12:22 Ex-Colonel Thiele: "Russia's precision weapons will show devastating results"

Most recently, the Russian military launched the largest wave of attacks since the beginning of the war. In the coming year, Moscow will continue to bombard Ukraine without ceasing. This is according to military expert and retired colonel Ralph Thiele, who describes 2024 as the "year of drones".

11:43 ISW warns of further large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine

Following the unprecedented Russian air strikes against Ukraine, which left many dead, US experts are warning of further heavy attacks. "Russia will continue to launch large-scale attacks against Ukraine to weaken Ukrainian morale and Ukraine's ability to sustain its war effort against Russia," says the report by the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW). At the same time, the analysts emphasize that after almost two years of aggressive war, Russia may not be in a position to regularly attack with missiles on a large scale, but more consistently with drones, given its reserves and production capacities.

11:00 Opposition activist sees "Russia on the road to Stalinism"

With its latest wave of attacks, Russia not only wants to demoralize Ukraine, but also send a clear signal of strength to the West. This is what ntv reporter Rainer Munz says. Meanwhile, even opposition members and Kremlin critics are being "persecuted and locked up" in Russia.

10:30 Russia demands "concrete evidence" of missile in Polish airspace

Moscow will not issue a statement on the Russian missile in Polish airspace until it has "concrete evidence" that it is a Russian missile, Russian foreign affairs envoy Andrei Ordash tells the RIA Novosti news agency. A Russian missile is said to have entered Polish airspace on Friday during the morning attack on Ukraine.

09:50 Military historian considers German combat mission on NATO border possible

Military historian Sönke Neitzel believes it is possible that the Bundeswehr will soon have to go to war against Russian troops. "We cannot rule out the possibility that German soldiers will have to fight to defend NATO territory in a few years' time," he tells Der Spiegel. Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to "reverse NATO's eastward expansion and restore the empire", warns Neitzel. This "imperial claim by Moscow" goes hand in hand with "a great willingness to make sacrifices" in Russian society. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius must therefore quickly improve the Bundeswehr's operational capability. "Pistorius must set up the Bundeswehr so that it can fight in five years' time," the historian demands. The German government's intention to permanently station a combat brigade in Lithuania by 2027 is correct. "Lithuania's army only consists of around 15,000 men and women, it doesn't have a single main battle tank. In the event of a Russian attack, we shouldn't have to bring all our troops to the front first," says Neitzel.

09:09 "Never intercepted" - Russian special missile causes problems for Ukraine

Since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine, the Russian armed forces have fired around 300 Ch-22 missiles at the neighboring country. None of these have been intercepted or shot down so far, said air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat on Ukrainian television. A modified version of the missile was probably one of those that overcame the Ukrainian air defenses on Friday. A total of 30 people were killed on Friday in Russia's biggest airstrike since the start of the war. According to the air force, it shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 drones out of a total of 158 "targets" fired by Russia from the air. "The Ch-22 missile flies at a speed of four thousand kilometers per hour, it usually reaches its target on a ballistic trajectory, so special means are needed to intercept it," Ihnat said. You need an air defense system like the Patriot system. The modernized version of the missile, the Ch-32, was also used by Russia on Friday. Until now, the Russian armed forces had mainly deployed cruise missiles of this type in the east and south.

08:29 Ukrainians can choose their own brigade for mobilization

Conscripts who want to join the Ukrainian armed forces will be able to choose a brigade in a new mobilization wave, army spokesman Volodymyr Fito says on Ukrainian TV. "Now all conscripted citizens have the opportunity to choose a brigade, for example, the unit that interests them the most, the position that interests them the most, get a recommendation there, undergo a medical examination, sign a contract and get exactly this position in this unit in which they want to serve," says Fito. With this, Fito takes tension out of the mobilization debate. President Zelenskyi had said that the Ukrainian military leadership had proposed the mobilization of 450,000 to 500,000 additional conscripts. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Salushnyj later denied this and said that the military had not made a formal request for the mobilization of half a million people.

07:45 Russia: One dead in attack on Belgorod

According to the local regional governor, one person has been killed in a Ukrainian attack on a residential building in the Russian city of Belgorod. According to the governor, four other people were injured in the shelling in the region on the border with Ukraine. The city's water supply system was also damaged. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the air defense launched a total of 13 missiles over the region. Belgorod is located about 80 kilometers north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

07:03 Russia lets Ukrainian prisoners of war fight for itself

Russia is letting a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war fight for itself on the front line in Ukraine. This is reported by Russian state media. Ukrainian soldiers from the "Bohdan Khmelnytskyi" battalion, who are said to be subordinate to the "Kaskad" formation of the Interior Ministry of the Donetsk People's Republic, have already taken part in their first battle against Ukrainian forces near Urozhaine. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russia would be committing another war crime with this action. The Geneva Conventions prohibit the use of prisoners of war in military activities on the side that captured them. Accordingly, no prisoner of war may be sent or detained in areas where he may be exposed to the fire of the combat zone and may not be used for work that is unhealthy or dangerous.

06:10 Moscow: 32 Ukrainian drones destroyed

According to information from Moscow, the Russian military destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones on Saturday night. The unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by air defenses over the western Russian regions of Bryansk, Oryol and Kursk near the Ukrainian border as well as over the Moscow region, the Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram. Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for more than 22 months. Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory have been a recurring feature of the conflict. However, casualties and damage are disproportionate to the consequences of the war in the attacked Ukraine.

05:39 Poland threatens Russia with "harsher reaction"

Poland threatens Russia with a tougher response in the event of a future violation of Polish airspace. A repeated attempt will result in a harsher response, explains Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski. According to the Polish General Staff, an object flew over Polish territory for just under three minutes on Friday morning. "We identify it as a Russian guided missile." Bartoszewski had previously summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires Andrej Ordasch to the ministry and protested about the incident. Ordash called the accusations unfounded and explained that Poland had not provided any evidence.

05:03 Russian governor: Ukrainian drones shot down

According to the governor of the Bryansk region in southern Russia, six Ukrainian drones have been shot down there. The drones are "another foiled Ukrainian terrorist attack", says Governor Alexander Bogomaz. There were no casualties.

04:13 Russia blames Ukraine for airstrikes

After the unprecedented bombardment of Ukraine on Friday night, Russia blames Kiev for the attacks. The real problem was that Ukraine had set up its air defense systems in residential areas, said Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. "If the Ukrainian air defense systems had not been deployed, there would have been no civilian casualties at all," he continued. More than 30 people were killed and more than 150 injured in the attacks shortly before the New Year celebrations. The Ukrainian leadership speaks of massive "terror" against the civilian population.

03:21 UN representative condemns "appalling attacks" by Russia

A high-ranking representative of the United Nations condemns Russia for the "appalling attacks" on Ukraine. "Regrettably, today's horrific attacks were only the latest in a series of escalating attacks" by Russia, UN Assistant Secretary-General Mohammed Khiari said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. "The Secretary-General unequivocally and in the strongest terms condemns today's horrific attacks on cities and communities in Ukraine," he added.

01:43 Russia reports launch of Ukrainian missiles

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense units shot down 13 Ukrainian missiles over the southern Belgorod region. Units had "thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack", the ministry said in a statement. One man was killed when it hit a house, said Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region. Four people are being treated for injuries. Ten private houses were damaged and the water supply in the city of Belgorod was interrupted.

00:04 Russian economy shrank less than expected in 2022

According to official data, the Russian economy shrank by 1.2 percent last year. This was reported by the state statistics office Rosstat. However, due to far-reaching Western economic sanctions in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the agency had expected a decline of 2.1 percent for 2022. Economic growth for 2021 was revised to 5.9 percent from 5.6 percent previously. The Russian economy has recovered strongly this year, supported by rising government spending, particularly on military production. A Reuters survey of analysts predicts GDP growth of 3.1% in 2023. The experts also expect growth to slow to 1.1 percent next year as high interest rates weigh on the economy.

23:21 Ukraine: Russia continues its assault on Avdiivka at

In addition to the heavy aerial bombardment, Russia is also attacking Ukraine with ground troops, according to Kiev. However, the Ukrainian General Staff only recorded a comparatively low number of direct clashes, with 31 battles. The focus is once again on Avdiivka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

22:03 Left Party leader calls for "new diplomatic offensive" after major Russian attack

Left Party leader Janine Wissler condemns the massive Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. Speaking to the AFP news agency, Wissler calls it an "inhumane attack" on the civilian population. "The bombing of infrastructure and homes, especially during the winter, is brutal and inhumane," says Wissler. "These ruthless attacks must be stopped immediately," she continues. "We condemn this targeted attrition of the civilian population in the strongest possible terms," said Wissler. However, the Left Party leader is also calling for "a new diplomatic offensive to promote negotiations for a ceasefire". The aim should be to "set up protection zones and put an end to this horrific war".

21:23 After Russian attacks: UN Security Council convenes for emergency meeting

The UN Security Council has announced that it will discuss the large-scale Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. Ukraine and more than 30 partner countries have requested an emergency meeting, which is scheduled for 22:00 (CET), according to information from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the UN Security Council.

20:49 Bidenurges Ukraine aid after Russian shelling

In light of the unprecedented Russian airstrikes against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden once again urges Congress to approve additional funding for Kiev. "There is far more at stake in this fight than just Ukraine," he warns. "It affects the entire NATO alliance, the security of Europe and the future of transatlantic relations." With its military assistance, the USA has helped to save many lives, he emphasizes. "But if Congress does not act urgently in the new year, we will not be able to continue to provide the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must act, and without further delay." If dictators and autocrats are allowed to run riot in Europe, the risk of the US being directly involved increases, he said. "We must not abandon Ukraine," he warned. "History will punish harshly those who do not heed the call of freedom."

20:09 Attack on Russian warship: Crimean media report 74 dead

Following the Ukrainian attack on the Russian warship "Novocherkassk" in the port of Feodosiya in Crimea, two pro-Kremlin media outlets are reporting 74 sailors killed. Information about the fatalities appeared on the websites of "Sevastopol Independent Television" and "Sevastopol News", citing the Black Sea Fleet press service. The articles were later deleted. According to official Russian information, one person was killed and four others injured in the attack.

19:29 Death toll from Russian attacks rises to 30

The death toll from a massive wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine has risen to at least 30. More than 160 people were injured in the attacks, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram. According to the Ukrainian authorities, schools, a maternity clinic, shopping centers and residential buildings were among those attacked. The air force stated that Russia had used 158 missiles and drones, 114 of which were destroyed. Air force spokesman Yuri Ignat told AFP news agency that apart from the first days of the war in February 2022, these were the "most massive attacks" on Ukraine.

18:53 The UK delivers 200 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

On the day of the heaviest Russian airstrikes on Ukraine since the start of the war, the UK assures the attacked country of additional weapons. Hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles will be delivered to support Ukraine's defense capabilities, writes British Defense Minister Grant Shapps on X. According to his department, this involves 200 missiles. In the face of Russian "barbarism", the delivery is a clear message that the United Kingdom wants to continue to support Ukraine without reservation, Shapps emphasizes. "Putin's latest wave of murderous air strikes is a desperate and futile attempt to regain momentum after the catastrophic loss of hundreds of thousands of conscripts and before the humiliation of his three-day war entering its third calendar year." Russian President Vladimir Putin is testing Ukrainian defenses and Western resolve, he said. "Now is the time for the free world to stand together and redouble our efforts to get Ukraine what it needs to win," says Shapps.

