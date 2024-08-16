13:34 Controversial volunteer corps calls for Russian soldiers to surrender

A Russian volunteer corps fighting on the side of Ukraine has appealed to the soldiers of the Russian army to surrender. "Your political instructors, sitting comfortably in the back room, strongly advise against being taken prisoner and instead suggest blowing yourself up with your own grenade," the fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" legion write on Telegram. However, it is better to live than to die for a superior's medal. Those who wish to fight for a "normal future for Russia" can also switch sides and join the legion. "We are ready to communicate with anyone who expresses the desire to turn their weapons against the Kremlin," the fighters write. The "Freedom of Russia" legion, and even more so the similar group "Russian Volunteer Corps," are partially linked to right-wing radicalism, as historian and journalist Nikolay Mitrokhin once told ntv.de:

13:03 Russia claims capture of Ukrainian villageRussian troops have taken the village of Serhijiwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to the Moscow government. The state-run Russian news agency TASS reports this, citing the Ministry of Defense. Such claims about the fighting cannot be independently verified. Russia often announces the capture of villages, giving the impression that its forces are advancing rapidly. However, the pace of the offensive in the Donbass is slow. Moreover, the captured settlements are usually mostly destroyed. Ukrainian forces often retreat in the face of the high pressure of Russian invasion troops in the Donbass to protect their soldiers' lives.**

12:20 Munz: "Kursk reaction shows: Many Russians don't care about the war"The Russian military is apparently having great difficulty repelling the Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains why Moscow is still not opting for a larger troop deployment from Donetsk, and reports on how the whole situation is being received by the population.**

11:57 Ukraine reports Russian attacks in DonbassAccording to the Ukrainian general staff, Russian troops are continuing to actively attack in the Donbass. Particularly heavy fighting is taking place in the directions of Pokrovsk, Torez, and Kurakhove, the general staff in Kyiv reports. A total of 144 military clashes have been registered within the past 24 hours. The Russians attacked with dozens of air strikes and artillery, but the attacks were repelled, according to the military report. Russian troops want to bring the entire Donbass under their control.**

11:23 Russia Declares Alliance of Germany-Based Russian Regional and Local Politicians "Unwanted Organization"A coalition of Russian regional and local politicians based in Berlin, who condemn the war against Ukraine, has been declared an "unwanted organization" in Russia. Representatives of the organization "Deputies of Peaceful Russia" are said to have participated in "anti-Russian" events in Germany, according to Russian agencies. "They spread misleading information about the activities of Russian state bodies and support extremist organizations." The coalition claims to have 74 independent regional and local deputies, many of whom have since gone into exile. "All participants of the union consider Putin's regime criminal, condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, and advocate for the democratic path for Russia and the decentralization of power," the organization's website states.

10:48 "So Far 0% Delivered" - Bundestag Member Calls for More Leopard 2 and Fuchs to UkraineChairman of the Bundestag's Defense Committee, Marcus Faber, is again calling for more weapons deliveries to Ukraine in light of recent developments in the Russian invasion. "The success of Ukraine should prompt us to discuss the delivery of more Leopard 2 and Fuchs," the FDP politician wrote on the X platform, referring to the Leopard battle tank and the Fuchs transport vehicle. "We have so far delivered 5% of our Leopard 2 and 0% of our Fuchs. We can do more," Faber demands. The developments in Kursk show "that the failure in the Kremlin has failed. Militarily, he is overwhelmed," Faber writes, stressing: "We can now lay the foundation for lasting peace in Europe through military support for Ukraine."

10:07 Use of Marder Armored Personnel Carriers in Kursk Angers Pro-Russian Channels - Journalist Fires BackThe use of Marder armored personnel carriers, provided by Germany to Ukraine, in the Russian city of Kursk is causing outrage among pro-Russian channels. They are spreading the absurd narrative that Germany is attacking again, like it did in World War II, and sharing a manipulated video to support this claim. Ilya Ponomarenko, one of Ukraine's most famous journalists, wrote on X: "Today's Germany is a completely different country with completely different mentalities and values. It is light-years away from what it was 80 years ago and does not deserve these insults. On the contrary, in today's invasion of Europe, Germany stands firmly on the right side as the second-largest provider of defense aid to Ukraine." Ponomarenko emphasizes that the tanks in Kursk are Ukrainian, provided by Germany to help defend Ukrainian democracy. "If anyone deserves to be compared to the Nazis here, it's this bloodthirsty grave robber Putin and his generals, who are wiping out whole cities."

09:57 Ukraine: All five Russian drones interceptedThe Ukrainian air force reports that it has intercepted all five drones launched by Russian forces overnight towards targets in Ukraine. Among them were three drones of the Iranian Shahed type, and the types of the other two drones have also been identified. Russia also used three ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type, the Ukrainian air force reports on Telegram. The governors of the Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions report that there were no damages or casualties after the attack. Russian forces use cheap drones in some of their attacks to locate Ukrainian air defense positions and also for deception maneuvers.

09:32 ntv reporter Kriewald: "Ukraine wants to show: We help - we don't violate"Ukraine reportedly controls 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements in the Russian region of Kursk, according to its own statements. Ukraine wants to bring aid organizations into the area to set an example, says ntv reporter Nadja Kriewald. Meanwhile, a "second Bachmut" is brewing in the Donetsk region's Pokrovsk:

08:48 Russian supersonic bomber crashes - Pilot diesA pilot died in the crash of a bomber during a training flight in the Irkutsk region of Siberia yesterday, according to official reports. "One of the pilots could not be rescued," writes regional governor Igor Kobzev on Telegram, citing the military command of the defense ministry. He also reports that three other combat pilots were taken to hospital with injuries. Preliminary information suggests that the cause of the crash was technical failure. The bomber of the TU-22M3 type crashed in a desert area near a village. There were no further damages on the ground. The search and rescue operations at the crash site continued throughout the night, according to the governor.

08:04 Ukrainian advances in Kursk: Russia warns of third world war againThe advance of Ukraine in the Russian Kursk has brought the world to the brink of a global war, according to Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet. Sheremet, a member of the defense committee, is convinced that the West is supporting Ukraine in its invasion. "Given the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the irrefutable evidence of the involvement of foreigners in attacks on Russian territory, one could conclude that the world is on the brink of a third world war," Sheremet told the state-run Russian news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany have stressed that they were not involved in the planning of the Kursk offensive. Many observers, like the ISW, see in the recurring Russian warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats a calculation to spread fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 ISW: "Strategic Lack of Imagination" in Putin and Russian Leadership

The Kremlin and the Russian military command have, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), established a "complex, overlapping, and so far ineffective command and control structure in response to the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk region." This indicates that the Kremlin has failed to plan for the possibility of a significant Ukrainian incursion into Russia, the ISW says. The border has been treated as a static front line since the fall of 2022 and "likely not adequately planned for eventualities for the defense of Russian territory." According to the U.S. think tank, the Kremlin is now considering which areas along the border the Ukraine could potentially attack next. This underscores that the Russian leadership has "suffered from a strategic lack of imagination."

06:40 Ukraine Reports Successful Strike in Crimea Region

Ukrainian forces reportedly attacked the Crimea region again overnight. Sergey Bratchuk, spokesperson for the military administration in the Odessa region, reports initial damage to a ferry in the port of Kerch near the Crimean Bridge and to a boat in Chornomorsk in the Krasnodar region. "Further reconnaissance measures are underway." Ukraine has reported multiple times in recent weeks and months about the sinking of ferries and boats that were also allegedly used for military purposes. Additionally, the sinking of a submarine appears to have been successful:

05:59 CNN: US Refuses ATACMS Deployment in Kursk - Sees Other Use as More Sensible

According to a CNN report, the US continues to refuse to allow the deployment of longer-range ATACMS missiles from American supplies in the Kursk region. This time, however, the concern about escalation is not the reason. The broadcaster reports, citing government representatives, that the United States believes the ATACMS could be better used to attack the Crimea region occupied by Russia.

05:19 Zelensky: Supplies for Troops in Eastern Ukraine Have Arrived

Amid increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now paying the utmost attention to defense around Donbass. "Torez and Pokrovsk, most Russian attacks are happening there," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelensky did not provide information on whether additional troops were also deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 clashes since the beginning of the day.

03:46 Governor: Strategic Bomber Crashes in Siberia

The governor of the Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reports the crash of a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type. The cause is said to be a technical defect. One member of the four-person crew died, the governor said, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. The rest of the crew managed to escape from the plane and were taken to the hospital, Kobzev wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

23:08 Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign fighters and their families

Foreign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their family members will have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold the citizenship of other states but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the president as saying.

22:33 US approves sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to Germany

The U.S. government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated that the arms deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens U.S. security "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner exchange pool

The top priority of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to bring back Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity, SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk said at a joint briefing with the heads of the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Defense Intelligence Agency GUR, Foreign Intelligence Service SZRU, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Supreme Commander, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the press service quoted him as saying. According to its own data, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry 14:57).

21:46 Poland Honors War Heroes of Victory Over Red Army - and Draws Parallel to Putin

A military parade in Warsaw marked Poland's victory over the Red Army. Tanks and soldiers, including some from the US and other allied countries, participated. Fighter jets flew overhead for the thousands of spectators. "We must prepare and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," President Andrzej Duda said before the parade, which was the highlight of the state's commemorative events. On "Polish Army Day," Poland remembers the Polish military's victory over the Soviet troops in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz writes in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "Today, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginning of our country," he explains.

Sixty-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, who was among the spectators, says the parade is indeed a show, but he feels better seeing the military equipped with more modern weapons. "We feel a bit safer because we see this good equipment and the presence of our allies - Americans, Britons, Romanians, and others," says Szelenbaum. "This is necessary in this situation, as Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand against Putin."

20:59 Panzer General Freuding Announces Further German Military Aid for Ukraine

The chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry at 16:46). In the German Armed Forces video format "Nachgefragt," Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. The focus of military aid is on providing additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. By the end of 2024, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS will be delivered to Ukraine. Additionally, ten anti-aircraft cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons will be delivered, as well as about 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists. Furthermore, 400 armored MRAP vehicles will be provided. The artillery systems will be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five Civilians Killed in Russian Attacks in South and East UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an airstrike, while one person was killed in an artillery attack in Donetsk in the east. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed in a drone strike. Another man, previously injured in an earlier attack, died in the hospital, as reported by authorities in Kherson. Meanwhile, authorities are urging residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army continues to strongly attack in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine Discuss Delivery of Long-Range Cruise Missiles in Advanced StageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden over the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage," according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent," citing a source from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a timeframe in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's government is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets, among other things. Since the beginning of Russia's attack, Kyiv has been pressing the US to provide its military with long-range missiles so that they can attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep inside Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports this, referring to the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. According to this, in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, weapons accessories, and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

The European Union could potentially offer its support to the Russian regional and local politicians who have been declared an "unwanted organization" in Russia, as a show of solidarity against Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. The "Freedom of Russia" legion and similar groups, such as the Russian Volunteer Corps, which are partially linked to right-wing radicalism, might find it challenging to gain recognition or support from the European Union due to their association with extremist ideologies.

Read also: