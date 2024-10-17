12:50: Experts Issue Alarm Over "Time Bomb" Russian Secret Naval Force

The so-called Russian oil smuggling fleet leaves toxic traces across the world's oceans, posing a danger to the environment. As per an investigation by "Politico" and SourceMaterial, Russian vessels have left significant pollution in at least nine instances in the past few years. The report suggests that there exists a growing fleet of over 600 ships transporting oil on behalf of Moscow, with ownership often concealed. Many of these ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making it challenging to hold them accountable in case of a spill or major accident. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasizes that these vessels pose a "substantial risk" to marine life. "The oil spills and the potential for oil slicks are appalling," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia department and an expert on shadow fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a time bomb."

12:23 Heavily loaded with undetonated explosives - Kyiv urges international aidUkraine is striving to clear vast areas of landmines and other unexploded ordnance as swiftly as possible. Success largely depends on support from international partners, states Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko at an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is also in attendance. Large swathes of Ukraine are burdened with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster bombs, and unexploded ordnance left behind in battle zones by both Russia and Ukraine.**

11:58 Moscow's response to the victory planMoscow continues to portray its war in Ukraine as a victory. It remains calm in the face of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan." Meanwhile, voices inside Russia that offer a more critical perspective are growing louder. For instance, imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin speaks of a "strategic defeat," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.**

11:34 With further Russian advance near Pokrovsk: Ukrainian steel production might plunge drasticallyUkrainian steel production could decrease by half if Russian troops capture an essential coal mine near the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Reuters reports, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine produces a specific type of coal required for coke production, a crucial component in steel manufacture. This is the second most significant revenue source for Ukraine after agriculture. According to trade data, metal exports in the first eight months of this year were worth almost $2 billion - funds required to keep Ukraine afloat.**

11:05 Zelensky on his way to Brussels: "The most important thing now is additional protection for Ukraine before winter"The Pokrovsk coal mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Europe, is located 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine provides coal for coke production, necessary in steel manufacture and Ukraine's second largest source of income after agriculture, as Reuters reports. The eastern front near the city has witnessed intense fighting for several months and forms a key focus of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. According to trade data, steel product exports in the first eight months of 2024 totaled almost $2 billion.**

11:05 Zelensky en route to Brussels: "The most important thing now is more protection for Ukraine before winter"Before the commencement of the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is requesting new aid for his country's "victory plan." "The most crucial thing now is more protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelensky says in a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he shared on Telegram. The Ukrainian president plans to present his "victory plan" to his EU counterparts today. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he continues. "We must bring an end to this war in a just manner."**

11:05 Australia to provide Ukraine with numerous Abrams tanksAustralia is now expected to donate 49 of its aging Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles reveals that the government will transfer most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, valued around €150 million, to Ukraine - just months after Kyiv requested them. In February, Marles had stated that this was not their agenda.**

10:46 NATO chief: Talks with Moscow only from a position of strengthThe new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggests that Ukraine should begin negotiations with Russia only from a position of strength. "We are prepared, if necessary, in the long run," Rutte states before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected.**

10:15 "Most Intimate Tank Confrontation I've Witnessed" - Ukrainian Tank Annihilates Russian VehicleA Ukrainian tank successfully annihilated an adversary troop carrier in the Russian district of Kursk. Videos display an armored Russian transport being struck by a cannon round from the tank's barrel at a mere few meters away. Shortly thereafter, a second Ukrainian tank targets the ruins of the Russian military vehicle with another shell. As per a Forbes report, the Ukrainian force utilized two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade. Ex-US General Mark Hertling described the incident on X as "the most intimate tank confrontation I've ever witnessed".

09:52 Russian Aerial Bombardments Also in Syria: Ten Civilians PerishRussia's onslaught does not limit itself to Ukraine. There are also Russian airstrikes in northwestern Syria, with accounts indicating that ten individuals were killed and 30 were injured on Wednesday evening. Among the ten deceased civilians near Idlib, including a child, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports. Among the injured is 14 children, it adds. The observatory claims that Russia targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Local Unit in Moscow Region AssassinatedIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was assassinated in his vehicle. As reported by various sources, including Russian independent website "Important Stories", an unidentified assailant fired at 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. Klenkov had only recently returned from the war in Ukraine.

08:55 Russian Nationalist Foresees "Military Defeat" in Offensive CampaignImprisoned Russian nationalist Igor Girkin sees no victories for his country in the conflict. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer estimates that the offensive campaign this summer and autumn has not met its objectives. It is also unlikely that this will happen before the so-called mud season. Girkin even utilizes the term "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is internationally wanted for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled, and offensives in the Donetsk region have merely pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaking the front line. Russian forces would require their reserves to fend off the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has been commendable, repelling Russian offensives with limited territorial losses, conducting strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale in the military and society.

08:23 Dozens of Russian Drones Over UkraineRussia is once again bombarding Ukraine with numerous drone attacks. The air defense managed to down 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack, the Ukrainian military reports. It is estimated that 27 drones were likely taken down by electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones veered towards Belarus. However, five drones hit infrastructure in regions near the front, with attacks on energy infrastructure reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, regional governor Vitaliy Kim stated, but power outages occurred in certain areas.

07:55 SBU: Security Chief of Ukrenergo DetainedThe Ukrainian security service (SBU) claims to have detained one of the security chiefs of the state energy company Ukrenergo. He is accused of justifying the Russian invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and approving the killing of civilians. He also allegedly provided information about the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that it has suspended one of its employees in connection with the case, stating that "any statements justifying Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team." Ukrenergo also noted that nine of its employees have been killed during their duties by Russian attacks, and another eleven are at the front. If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years in imprisonment and the confiscation of his assets.

07:23 US Ambassador Dampens Zelensky's NATO ExpectationsNATO currently has no plans to invite Ukraine to join the alliance in the near future, as reported by US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, according to "Voice of America". "I think NATO's position on this issue is very clear. We stated at the 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership and that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance. We are not at a stage where the alliance is discussing a short-term invitation," Smith said prior to the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's invitation to join NATO being a central point.

06:56 White House Sets Date for Ramstein MeetingThe US government has rescheduled a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will hold it online, the White House announced. The announcement came following a call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which new millions in aid for Ukraine were discussed. Originally, Biden was to convene a session of the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led group of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that meets at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th gathering of the group since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israel: High-Tech Russian Arms Uncovered with HezbollahIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Israeli troops discovered high-end Russian weaponry at Hezbollah militia strongholds situated in southern Lebanon, as reported by French daily "Le Figaro". Netanyahu underlined that, as per a 2006 UN resolution, only the Lebanese army is authorized to hold weapons south of the Litani River. However, Hezbollah has excavated numerous tunnels and concealed hideouts in this region, where recent investigations have resulted in the unearthing of an assortment of advanced Russian weapons, Le Figaro stated.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Grim RecordAn international conference focusing on mine clearance in Ukraine is scheduled to unfold today in Lausanne. The United Nations classifies Ukraine as the world's most heavily mined country. An expanse twice as large as Bavaria is categorized as a perilous zone, encompassing dangerously mined maritime areas as well. Since the large-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, over 1,000 casualties have been endured from mines and unexploded ordnance - consisting of 300 fatalities, with 30 deaths documented in 2023 alone. Roughly 2,100 mine clearance specialists are hard at work. They've examined over 1,500 square kilometers - equivalent to the combined size of Berlin and Hamburg - and rendered over 530,000 explosive items safe. The government estimates the total cost of demining the entire country at approximately 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Alerts in Wide Regions of UkraineVarious regions of Ukraine encountered attacks by Russian combat drones throughout the night. Air alerts have been issued in most provinces, thereby far, without any confirmed damage. Meanwhile, Russian air defense systems are said to have intercepted three Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk border area, as per the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, with no reported damages or casualties.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine Plan to Construct Munitions FactoryLithuania and Ukraine have agreed to build a munitions factory jointly, as announced by the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy. The facility will focus on producing diverse RDX explosives. Construction is anticipated to commence in Lithuania in the following year.

00:04 Explosion in British DHL Warehouse: Authorities Pursuing Russian Sabotage LinksAfter a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are exploring the possibility of Russian sabotage, as reported by the Guardian. On July 22, an explosion reportedly occurred, allegedly originating from an explosive device contained within a package transported via airplane. No one was injured. A similar incident occurred at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig, Germany, concurrently. German Federal Prosecutor's Office is currently managing the investigation, with security circles suspecting that the incident was orchestrated by Russia.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Defense Ministers' MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to partake in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, as indicated by an updated itinerary. Today, Zelensky presented his triumph strategy, which includes an official invite for NATO membership.

22:05 NATO Unaware of North Koreans at the FrontlineNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte cannot confirm rumors of North Koreans collaborating with Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian frontline. Rutte finds these reports concerning. Zelensky accused the North Korean regime of dispatching personnel to Russia recently, who have been working in Russian factories and serving within the army. Moscow denies these claims.

21:23 Biden Commits to Delivering Additional Aid Packages for KyivThe US has committed to providing a new aid package for Ukraine, valued at $425 million, which includes military assistance such as ammunition and armored vehicles, according to a White House statement. President Joe Biden addressed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the relief.

20:56 Zelensky Demands Russians Feel the War's ImpactUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his wish to bring the conflict to a close on Ukraine's terms next year, by discussing his "victory plan" with the Ukrainian parliament. The Kremlin remains unimpressed by the strategy.

20:28 Evading Military Duty: Numerous Ukrainian Prosecutors Suspected of Purchasing Disability StatusThe Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office is examining around 50 prosecutors in the western region of Chmelnytskyi for suspected bribery, as they allegedly paid for disability status to avoid military service. According to a media report, these prosecutors also received disability pensions. Several procured this status prior to the war commencement to make it harder for them to be dismissed and to enjoy promotion advantages.

19:58 Kremlin Vilifies Harmless Child Trend as Western Corruption InfluenceA popular trend in Russia that has sparked widespread debate for months, Quadrobing, which includes children and teenagers donning animal costumes and mimicking animal behaviors, has drawn criticism from the Kremlin and the church. Both see this as a damaging influence of Western culture and the LGBTQ+ community, advocating for severe penalties.

The European Union could potentially impose sanctions on Russia due to its oil smuggling fleet and the environmental damage it causes.The European Union might consider strengthening its maritime security measures to prevent Russian vessels from polluting its waters.

Read also: