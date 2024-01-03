Bad Kissingen - 1200 farmers demonstrate against Berlin's agricultural policy

A demonstration by farmers on Tuesday evening in Hammelburg in Lower Franconia (Bad Kissingen district) led to severe traffic obstructions. According to the police, 1200 participants gathered with 600 tractors. At times, traffic was backed up to the junction of the highway 7.

The police had initially stated that some of the tractors had been parked illegally, which had led to further obstructions. It was later stated that no administrative offenses or criminal acts had been committed. The police were satisfied with the operational concept, the organization and the peaceful course of events, according to a statement.

The farmers were primarily against the agricultural policy of the federal government. Among other things, the farmers are opposed to plans to abolish the preferential rates for agricultural diesel. Until now, farmers have been filling up with diesel fuel, which is taxed at a lower rate than at a conventional petrol pump.

Source: www.stern.de