12:10 Russian airstrike on Kiev: death toll rises to nine

The number of casualties from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine, according to the prosecutor's office. Thirty-three people were injured.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death toll rises to sevenThe Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, as reported by Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," Klitschko told Reuters news agency as he stood next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in Kryvyj Rih attackIn the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, according to local authorities, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian rocket attack. Several impacts were reported. Damage was reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise, among other places.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of the war developments in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the supply of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the determination of the Russians as reasons for his assessment. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five dead in Russian air raids on Kiev - Children's hospital hitThe Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were around twenty explosions, presumably from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a dpa reporter. Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and Yermak, there was also a hit on a children's hospital.

10:15 Ukraine reports Russian missile strike on military base near OdessaUkraine's military reported a Russian missile strike on a military base near the Black Sea port city of Odessa. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

More information can be found here.

More information can be found here.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO Summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Minister President Donald Tusk is scheduled, as announced by the Polish government. Tusk had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Ukraine under attack by Russia. It also plays a key role as a hub for western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone with old Jak-52

Weapon deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - in a historic military training plane.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine

China's President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this would happen or who would be the key players. Orban had unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and Zhytomyr

The Ukrainian air defense has reportedly shot down three Russian missiles. According to their own reports, Russia had attacked with six Kh-101 missiles. The three destroyed missiles were over the Cherkassy and Zhytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damage.

09:10 Pistorius angry before NATO Summit about small defense budget

In his first public statement since the coalition government's budget deal, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure about the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I applied for. That's frustrating for me because I can't get things moving as quickly as Zeitgeist and threat situation require," Pistorius said, who is currently visiting Fairbanks, Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institute: Sanctions scarcely affect Russia's war capabilities

Sanctions have scarcely affected Russia's capability for warfare. This conclusion comes from a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing robustly in the face of the arms buildup at present, but sanctions work long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber

The Russian domestic security service FSB reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and fly it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the war

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban refers to China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian news agency MTI reports. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people die in mine explosion in Charkiw

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration leader, Oleh Syniehubov, reports this via the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Several people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Modi travels to Moscow

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Russia for the first time since the start of the war. During the official visit, according to Kremlin statements, talks will also be held about Russia's invasion in Ukraine. For Western observers, it will be interesting, says Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, that Modi, to the displeasure of Kiev, did not attend the peace conference in Switzerland in June initiated by Ukraine. India's trade with the resource giant Russia has intensified recently.

04:21 Rockets heading for Kiew - danger averted

After the start of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading for Kiew and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the danger has been partially neutralized, and people are advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Orban's "Peace Mission": Orban Arrives in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-declared "Peace Mission." He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is Orban's third unexpected overseas trip since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. His previous visits were to Ukraine and Russia, which drew harsh criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia Could Turn Against NATO States by 2029

German Armed Forces Inspector General Carsten Breuer emphasizes the need for defense budget continuity. Russia could potentially turn against NATO members around 2029, Breuer warned in an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung." "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian military is planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the combined total of the five largest NATO armies in Europe. We must be prepared." Additionally, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks annually. "If they took the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they would only have half of what Russia now spends on tanks each year. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy Meets Republican Mike Johnson

At the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Republican House Leader Mike Johnson on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official calendar, the meeting will take place. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit this week. There is concern over future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family Killed by Mine Explosion Near Charkiw

At least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the victims is ongoing. Relatives claim that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. Ukraine's NATO membership is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," says the Estonian President.

21:00 New British government announces weapons package for Ukraine

The new British Defense Minister John Healey announces new weapons deliveries to Ukraine during his inaugural visit. The package, presented in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers. In addition, large quantities of ammunition are part of the deal. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain, which was signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for a hundred years or longer" in Kiev. As Zelensky notes on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense system

Ukraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that such a system would be made available. A precise delivery date was not mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban reveals that Putin told him he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelensky said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban tells the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban visited Putin in Moscow last Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authority

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economic Pravda" on Friday, alleging it had misused the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was displeased that the agency had not used the EU-commissioned funds.

You can read about previous developments here.

The Russian attack on Kiev is a part of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which has been going on for over two years. (contains: 'Military operations', 'Ukraine conflict') Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with Poland's leadership in Warsaw before the NATO Summit, seeking support against Russia's attacks. (contains: 'Volodymyr Selensky', 'Ukraine', 'Nato', 'Politics', 'Support') The cyberwar between Russia and Ukraine has become a significant aspect of the conflict, with both sides engaging in cyberattacks. (contains: 'Cyberwar') The heavy military presence and aggressive actions by Russia have raised concerns among its neighbors and NATO allies about potential attacks on their territories. (contains: 'Military', 'Russia') The attack on Ukraine has led to a call for increased defense budgets and military readiness among NATO members, aiming to defend against potential Russian aggression. (contains: 'Attack on Ukraine')

Read also: