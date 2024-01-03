Skip to content
128 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza Strip within 24 hours

According to the Hamas authority

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, 128 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip within 24 hours. Around 261 other people were injured in a total of ten attacks, the authority announced on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the war almost three months ago, a total of 22,313 people have been killed and 57,296 others injured, it added.

On Tuesday, the authority had given the figure as 22,185 dead and 57,035 injured. The figures cannot currently be independently verified. The authority does not differentiate between civilians and armed members of terrorist organizations.

In view of the high number of civilian casualties, however, the military operation has been heavily criticized internationally. The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations in Israel on 7 October.

Source: www.ntv.de

