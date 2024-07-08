13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" within one day

Personnel losses on the Russian side remain high according to official figures from Kiev: Within one day, approximately 1200 Russian soldiers have reportedly been killed or can no longer fight in the war. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports that since the start of the war in February 2022, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated." The Defense Ministry announces in its daily reports on Russian losses that the enemy has lost an additional 16 tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "Peace Mission": Orban speaks not for Europe in BeijingDespite the fact that Hungary's prime minister is currently making great efforts with his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing to make it appear so: Even though Hungary has taken over the EU Council Presidency on July 1, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from Orban's visit to Beijing. Orban "went to China as the Hungarian prime minister, not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified in an interview with the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should travel to China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in and of itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often not what it should be," said the Vice-Chancellor. "Instead, it frequently represents ideas that are not in line with the core principles of the European Union, namely freedom within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an overly close proximity to what I consider to be the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three dead in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in eastern UkraineDuring daylight hours, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people have been killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, according to the regional governor on Telegram.

12:10 Russian air raid on Kiev: Number of fatalities rises to nineThe number of fatalities from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the Prosecutor's Office. A children's clinic was destroyed in the heavy attack. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death toll rises to seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko's statements to Reuters news agency, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been going on for more than two years. "Look: It's a children's hospital," he says, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The number of casualties from the massive rocket attack on Kiev, according to local authorities, has risen to seven.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in attack on Kryvyj Rih

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, according to local authorities, ten people have been killed and over 30 injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Several impacts have been reported in the city. Damage has been reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of the war developments in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer media in his office in Budapest. He referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination. "The intensity of the confrontation, the number of casualties, and the number of victims will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five dead in Russian air raids on Kiev - Children's hospital hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were about two dozen explosions, apparently from surface-to-air missiles, as a reporter for the German press agency dpa reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there were falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a hit on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO Summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunch meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled for the afternoon, according to the Polish government. Morawiecki had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the beleaguered Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Counter-Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone from light aircraftWeapons deliveries from the West are delayed. Creative ways the Ukraine deals with the lack of air defense systems are demonstrated in drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a light aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in UkraineChina's President Xi Jinping calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires "positive energy." Exactly how this will happen and which actors will be instrumental in this process, Xi did not say. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrThe Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down three Russian missiles according to their own reports. In total, Russia allegedly attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reports the Ukrainian Air Force. The three destroyed missiles were over the region of Cherkassy and Schytomyr. Information on possible damages is not available yet.

09:10 Pistorius upset over defense budget at NATO summitDefense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure in his first public statement since the coalition agreement of the traffic light coalition about the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. This is frustrating for me because I cannot start certain things as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," said Pistorius, who is currently attending the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius said: "We will see what develops in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutes: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only little impact on Russia's war-fighting capabilities, according to a research project by four institutes, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The Russian economy is growing robustly due to the arms boom at the moment, but sanctions act like a slowly spreading poison in the long term," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomberThe Russian domestic security service FSB reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and fly it into Ukraine, according to Russian media reports. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described China as an important force in efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports that Hungary values China's peace initiative highly. Orban arrived in Beijing today, with planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people dead in Charkiw mine explosion

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, announced the fatalities via Telegram, according to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

06:26 Multiple injured in Nikopol Russian attack

Multiple people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were reportedly injured during attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi to visit Moscow for first time since war began

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his first visit to Russia since the start of the war. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov, discussions about Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be on the agenda. Modi's visit comes as Western observers find it intriguing, given that he declined to attend the Ukraine-initiated peace summit in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Missiles heading towards Kiev and Schytomyr averted

Following the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airbase in Olenja, Ukraine raised an alarm for the entire country. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reported that the threat had been partially neutralized, and residents in the east and south were advised to remain in shelters.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "peace mission": Orban lands in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "peace mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss "matters of mutual interest." Orban has already made three surprise foreign trips since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency in early July. His visits to Ukraine and Russia sparked significant criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban would meet with Xi Jinping for talks.

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, is advocating for the strengthening of defense budgets. According to Breuer's statement in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung," Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around the year 2029. Therefore, deterrence is crucial, Breuer warns: "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers than in the entire EU. We must be prepared." In addition, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have at most half of what Russia now spends annually on tanks. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Republican Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives Minority Leader, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit during this week. There is concern about future US support for the Kiev government, should Donald Trump win the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mine explosion near Kharkiv

In the Kharkiv region, at least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine. This was reported by the governor of the oblast, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and ran over a Russian mine. The identification of the victims is still ongoing. According to relatives, a total of six people may have been in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonia's President Karis warns against forced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the accession process is irreversible," says Karis, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not be appeased, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, this will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," so the Estonian president.

21:00 New British Government to Provide Weapons Package for Ukraine

The new British Defence Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the seaport of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile systems, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Healey for Britain's strong support. During their meeting, the signed security agreement between the Ukraine and Britain in January was also discussed. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for a hundred years or more" in Kiev. According to Zelenskyy on the platform X, discussions were held with Healey about further cooperation under this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands Confirm Pledge of Patriot Missile System

Ukraine is to receive a Patriot air defence system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be provided was made in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp in Kiev also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin Doesn't Believe in Ceasefire Without Peace Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [about such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia", Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban had met Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU Has No Evidence of Misused Foreign Funds by Ukrainian Agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry had accused the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied because the Behörde had not used the 150 million Euros provided by the European Commission.

