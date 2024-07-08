13:46 "Defense capabilities are still inadequate" - Ukraine calls for more air defense systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow urges allies of his country to make quick decisions regarding the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient", Umerow writes on Telegram after a massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the Russian air raids on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens were injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Airforce bases attackedThe Russian military, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, has attacked Ukrainian airforce bases. Targeted were also military industrial facilities. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck", the ministry reports. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one dayPersonnel losses on the Russian side remain high, according to official figures from Kiev: Within one day, 1200 Russian soldiers are said to have died or become incapacitated in the war. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the start of the war in February 2022. The Defense Ministry reports in its daily statements on Russian losses that the enemy has lost, among other things, 16 more tanks (8171). Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "peace mission": Orban "speaks not for Europe" in BeijingDespite the fact that Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is making great efforts with his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing to give that impression: Even if Orban's country has taken over the EU Council Presidency from 1 July, he cannot speak for the European Union in this function. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distances himself from Orban's visit to Beijing. Orban is "as Hungarian Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe" in China, Habeck clarifies to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe in this place." European politicians could and should travel to China, the Green politician says. "I was there myself. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not in line with the thinking of the European Union, namely liberalism from within and European self-confidence from without, but rather seeks an often too close proximity to what I consider to be the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

At daylight, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, among them the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city Pokrovsk, according to the regional governor on Telegram. A missile hit an unspecified building, the governor added.

12:10 Russian Air Strike on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. At the site of the heavy attack, a children's clinic was destroyed. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the Heavyest Attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," Klitschko told Reuters news agency as he stood next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive missile attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities Report Ten Dead, Over 30 Injured in Kryvyj Rih Attack

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian missile attack, according to local authorities. Several impacts were reported in the city. Damage was reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next Months Will Be Much More Brutal Than We Think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects the intensity of the conflict to significantly increase in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and Russian determination. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev in several waves with missiles. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were more than two dozen explosions, presumably from surface-to-air missiles, as a reporter for the news agency dpa reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a hit on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets Polish leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled, as the Polish government announced. Morawiecki recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays an important role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone with small plane

Weapon deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small plane and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this would happen or who would be the key players. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three cruise missiles over Cherkassy and Shytomyr

The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down three Russian cruise missiles. According to their own reports, Russia launched six cruise missiles of the Kh-101 type. The three destroyed missiles were over the regions of Cherkassy and Shytomyr. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius irritated before NATO summit over small defense budget

In his first public statement since the coalition government's budget deal, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the budget's consequences. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I applied for. That's frustrating for me because I can't get certain things going as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," Pistorius said during a visit to Fairbanks, Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I'll have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institute: Sanctions scarcely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have scarcely affected Russia's capability for warfare. This conclusion comes from a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing robustly in the face of the arms buildup at present, but sanctions work long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB has, according to reports from Russian news agencies, prevented Ukrainian troops from capturing a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration leader, Oleh Syniehubov, reports this via the news agency Ukrinform on Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," quoting the regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi travels to Moscow - visit first since war beganIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will also take place. For western observers, it will be interesting, Peskov adds, looking back on the fact that Modi did not attend the peace summit in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine in June. India's trade with the resource giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Rockets heading for Kiew - danger avertedAfter the start of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenja, an alarm was called for the entire Ukraine at night. Missiles were heading towards Kiew and the western city of Schytomyr. The Air Force reports that the danger has been partially averted, and people should continue to take shelter in the east and south.

02:18 Orban's "Peace Mission": Orban Arrives in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "Peace Mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is Orban's third unexpected foreign trip since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. His previous visits were to Ukraine and Russia, which drew strong criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

German Armed Forces Inspector Carsten Breuer emphasizes the need for continued defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries by around 2029, Breuer warned in an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up a potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian military is planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe. We must be prepared." In addition, Russia produces between 1,000 and 1,500 tanks every year. "If they took the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they would only have half of what Russia now spends annually on tanks. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelensky meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelensky will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, the topic of Ukraine's support is expected to be one of the main themes of the summit this week. There is concern over future U.S. support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family killed by mine explosion near Charkiw

At least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the victims is still ongoing. Relatives reported that there may have been a total of six people in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peace

Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit, both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," says the Estonian President.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for Ukraine

The new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile systems. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between the Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for a hundred years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile system

Ukraine is receiving a Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be provided was made in June by the previous government in The Hague. A precise delivery date was not mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban states that Putin told him he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelensky said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban tells the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow last Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authority

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economic Truth" on Friday, alleging it had misused the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The Ministry claimed the EU delegation in Ukraine was displeased that the agency had not used the EU-commissioned funds.

