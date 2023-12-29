County of Celle - 120 people leave their homes due to flooding

Around 120 people in Langlingen(district of Celle) left their houses and apartments on Friday night due to the tense flood situation on the Aller. According to the district, the fire department had announced an evacuation of several streets in the community late on Thursday evening as a precautionary measure. However, people had already left their homes themselves, according to a police spokeswoman in Celle.

The flood situation on the Aller, Leine and Weser rivers in southern and central Lower Saxony continued to worsen on Thursday. The dykes were no longer able to withstand the masses of water everywhere. Thousands of aid workers are deployed throughout the state.

Source: www.stern.de