Hammelburg - 1200 farmers demonstrate against Berlin's agricultural policy

A demonstration by farmers led to severe traffic obstructions in Hammelburg, Lower Franconia (Bad Kissingen district) on Tuesday evening. According to the police, 1200 participants with several hundred tractors gathered on Hammelburg's market square and the surrounding streets. At times, traffic was backed up all the way back to the Autobahn 7. Some of the tractors were parked wildly, which led to further obstructions.

The farmers were primarily against the agricultural policy of the federal government. Among other things, the farmers are opposed to plans to abolish the preferential rates for agricultural diesel. Until now, farmers have been filling up with diesel fuel, which is taxed at a lower rate than at a conventional petrol pump.

Source: www.stern.de