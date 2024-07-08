12:25 Governor: Three dead in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine

At bright days, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, among them the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A building was hit by a rocket, according to the regional governor on Telegram.

12:10 Russian air raid on Kiev: Death toll rises to nineThe death toll from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's clinic was destroyed. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death toll rises to sevenThe Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," he told the news agency Reuters, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in Kryvyj Rih attackIn the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, according to local authorities, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian missile attack. Several impacts were reported. There was damage to the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of the conflict in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the supply of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the determination of the Russians. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of victims will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban said.

10:47 Five dead in Russian air raids on Kiev - Children's hospital hitThe Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were more than two dozen explosions apparently from anti-aircraft missiles, as a reporter for the news agency dpa reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a hit on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO Summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Minister-President Donald Tusk is scheduled, as the Polish government announced. Tusk had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays an important role as a hub for western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone with old Jak-52

Weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - in a historic military training aircraft.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine

China's President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Exactly how this should happen and which actors will be involved, Xi did not say. Orban was surprisingly in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and Zhytomyr

The Ukrainian air defense reportedly shot down three Russian missiles in the night. According to their own statements, Russia had attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type. The three hit missiles were destroyed over the Cherkassy and Zhytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius angry before NATO Summit about small defense budget

In his first public statement since the coalition government's budget compromise, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure about the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I applied for. That's frustrating for me because I can't get certain things going as fast as Zeitgeist and threat situation require," Pistorius said during a visit to Fairbanks, Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institute: Sanctions scarcely affect Russia's war capabilities

Sanctions have scarcely affected Russia's capability for warfare. This conclusion comes from a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the German Federal Ministry of Economics. "The country's economy is growing robustly in the face of the arms buildup at present, but sanctions act like a creeping poison in the long term," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber

The Russian domestic security service FSB reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and fly it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the war

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in Charkiw

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Several people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi travels to Moscow

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Russia for the first time since the start of the war. During the official visit, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine are expected to take place. For western observers, it will be interesting, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, considering that Modi snubbed the peace summit in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine in June. India's trade with the resource giant Russia has intensified recently.

04:21 Rockets heading for Kiew - danger averted

After the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading for Kiew and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the danger has been partially neutralized, and people are advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Orban's "Peace Mission": Orban Arrives in China

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "Peace Mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is Orban's third unexpected foreign trip since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. His previous visits were to Ukraine and Russia, which sparked fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, emphasizes the need for a continuation of defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces plan to increase their numbers to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers and soldiers than in the entire EU. They also produce between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. 'If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have a total of only half of what Russia now spends annually on tanks. We must be prepared.' "

00:57 Zelenskyy meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives' minority leader, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting was announced. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit during this week. There is concern about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3rd.

22:50 Family killed by mine explosion near Charkiw

At least four people, including a child, were killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region. This was reported by the regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the victims is still ongoing. According to relatives, a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible", says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again", says the Estonian President.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for Ukraine

The new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. Along with artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile systems, the package presented in the Odessa port includes large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for a hundred years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile system

Ukraine is receiving a Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This is confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the news agency UNIAN. The fact that a system will be made available was announced in June by the previous government in The Hague. No specific delivery date is mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban states that Putin told him that he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said that he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyj said that he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia", Orban tells the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyj in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine stated to "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economic Pravda" on Friday, alleging it had misused EU-provided 150 million euros. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was displeased that the agency had not used the funds provided by the European Commission.

