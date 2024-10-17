12:46: Experts issue alarm over "potentially explosive" Russian covert naval force

The so-called "phantom navy" of Russia leaves oil residue across global oceans, posing an environmental risk. Based on an investigation by "Politico" and SourceMaterial, Russian vessels have led to major oil spills in at least nine instances within the past few years. The report indicates a continually growing fleet of more than 600 oil-transporting ships sponsored by Moscow, with ownership frequently disguised. Many of these ships are aged, neglected, and uninsured, making it challenging to hold them accountable in the event of a spill or significant accident. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard classifies these ships as posing a "significant risk" to marine ecosystems. "The oil spills and the potential for oil slicks are disastrous," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia division and expert on phantom fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a time bomb waiting to explode."

12:23 Land weighed down by unattended ordinance - Kyiv seeks international aidUkraine is tirelessly working to remove vast expanses of mines and other unattended explosives. Success in this endeavor depends on assistance from partners, affirms Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko at an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Prime Minister Denys Shmyral is also participating. Large sections of Ukraine are burdened with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster bombs, and other unattended explosives due to past combat zones, not just Russia, but also Ukraine itself.**

11:58 Russia's response to the triumph planRussia remains relentless in marketing its war in Ukraine as a success, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "triumph plan." Meanwhile, more critical voices from Russia are emerging. For example, imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin implies a "strategic defeat," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.**

11:34 Further Russian advance at Pokrovsk: Ukrainian iron production could plummetUkrainian iron production could decrease by half if Russian troops seize a crucial coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Reuters reports, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian iron producers' association. The mine produces a specific type of coal needed for coking, a vital element in steelmaking. This is Ukraine's second-largest source of income after agriculture. According to trade data, metallurgical product exports in the first eight months of this year were worth approximately $2 billion - funds needed to keep Ukraine financially stable.**

11:05 Zelenskyy headed to Brussels: "The most crucial thing now is increased protection for Ukraine before winter"The Pokrovsk coal mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is situated 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine provides coal for coking, a necessary element in steelmaking and Ukraine's second-largest source of income after agriculture, as reported by Reuters. The eastern front near Pokrovsk has been a battleground for intense fighting for several months and serves as a key focus for the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk is a vital logistics center for Ukrainian forces. According to trade data, metallurgical product exports in Ukraine for the first eight months of 2024 totaled nearly $2 billion.**

11:05 Zelenskyy en route to Brussels: "The most crucial thing now is increased protection for Ukraine before winter"Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is petitioning for additional aid for Ukraine's "triumph plan." "The most crucial thing now is increased protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelensky says in a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he shares on Telegram. The Ukrainian president intends to present his "triumph plan" to his EU counterparts today. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he continues. "We must bring an end to this war in a fair manner."**

11:05 Australia to provide Ukraine with several Abrams tanksAustralia is now set to donate 49 of its aging Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that Australia will transfer most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, valued at around €150 million, to Ukraine - months after Kyiv requested it. In February, Marles had stated that this was not on his government's agenda.**

10:46 NATO chief: Talks with Moscow only from a position of strengthThe new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recommends that Ukraine begin negotiations with Russia only from a position of strength. "We are prepared to support Ukraine in the long term," Rutte says before a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected. "Of course, we would like to reach a point where Ukraine can engage in negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until that moment arrives, he (Zelensky) can rely on continued support."**

10:15 "Most Intimate Tank Engagement I've Ever Witnessed" - Ukrainian Tank Demolishes Russian Military VehicleA Ukrainian tank has demolished an adversary transportation unit in the Russian region of Kursk at an unusually close range. Footage displays an armored Russian vehicle being struck by a shell from the tank's cannon only a few meters away. Moments later, a second Ukrainian tank releases another cannon shot at the debris of the Russian military vehicle. As per a Forbes report, the Ukrainian forces comprise two tanks, either T-64 or T-72, belonging to the 17th Tank Brigade of Ukraine. Former US General Mark Hertling labels the incident on X as "the most intimate tank engagement I've ever witnessed".

09:52 Russian Aerial Attacks in Syria too: Ten Civilians KilledRussia is not confining its assaults to Ukraine. There have also been Russian aerial strikes in northwest Syria, with activists reporting that 10 individuals were killed and 30 were injured on Wednesday evening. Among the 10 civilians killed near the city of Idlib, including a child, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights records. Among the injured are 14 children, it adds. According to the observatory, Russia targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Special Unit in Moscow Region EliminatedIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was eliminated in his car. As reported by the independent Russian website "Important Stories" and others, an unidentified assailant fired at 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. Klenkov had just returned from the war in Ukraine a week ago.

08:55 Russian Extreme Nationalist Predicts "Military Defeat" in CampaignThe imprisoned Russian extreme nationalist Igor Girkin predicts no victory for his country in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer presumes that the offensive campaign this summer and autumn has not achieved its objectives. It is also improbable that this will happen before the so-called mud season. Girkin even talks about a "strategic military defeat". According to Girkin, who is internationally wanted for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled and the offensives in the Donetsk region have merely pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaching the front line. The Russian forces would need their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has been successful in repelling Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, carrying out powerful counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale in the military and society.

08:23 Dozens of Russian Drones in UkraineRussia is bombarding Ukraine with numerous drone attacks again. The air defense has shot down 22 from 56 Russian drones in the nighttime attack, as reported by the Ukrainian military. Another 27 drones were likely brought down by electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones veered off towards Belarus. However, five drones hit infrastructure in regions near the front, with assaults on energy infrastructure reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, but power outages occurred in some locations.

07:55 SBU: Ukrenergo's Security Chief DetainedThe Ukrainian security service (SBU) claims to have arrested one of the security chiefs of the state energy company Ukrenergo. He is accused of justifying the Russian invasion, doubting the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and approving the killing of civilians. He also allegedly disclosed information about the effects of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that it has suspended one of its employees in connection with the case: "Any statements that justify Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team," it said. Ukrenergo added that nine of its employees have been killed during their work by Russian attacks, and another eleven are at the front. If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and the seizure of his assets.

07:23 US Ambassador Dampens Zelensky's NATO Membership HopesNATO currently has no immediate plans to invite Ukraine to join the alliance, according to US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America". She stated, "I think NATO's position on this issue is very clear. We stated at the 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership and will become a member of the alliance. We are not at a stage where the alliance is discussing a short-term invitation," Smith said ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "Victory Plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's invitation to join NATO being a central point.

06:56 White House Postpones Ramstein MeetingThe US government has postponed a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will hold it online. The White House announced this following a call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which new millions in aid for Ukraine were discussed. Originally, Biden was to convene a session of the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led group of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that meets at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th gathering of the group since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 ISRAEL: Advanced Russian Weapons Discovered with HezbollahIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with French daily "Le Figaro" how Israeli forces discovered advanced Russian weapons during raids on Hezbollah militia sites in southern Lebanon. Netanyahu mentioned that as per a 2006 UN resolution, only the Lebanese army is permitted to possess weapons south of the Litani River. He further stated, as reported by the newspaper, that they have discovered "a number of state-of-the-art" Russian weapons in hundreds of tunnels and hiding places that Hezbollah has dug in the area.

06:02 UKRAINE SETS UNPREcedented RECORDA conference on mine clearance is taking place today in Lausanne, Switzerland. The United Nations considers Ukraine the most heavily mined nation globally. Approximately, twice the area of Bavaria is a potential danger zone, including mined maritime areas. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been more than 1,000 casualties from landmines and unexploded ordnance – with 300 fatalities and 30 deaths this year alone. Over 2,100 mine clearance experts are present at the conference. They have inspected over 1,500 square kilometers (similar to Berlin and Hamburg combined) and rendered safe over 530,000 explosive items. Ukraine's government estimates the total cost of demining the entire country at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 AIR ALERTS ACROSS WIDE AREAS OF UKRAINEOvernight, wide regions of Ukraine were targeted by Russian combat drones. Air alerts are currently in force in various regions, but there have been no reported damages so far. Meanwhile, three Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russia's border region air defense system in Bryansk, according to its governor, Alexander Bogomaz, with no reported injuries.

01:45 LITHUANIA AND UKRAINE TO BUILD MUNITIONS FACTORYLithuania and Ukraine have announced plans to establish a munitions factory together. The plant will produce RDX explosives. Construction is scheduled to commence in Lithuania next year.

00:04 EXPLOSION AT BRITISH DHL WAREHOUSE: COLLABORATION WITH RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIONFollowing a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are investigating whether it was a sabotage act initiated by Russia. The Guardian reported an explosion on July 22, likely caused by an explosive device in a package transported by air. Although no one was harmed in the incident, similar incidents occurred at a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, around the same time, with the federal prosecutor's office taking over investigations. Security sources speculate it was a Russian-led operation.

23:01 PRESIDENT ZELENSKY TO ATTEND NATO DEFENSE MINISTERS' MEETINGUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, as per a revised agenda. Today, Zelensky presented his victory plan, which includes a formal invitation for NATO membership.

22:05 NATO UNINFORMED ABOUT NORTH KOREANS AT FRONTNATO Chief Mark Rutte cannot confirm reports of North Koreans fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Rutte finds the claims troubling. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Pyongyang government of sending personnel to Russia, who are working in Russian factories and serving in the army, on Sunday. However, Moscow denies these allegations.

21:23 BIDEN ANNOUNCES NEW AID PACKAGE FOR KYIVThe United States has declared a new aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million, which includes military aid like ammunition and armored vehicles. President Joe Biden discussed this aid with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

20:56 ZELENSKY WANTS RUSSIANS TO FEEL WAR'S COSTUkrainian President Zelensky aims to end the war on Ukrainian terms by the next year. He presented his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament today. However, the Kremlin remains unimpressed by Zelensky's strategies.

20:28 PROSECUTORS ACCUSED OF BUYING DISABILITY STATUS TO AVOID MILITARY SERVICEThese days, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office is scrutinizing approximately 50 prosecutors in the Chmelnytskyi region for alleged offenses related to acquiring disability status to dodge military service. Some of these individuals were also receiving disability pensions. Some even acquired this status before the war started to secure job security and enjoy special privileges.

19:58 RUSSIA TARGETS YOUTH TREND WITH KREMLIN PROPAGANDAA Russian trend involving children and young people dressing up as animals and imitating their behaviors has sparked heated discussions for months. The Kremlin, along with the Orthodox Church, is concerned about the potential corrupting influence of Western culture and the LGBTQ+ community, advocating stern penalties for the trend.

The Commission's investigation into the "phantom navy" of Russia reveals Russian vessels being involved in major oil spills in several instances, posing an environmental risk. The report highlights the continually growing fleet of Russian oil-transporting ships, with ownership frequently disguised.

Given the environmental threats posed by this fleet, it becomes crucial for international maritime organizations and environmental regulatory bodies, such as The Commission, to implement stricter guidelines and inspections for Russian vessels to ensure accountability and prevent further environmental damage.

Read also: