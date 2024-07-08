Hungarian Prime Minister's "Peace Mission": Orban Cannot Speak for EU in China

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "peace mission": Hungary's head of government "does not speak for Europe" in Beijing

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may be giving himself a hard time looking peaceful with his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, despite Hungary taking over the EU-Council Presidency on July 1st. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from Orban's visit to China. Orban went to China "as the Hungarian Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should visit China, according to the Green politician. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not in line with the core ideas of the European Union, namely liberty within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an unnecessarily close proximity to what I consider the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

At broad daylight, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city Pokrovsk. The regional governor shared the news on Telegram. A building, whose location was not specified, was hit by a rocket.

12:10 Russian Air Strike on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's clinic was destroyed. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," he told Reuters, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities Report Ten Dead, Over 30 Injured in Kryvyj Rih Attack

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, ten people were reportedly killed and over 30 injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Several hits were reported in the city. Damage was also reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next Months Will Be Much More Violent Than We Think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant escalation of war intensity in the coming months following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more violent than we think," Orban said in an interview for "Bild" and other Axel-Springer media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and Russian determination. "The energy of confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were approximately two dozen explosions, allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a reporter from the news agency dpa. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Selenskyj Meets Polish Leadership Before NATO Summit

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk is scheduled, as announced by the Polish government. Tusk recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyj. In the early afternoon, Selenskyj will then meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians Shoot Down Russian Drone with Old Jak-52

Deliveries of weapons from the West are delayed. The creativity of the Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in drone capture footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - in an old military training plane.

09:54 Xi Calls for Ceasefire and Negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this would be achieved or who would play a significant role. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrAccording to their own statements, the Ukrainian air defense has shot down three Russian missiles. In total, Russia had attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reported the Ukrainian Air Force. The three hit missiles were destroyed over the Cherkassy and Schytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius upsets NATO summit over insufficient defense budgetIn his first public statement since the coalition government's budget compromise of the traffic light coalition, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. That's frustrating for me because I can't get things going as quickly as time's turn and the threat situation require," Pistorius said, who is currently visiting Fairbanks in Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutions: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only minor effects on Russia's war-fighting capabilities. This is the conclusion reached by a research project of four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The Russian economy is growing strongly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB has, according to reports from Russian news agencies, prevented Ukrainian troops from capturing a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban is currently in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, announced this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," quoting Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to MoscowIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov, during the official visit, discussions on Russia's invasion in Ukraine will also take place. Western observers find it interesting, says Kreml spokesperson Dmitri Peskov in advance, as Modi snubbed the peace summit in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has intensified recently.

04:21 Missiles heading towards Kiev - Threat avertedFour strategic bombers took off from the Russian military airbase Olenya, leading to an alarm being raised for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the threat has been partially neutralized, and people are advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "Peace Mission": Orban lands in ChinaThe Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission." There, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest." This is the third surprise overseas trip Orban has taken since Hungary took over the rotating EU Council Presidency in early July. His previous visits to Ukraine and Russia drew fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Orban would meet with President Xi Jinping to discuss "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, is advocating for an increase in defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up a potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe combined. We must be prepared." Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. "If they took the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they would only have half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets with Republican Mike JohnsonAt the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the chairman of the US House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled to take place. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main themes of the summit during this week. There are concerns about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mining explosion in the Charkiw regionAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives indicate that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peaceThe Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," Karis said to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine hunters, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain, signed in January. The former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. As Zelensky notes on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be provided was made in June by the previous government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in a ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement before serious peace talks begin. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused foreign funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for reconstruction and development of infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied that the agency had not used the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission.

