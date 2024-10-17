13:25 Prisoner: Convicted American Endures Torment in Russia

12:50 "Time Bomb Ticking": Experts Warn of Russian Dangerous Fleet

The so-called Russian dangerous fleet is leaving oil stains on the world's seas and poses a threat to the environment. Based on an investigation by "Politico" and SourceMaterial, Russian ships have caused major oil spills in at least nine instances over the years. The report indicates that there is an expanding fleet of over 600 ships, primarily responsible for transporting oil on behalf of Moscow, with ownership frequently uncertain. Many of these ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, which makes it difficult to hold them accountable in case of a leak or serious mishap. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard says these ships present a "significant hazard" to marine ecosystems. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are disastrous," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and an expert on dangerous fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's like a time bomb ticking."

12:23 Contaminated Land with Explosive Remnants - Kyiv calls for International Assistance

Ukraine is putting maximum effort into clearing vast areas of landmines and other explosive remnants as soon as feasible. As stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko at an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland, success hinges on support from partners. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is also participating. Large swathes of Ukraine are polluted with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance, left by both Russia and Ukraine in conflict zones.

11:58 Moscow's Response to "Success" Plan

Moscow continues to portray its war in Ukraine as a triumph. It responds calmly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "success plan." Meanwhile, criticism of the situation is growing within Russia. Even jailed ultranationalist Girkin speaks of a "strategic defeat," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Further Russian Advance towards Pokrovsk could Significantly Reduce Ukrainian Steel Production

If Russian troops seize an important coal mine near the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian steel production could decrease by half, according to Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine produces a special type of coal essential for coke production, a crucial element in steel manufacturing. This is Ukraine's second-largest source of income, following agriculture. According to trade data, steel exports in the first eight months of the year were worth nearly $2 billion—income needed to sustain Ukraine.

11:05 Zelensky en route to Brussels: "The most critical aspect now is additional protection for Ukraine prior to winter"

Before the EU heads of state and government summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for further aid for his country's "success plan." "The most critical aspect now is additional protection for Ukraine prior to winter," Zelensky says in a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he posted on Telegram. The Ukrainian president plans to present his "success plan" to his European counterparts today. "Every European head of state and government will hear how essential it is to strengthen our position," he says. "We must end this war justly."

11:05 Australia to provide Ukraine with numerous Abrams tanks

Australia has decided to contribute 49 of its outdated Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will hand over most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, worth around €150 million, to Ukraine—months after Kyiv requested them. In February, Marles had stated that this was not on the agenda of his government.

10:46 NATO leader: Talks with Moscow only from a position of strength

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says that Ukraine should only begin negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. "We stand ready, if necessary, in the long run," Rutte says ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend. "Of course, we would like to reach a point where Ukraine can enter into negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until that moment comes, he (Zelensky) can rely on continued support."

10:15 "Most Intimate Tank Clash I've Witnessed" - Ukrainian Tank Eliminates Russian Logistics VehicleA Ukrainian tank has eliminated a Russian logistics vehicle at an extremely close proximity in the Kursk area. Videos demonstrate an armored Russian vehicle being struck by a shell from the tank's cannon just a few meters away. Shortly afterwards, another Ukrainian tank fires another round at the debris of the Russian logistics vehicle. Information from Forbes indicates that the Ukrainian forces involved two tanks, either T-64 or T-72, from Ukraine's 17th Tank Brigade. Former U.S. General Mark Hertling expresses his observations on the X platform, describing the incident as "the most intimate tank clash I've witnessed".

09:52 Russian Airstrikes Continue in Syria: Ten Civilians KilledRussia's military campaign does not confine itself to Ukraine. There have been Russian airstrikes in northwest Syria, resulting in ten civilian fatalities and another 30 injuries, as reported by witnesses. Among the ten civilians killed near Idlib was a child, according to the Syrian Human Rights Observatory. Fourteen children were among the injured. The observatory notes that Russia targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Russian Special Unit in Moscow Region Met with Unfortunate FateThe deputy commander of a Russian special unit in the Moscow region was met with a tragic end in his vehicle. Independent Russian sources, like "Important Stories," among others, suggest that an unidentified assailant fired at 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from an extremely close range. Klenkov had only returned from Ukraine's conflict zone a week prior.

08:55 Russian Ultra-Nationalist Sees "Military Defeat" in Offensive CampaignIgor Girkin, a detained Russian ultra-nationalist, has little hope of success in the war. The Institute for the Study of War suggests that Girkin estimates the summer and autumn offensive campaigns have failed to meet their objectives, and it is unlikely that they will achieve their goals by the anticipated "mud season." Girkin even mentions a "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian assault in Kharkiv has lost momentum, and the onslaughts in the Donetsk region have merely shifted the Ukrainian positions, without breaching the front line. Russian forces must stand ready to defend against the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has shown great strength in fending off Russian offensives, with minimal territorial losses, strategic counterattacks, preserved reserves, and steady morale within the military and society.

08:23 Dozens of Russian Drones Over UkraineRussia continues to bombard Ukraine with drone attacks. The Ukrainian air defenses reportedly downed 22 out of 56 Russian drones in the nighttime attack. An additional 27 drones may have been downed by electronic countermeasures, and two drones headed towards Belarus. Five drones, however, successfully hit infrastructure in regions near the front, with attacks on energy infrastructure reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No injuries were reported, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim, but power outages occurred in certain areas.

07:55 SBU: Security Chief of Ukrainian Energy Company DetainedThe Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has apprehended one of the security chiefs of the state energy company Ukrenergo, as per their own statement. He is accused of justifying Russian aggression, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and applauding the killing of civilians. Moreover, the SBU asserts that he provided information on the consequences of attacks on vital infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that they have placed one of their employees on indefinite leave due to this case, explaining that "any pro-Russian sentiments are completely unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team." Ukrenergo also revealed that nine of their employees have lost their lives during their duty in Ukraine due to Russian attacks, and another eleven are currently in the conflict zone. Conviction could result in eight years of imprisonment and the confiscation of assets.

07:23 U.S. Ambassador Dampens Zelensky's NATO Membership Expectations

The NATO does not currently have plans to invite Ukraine to join the alliance in the near future, as per the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, according to "Voice of America." Smith asserted, "I believe NATO's stance on this matter is quite clear. We expressed our position at the 75th anniversary summit this summer, stating that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership and that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. We are not yet at a stage where NATO is discussing a short-term invitation," Smith said ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's invitation to join NATO as the primary objective.

06:56 White House Sets New Date for Ramstein Meeting

The U.S. government has postponed the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to November and will hold it virtually, as announced by the White House. The announcement stemmed from a phone call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which further aid for Ukraine was discussed. The meeting was initially scheduled for October 12 in Germany, but it was rescheduled due to Hurricane "Milton." The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is led by the U.S. and includes over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, which usually meet at the U.S. Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The previous Ramstein meeting on September 6 was the 24th gathering of the group since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israel: "Cutting-edge" Russian Weapons Discovered with Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces found "cutting-edge" Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia strongholds in southern Lebanon, as reported by the French daily "Le Figaro." Netanyahu shared this information with the newspaper, mentioning that, according to a 2006 UN resolution, only the Lebanese army is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River. He added, "However, Hezbollah has constructed hundreds of tunnels and hideouts in this area, where we recently came across a selection of cutting-edge Russian weapons," quoting the newspaper.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Sad Record

Today, a conference on mine clearance in Ukraine is taking place in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine the most heavily mined nation on Earth. Potentially, an area twice the size of Bavaria serves as a hazard zone, with mined maritime areas also posing a threat. Since Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, over 1,000 casualties have been recorded due to mines and unexploded ordnance, including 300 fatalities. This year alone, there have been 30 deaths. Currently, over 2,100 deminers are active, having surveyed approximately 1,500 square kilometers - an area larger than Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendered safe over 530,000 explosive items. The government anticipates that clearing the entire country will cost approximately 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Raid Warning Over Extensive Regions of Ukraine

Various regions in Ukraine are under attack by Russian combat drones overnight. Air raid warnings have been issued in most locations, but no report of damage exists so far. Meanwhile, Russia's air defense system is reported to have shot down three Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk border region, as per the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz. No casualties or damage have been reported.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Construct Munitions Plant

Lithuania and Ukraine are planning to construct a munitions factory together, as announced by the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy. This facility will produce RDX explosives. Construction is expected to commence in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Explosion at British DHL Warehouse: Investigators Consider Russian Sabotage

Following a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are probing whether it was a Russian sabotage act, as The Guardian reports. An explosion is believed to have occurred on July 22, resulting from an explosive device within a package transported by airplane. No injuries were reported. A similar incident took place at a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, around the same time, with the federal prosecutor's office taking charge of the investigation. Security sources suspect Russian involvement.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, as per an updated agenda. Today, Zelensky presented his victory plan, which includes an official invitation for NATO membership.

22:05 NATO Unaware of North Koreans at the Front

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg cannot confirm reports of North Koreans fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine. He finds the allegations concerning. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Pyongyang government on Sunday of sending personnel to Russia, claiming they are working in Russian factories and serving in the army. Moscow denies these allegations.

21:23 Biden Plans New Aid Package for Kyiv

The US has revealed a new aid package for Ukraine, valued at $425 million. This includes military assistance such as ammunition and armored vehicles, as stated in a White House announcement. President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, about the assistance.

20:56 Zelensky: Russians should feel the harshness of warUkrainian President Zelensky aims to end the war on Ukrainian terms by next year. He presented his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament. However, the Kremlin appears unimpressed by these plans.

20:28 Dodging Conscription: 50 Ukrainian Prosecutors Allegedly Bought Disability StatusThe Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office is investigating approximately 50 prosecutors in the western region of Khmelnytskyi for alleged bribery to secure a disability status to avoid military service, according to a media report. General Prosecutor Andriy Kostin signed an order for internal investigations, his office announced on Telegram. These prosecutors also reportedly received disability pensions, with some having acquired this status before the war started to make them harder to dismiss and eligible for promotional advantages.

19:58 Kremlin Propaganda Targets Harmless Youth TrendA trend among Russian children and youth for several months has sparked heated debates: Quadrobing involves dressing up as animals and mimicking their behavior. The Kremlin and the Church see it as a dangerous influence of Western culture and the LGBTQ+ scene, calling for severe penalties.

The Russian military fleet, with its large number of old and uninsured ships, poses a significant threat due to its frequent oil spills and hazardous conditions. This has raised concerns among environmental experts and foreign ministers.

Unexploded ordnance and landmines remain a threat, particularly in conflict zones like Ukraine, where a vast area of land needs to be cleared as soon as possible to prevent further harm.

