11:58: Iran vocally opposes forthcoming EU sanctions

11:47 Ukraine accuses Russia of executing nine POWs

Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has raised concerns to the UN about the potential execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians. "There's rumor of nine Ukrainian POWs being executed in the Kursk region by the Russians," Lubinets stated on Telegram. Such actions would breach the Geneva Conventions, he added. These international agreements mandate that POWs must be treated humanely at all times, protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity. They must be released promptly upon the cessation of hostilities.

10:52 Czech film honors doc on Russian sexual assaults

The documentary "He returned," revealing sexual assaults committed by Russians during their occupation of Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has received a Czech film award. The film includes testimonies from two survivors and their subsequent identification of their attackers and commanding officers. In one instance, the filmmakers recreated the crime scene in the occupied Donetsk region. The film reveals 292 cases of Russian soldiers committing sexual assault, with experts estimating the actual number could be much higher.

10:22 Zelensky shares war strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will soon present his victory strategy to the public, according to a presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak. The strategy encompasses five elements, including both military and diplomatic efforts, such as inviting Ukraine to join NATO. The details have yet to be released. This will strengthen Ukraine's bargaining position and pressure Russia for a fair peace, according to Kyiv.

09:37 Russia boosts accuracy with stolen tech

Russian forces have reportedly become more lethal and agile with the help of illegal Starlink terminals, according to "Washington Post." The terminals allow commanders to coordinate attacks, deploy more drones, and exact precise artillery fire on Ukrainian troops. Six Ukrainian soldiers from various units in Donetsk confirmed the terminals provided commanders with real-time drone footage of the battlefield and secure communication between soldiers. Despite being illegal to sell Starlink terminals to Moscow, along with numerous other US electronics, a black market for Starlink apparatus has emerged, serving Russian troops at the frontline.

09:16 Poland prepares new US missile base

The Polish government announced that a US air defense missile base will soon be operational in the country's north. Reports by "Ukrainska Pravda" suggest the base near Puck on the Baltic coast will be operational in the coming weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that discussions with the US are ongoing about extending the missile defense system's capabilities to intercept not only Iranian missiles but also Russian missiles aimed at Poland.

08:51 Ukraine reports nightly Russian attacks with 68 drones

Ukraine reports that Russia struck the country with 68 drones and four missiles overnight, according to Ukrainian reports. Two Iskander-class ballistic missiles hit the Poltava and Odessa regions, while two guided missiles targeted Chernihiv and Sumy, according to the Ukrainian air force via Telegram. Air defense forces shot down 31 drones, while 36 were presumably downed by electronic warfare. One drone was still in the air in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine: Enemy losses reach 1,300 troops

Ukrainian military officials report that 1,300 Russian troops were killed or wounded in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of Russian casualties since the war began in February 2022 to approximately 669,000, according to Ukrainian figures. Ukrainian forces also destroyed nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two anti-aircraft systems. Furthermore, 45 Russian drones were downed by Ukrainian defenses, according to the General Staff.

07:48 Russia: 13 Ukrainian drones downed

Russia claims to have shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight over three border regions. The air defense downed six drones over the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one drone over the Bryansk region, according to the Russian defense ministry via Telegram.

07:16 DeepState reports Ukrainian gains in Donetsk

DeepState, a group of military analysts, claims that Ukrainian forces made progress in the Donetsk region overnight, near the town of Novohrodivka. According to the source, Ukrainian forces regained territory lost to the Russians. Meanwhile, DeepState reports Russian successes near the settlement of Veseloe.

04:39 Older Soldiers Taking the Frontline: Russia's Shift in Troop DeploymentOlder soldiers are making up an increasing portion of Russia's troops engaging in conflict in Ukraine. This observation comes from data collected and published by Russian opposition media project Mediazona, in collaboration with BBC Russia. Journalists examined figures from approximately 73,000 soldiers who have died in Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the neighboring country, including sources from social and local media. Initially, most fatalities occurred among 21 to 23-year-olds in the first six months of the war. However, factors such as partial mobilization, usage of prisoners, and the recruitment of volunteers have led to a shift in demographics. In particular, volunteers tended to be significantly older, with a majority belonging to the 48-50 age group, as per Mediazona's findings.

01:05 Zelensky Pursues Expanded Ukrainian Arms Production with Western InvestmentsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to enhance Ukraine's arms production capabilities with investments from the West. In his evening address, he explained, "Our manufacturing capacity enables us to generate far more drones, ammunition, and military equipment than our financial means can support." Western investments could help bridge this funding gap, as many current partners are facing their own weapon shortages and can't sufficiently aid Ukraine at present. During his visit to Paris, a potential Ukrainian-French arms production model was discussed, which will now be further explored at the ministerial level.

23:31 Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Forces Hold Positions in KurskAccording to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces are maintaining their positions in Kursk, a Russian border region. In his evening address, he stated, "Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia attempted to push back our positions, but we are successfully holding our predesignated lines." The previous day, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Russian troops had reclaimed two villages in the region. In August, over 1000 Ukrainian troops, along with tanks and armored vehicles, infiltrated Kursk in one of the largest attacks on Russian territory since the war's start in February 2022.

22:21 Ukrainian Drone Attacks Act as Model for Future Strikes in RussiaRecent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian ammunition and fuel depots have resulted in substantial damage and disruptions. Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi is pleased with the dynamics of these operations. Ukrainian media speculate that these drone attacks could serve as a template for significantly more powerful strike capabilities against deep-lying Russian military targets, provided the deployment of such weapons is authorized by Western allies. This is a key component of the "victory plan" President Zelensky has discussed with various country leaders in recent days.

21:58 Freedom House Accuses Belarus of Serious Crimes against Ukrainian ChildrenAmerican non-governmental organization Freedom House accuses the Belarusian regime of committing serious violations against Ukrainian children. The Belarusian regime is reportedly involved in transferring children from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in violation of international law, as well as indoctrinating and militarizing them. These actions are part of Russia's policy designed to eradicate Ukrainian culture and identity. According to Freedom House, over 2000 children have been relocated from occupied Ukrainian territories to Belarus, where they undergo indoctrination, among other things, in re-education camps.

21:39 Serbia Enhances Gas Supply from RussiaSerbia has secured additional gas supplies from Russian state corporation Gazprom, as agreed during an international gas forum in St. Petersburg. Russian CEO Alexei Miller and the head of the state-owned Serbian company Srbijagas signed the contract. Serbia is heavily reliant on Russian gas, with up to 80% of its gas supply originating from Russia. Serbia inked a three-year gas supply contract with Gazprom following the war's commencement in May 2022, and a decision to extend the agreement is expected in early 2023.

20:50 Zelensky Seeks Foreign Investment to Boost Ukrainian Drone ProductionWith the help of foreign investors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes to raise the production of ammunition, particularly drones, within Ukraine. The recent foreign trip resulted in investment projects to address a gap between Ukraine's industrial capacity and governmental funding for ammunition and drone production. Partner countries are willing to finance Ukrainian arms production and invest in the country's weapons industry as they themselves face weapon shortages or cannot provide military support for other reasons.

20:11 Iran Sends Satellites to Russia for LaunchIranian media reports that Iran has provided two locally built satellites to Russia for launch into orbit by a Russian spacecraft. The Kowsar satellite, capable of high-resolution imaging, and the Hodhod communication satellite are the first major projects in the private Iranian space sector. Russia has previously launched Iranian satellites into orbit in February and 2022. US officials expressed concerns about the cooperation between Russia and Iran in space in those instances, fearing that the satellite could aid Russian efforts in Ukraine and also help Iran monitor potential military targets in Israel and the Middle East.

19:48 Russian Forces Intensify Assaults in KurskAs per recent intel from the American Institute for the Study of War (AISW), the Russian forces have amplified their assaults against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. The Russians have progressed further in the Kursk Oblast, nearly driving back the Ukrainian army in the Glushkovsky district. It seems the Russian military is determined to thwart the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk prior to the onset of harsh winter weather, the AISW suggested.

