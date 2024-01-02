Skip to content
114 old execution sites in Hesse archaeologically recorded

Turn of the year - 114 old execution sites in Hesse archaeologically recorded

According to the State Office for the Preservation of Historical Monuments, 114 execution sites are currently recorded as archaeological sites in Hesse. Around a dozen execution sites are recorded as monuments. This applies to sites that are still fully or partially preserved. There are gallows in many places, such as Steinheim or the Hopfmannsfeld gallows in the Vogelsberg and in Pfungstadt. "There are certainly more gallows to be found in Hesse", said Lars Görze from the state office. However, some of the preserved gallows today are replicas, such as the one in Münzenberg. The three-slatted gallows in Beerfelden in southern Hesse with its approximately five-metre-high stone pillars is the best-preserved gallows in the whole of Germany.

