government to do more to pressure Russia for the release of war prisoners. The explosion in Oleniwka, according to many Ukrainian soldiers, was one of the most painful chapters of Russia's offensive war against their country. Russia claims the explosion in Oleniwka was caused by a Ukrainian rocket. However, investigations by the AP news agency suggest that Russian military forces may have caused the detonation.

08:07 New water drone? Mysterious Jetski washed up on Turkish coast

Did Ukraine have a new water drone? According to the "Kyiv Post," a heavily modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner"-Jetski was discovered near Istanbul, Turkey, in the past week. A military expert told the "Kyiv Post" that the previously unknown unmanned vehicle could be another model of Ukrainian kamikaze sea drones used in the Black Sea against Russia. Reports indicate that the Jetski was equipped with two black-painted cylinders containing explosive charges on either side of the vehicle. Other experts speculated that it could be additional fuel tanks to increase range. The Jetski's seats appeared to have been replaced with various electronic control panels and a Starlink antenna, likely used for communication and guidance. Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warned against hasty conclusions in the "Kyiv Post." The vehicle "looks like something else than a functioning maritime drone." It could also be part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the matter.

07:33 Ukraine intercepts most of the Russian drones

The Ukrainian Air Force intercepts, according to their own statements, nine out of ten Russian drones at night. In addition, a missile was intercepted and destroyed, the Ukrainian Air Force reports on Telegram. Russia, on the other hand, claims to have intercepted 39 drones launched by Ukraine. "Our air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk," the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Telegram. Three more drones were neutralized in the northwestern region of Leningrad near the city of St. Petersburg.

07:04 No more happy singles in films: Duma Deputy wants to punish "divorce propaganda"

Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov is planning an initiative to ban the screening of films with happy singles. According to "Novye Izvestia", a penalty for "divorce propaganda" in the country is to be introduced, along with a ban on showing "happy bachelors." "In general, any propaganda for divorce should be punishable. A divorce is a tragedy and a misfortune, and propagating it, especially for these unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," says Milonov, who is the deputy chairman of the Duma Committee for Family, Fatherhood, Motherhood, and Childhood. According to him, public opinion towards bachelors should change, and only those should be chosen as heroes who have many children. Russia has been promoting a increasingly traditional family image for several years. However, not all in political leadership share this view - for example, President Vladimir Putin is divorced and his relationship status is unclear.

06:33 Four TASS journalists reportedly have accreditation revoked in Paris

The Olympic Organizing Committee is reportedly revoking the accreditation of four journalists from the Russian news agency TASS in Paris. The Committee cites a decision by French authorities for the move, but has given no further explanations to Moscow, according to Reuters. The four journalists in question are two reporters and a photographer who were planning to cover the games, as well as a France correspondent. Paris had previously refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games, citing possible espionage. Russia is traditionally one of the biggest medal winners at the Olympic Games, but the games in Paris will not be broadcast on Russian state television and only 15 Russians are participating this time. Russians and Belarusians can only compete as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or the military.

06:07 Zelensky: No ceasefire with further occupation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blocking all efforts to end the war quickly. He cannot agree to the demands for a ceasefire as long as Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory, he said in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. He reaffirmed the previous position of his government. For the way to a just peace, he sees three important conditions in his view: "Patience, support (for Ukraine), and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)." "If the United States and European countries remain united, they will exert additional pressure on Moscow and show that it has no chance," he emphasized.

05:37 Russia: Drone debris causes fire in Voronezh

A supply infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh has caught fire due to drone debris, according to the regional governor. "The fire has been put out," Governor Alexander Guskov reports via Telegram. "There are no injuries reported." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil depot in Kursk reportedly hit by Ukrainian drone According to Russian reports, Ukraine has flown multiple waves of drone attacks on the Russian border region of Kursk. At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by our air defense systems on late Sunday evening, Governor Andrej Smirnov wrote on Telegram. Earlier in the day, 19 drones had been shot down. An oil depot was damaged in the attacks. The governor reports minor damages to several residential buildings without providing further details. Drone attacks are also reported from other Russian border regions. In Orjol, a power plant was reportedly damaged according to the governor's Telegram post at 00:55 AM. In the border region of Brjansk, at least four drones were shot down according to the local governor's statement.

02:02 Gabriel expresses concern over lack of debate on US missile deployment in Germany The former Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the Atlantic Bridge, Sigmar Gabriel, expresses concern over the lack of public debate in Germany prior to the decision on the deployment of US long-range missiles. "I'm not disturbed by the deployment itself, but by the fact that there's no public debate about it in Germany. It's just being decided", the SPD politician told the "Rheinische Post".

00:55 Power plant in Russia damaged by Ukrainian drone attack Russian reports indicate that a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Orjol was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack. "There are no casualties", Governor Andrej Klitschkow wrote on Telegram. Two drones were destroyed. The exact number of shot-down drones is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Polish Foreign Minister proposes Hungary's exit from EU and NATO The Polish Foreign Ministry proposes that Hungary leave the EU and NATO following Viktor Orban's controversial remarks about the EU, the US, and Poland. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave", says the deputy Polish Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, according to the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Orban reportedly accused Poland of deceit, praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump, and defended Russia. Bartoszewski described Orban's current politics as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish". Poland does not make deals with Russia "unlike Orban, who stands on the fringe of the international community", Bartoszewski added.

21:31 Drone attack on Bomber: Zelensky thanks soldiers for "precision from 1800 kilometers distance"Ukrainian media reported yesterday about a successful drone attack on a military airfield in the north of Russia - 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to "Ukrainska Pravda" quoting intelligence circles, a strategic bomber of the type TU-22M3 was hit. In the evening video address of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the soldiers and in particular the 9th department of the Military Intelligence GUR can be thanked. "Precision at a distance of almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Really important! Thank you", says Zelensky. Russia launches bombers from this airfield for missile attacks on Ukraine.

20:46 Reports: Wagner-affiliated propagandist killed in fighting in MaliDuring fighting in Mali with fighters of the separatist Tuareg people in the north, several dozen Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries have reportedly been killed. A famous Russian propagandist, who is close to the Wagner group, is said to be among the dead according to media reports. The independent Russian news channels "The Insider" and "Mediazona" report that Nikita Fedjanin, administrator of the Telegram channel "Grey Zone" with around 500,000 subscribers, was killed in the fighting. A photo of his corpse is said to be circulating on the internet. On the Telegram channel, which Fedjanin referred to as a "soldier community", he published pictures of Wagner deployments at various locations in Africa and repeatedly expressed his support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The commander of the mercenaries, Evgeny Prigozhin, also regularly had videos and photos of Wagner fighters distributed via "Grey Zone".

20:27 Zelensky: Ukraine will present "peace plan" by end of NovemberThe Ukraine will present a "peace plan" by the end of November, says President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. Ukraine organized the first global peace conference in Switzerland in June, at which 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communique. The Ukrainian leader says, Kiev will begin "detailed talks with relevant countries" about territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to organize a second peace conference before the US presidential elections in November with the participation of Russia. No official invitation has been sent out yet. The Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin said Russia would not participate.

All previous developments can be read here.**

Despite Russian threats, the German government remains undeterred, with a spokesperson stating they will not be intimidated by statements about deploying long-range weapons in Germany due to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. Moscow congratulated Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on his re-election victory, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing his readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the South American country and welcoming Maduro to Russian soil. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reportedly arrested six suspects in Odessa who allegedly carried out sabotage on behalf of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), setting 15 Ukrainian military vehicles on fire in June and July on the FSB's orders. In a meeting with Vladimir Putin on Valaam Island, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko reported that relations between the two countries were harmonious, with full agreement on all matters reached during the discussion. In response to reported Russian casualty numbers, the Ukrainian General Staff estimated that over 1,300 soldiers were eliminated in one day, bringing the total number of wounded and killed Russians to over 576,000, according to Ukrainian reports.

Read also: