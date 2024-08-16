11:57 Ukraine reports Russian strikes in Donbass

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian troops are still actively attacking in the Donbass region. Heavy fighting is reported in the directions of Pokrovsk, Torez, and Kurakhove. A total of 144 military clashes have been registered in the past 24 hours. The Russians have attacked with dozens of air strikes and artillery, but these attacks have been repelled, the military report states. The Russian troops aim to bring the entire Donbass under their control.

11:23 Russia Declares German Alliance of Regional and Municipal Politicians "Undesirable Organization"

A German-based alliance of Russian regional and municipal politicians who condemn the war against Ukraine has been declared an "undesirable organization" by Russia. Representatives of the organization "Deputies of Peaceful Russia" are participating in anti-Russian events in Germany, the General Prosecutor's Office reported through Russian agencies. They are "spreading misleading information about the activities of Russian state bodies and supporting extremist organizations." According to their own statements, the alliance consists of 74 independent regional and municipal deputies, many of whom have gone into exile. "All participants of the association consider Putin's regime criminal, condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, and advocate for the democratic path for Russia and the decentralization of power," the organization's website states.

10:48 "So Far 0% Delivered" - Bundestag Member Calls for More Leopard 2 and Fuchs to Ukraine

The chairman of the Bundestag's Defense Committee, Marcus Faber, is again calling for more weapons deliveries to Ukraine in light of the latest developments in the Russian war of aggression. "The success of Ukraine should prompt us to discuss the delivery of more Leopard 2 and Fuchs," the FDP politician writes on the X platform, referring to the Leopard battle tank and the Fuchs transport vehicle. "So far, we have delivered 5% of our Leopard 2 and 0% of our Fuchs. We can do more," Faber demands. The developments in Kursk show "that the failure in the Kremlin has failed. Militarily, he is overwhelmed," Faber writes and emphasizes: "We can now lay the foundation for lasting peace in Europe through military support for Ukraine."

10:07 Use of Marder Armored Personnel Carriers in Kursk Angers Pro-Russian Channels - Journalist Fires Back

The use of Marder armored personnel carriers in Kursk, which Germany has provided to Ukraine, is causing outrage among pro-Russian channels. The absurd narrative that Germany is attacking again, like it did in World War II, is being spread. A manipulated video is also frequently shared. One of Ukraine's most famous journalists, Illia Ponomarenko, writes on X: "Today's Germany is a completely different country, with completely different mentalities and values. It is light-years away from what it was 80 years ago and does not deserve these insults. On the contrary, in today's aggression in Europe, Germany stands firmly on the right side as the second-largest provider of defense aid to Ukraine." Ponomarenko emphasizes that it is Ukrainian tanks in Kursk, provided by Germany to help the Ukrainian democracy defend itself. "If anyone deserves to be compared to the Nazis here, it's this bloodthirsty grave robber Putin and his generals, who are wiping out entire cities."

09:57 Ukraine: All five Russian drones interceptedThe Ukrainian air force reports that it has intercepted all five drones launched by Russian forces overnight against targets in Ukraine. Among them were three drones of the Iranian Shahed type, and the types of the other two drones have also been identified. Russia also used three ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type, the Ukrainian air force reports on Telegram. The governors of the Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions report that there were no damages or casualties after the attack. Russian forces use cheap drones in some of their attacks to locate Ukrainian air defense positions and for deception maneuvers.

09:32 ntv reporter Kriewald: "Ukraine wants to show: We help - we don't violate"Ukraine reportedly controls 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements in the Russian region of Kursk, according to its own statements. Ukraine wants to bring aid organizations into the area to set an example, says ntv reporter Nadja Kriewald. Meanwhile, a "second Bachmut" is brewing in the Donetsk city of Pokrovsk.

08:48 Russian supersonic bomber crashes - Pilot diesA pilot died when a bomber crashed during a training flight in the Irkutsk region of Siberia yesterday, according to official reports. "One of the pilots could not be rescued," the regional governor, Igor Kobzev, wrote on Telegram, citing the military command of the defense ministry. He also reported that three other combat pilots were hospitalized with injuries. Preliminary information suggests that the cause of the crash was technical failure. The TU-22M3 bomber crashed in a desert area near a village. There were no further damages on the ground. The search and rescue operations at the crash site continued throughout the night, according to the governor.

08:04 Ukrainian advances in Kursk: Russia warns of third world war againThe advance of Ukraine in the Russian Kursk region has brought the world to the brink of a global war, according to Russian MP Mikhail Schermet. Schermet, a member of the defense committee, is convinced that the West is supporting Ukraine in its invasion. "Given the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the irrefutable evidence of the involvement of foreigners in attacks on Russian territory, one could conclude that the world is on the brink of a third world war," Schermet told the state-run Russian news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany have stressed that they were not involved in the planning of the Kursk offensive. Many observers, like the ISW, see in the recurring Russian warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats a calculation to spread fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 ISW: "Strategic Lack of Imagination" in Putin and Russian Leadership

The Kremlin and the Russian military command have created a "complex, overlapping, and currently ineffective command and control structure" in response to Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This indicates that the Kremlin failed to plan for the possibility of a significant Ukrainian incursion into Russia, the ISW said. The border has been treated as a quiet front section since fall 2022 and "probably not adequately prepared for eventualities in defending Russian territory." The U.S. think tank said the Kremlin is now considering which areas along the border Ukraine could potentially attack next, highlighting that the Russian leadership has "suffered from a strategic lack of imagination."

06:40 Ukraine Reports Successful Attack in Crimea Region

Ukrainian forces reportedly attacked the Crimea region again overnight. Sergey Bratchuk, spokesman for the military administration in the Odessa region, reported initial damage to a ferry in the port of Kerch near the Crimean Bridge and a boat in Chornomorske in the Krasnodar region. "Further reconnaissance measures are ongoing." Ukraine has reported several times in recent weeks and months about the sinking of ferries and boats that were also allegedly used for military purposes. Additionally, a submarine is believed to have been sunk:

05:59 CNN: US Not Allowing ATACMS Deployment in Kursk - Sees Other Use as More Sensible

According to a CNN report, the US continues to refuse to allow the deployment of longer-range ATACMS missiles from American supplies in the Kursk region. This time, however, the concern about escalation is not the reason. The network reports, citing government officials, that the United States believes the ATACMS could be better used to attack the Crimea region occupied by Russia.

05:19 Zelensky: Supplies for Troops in Eastern Ukraine Have Arrived

Amid increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now paying the highest attention to defense around the Donbass. "Toretsk and Pokrovsk, most Russian attacks are happening there," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelensky did not specify whether additional troops were deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 clashes since the morning.

03:46 Governor: Strategic Bomber Crashes in Siberia

The governor of the Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reported the crash of a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type. The cause was said to be a technical malfunction. One of the four crew members died, the governor said, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. The rest of the crew managed to escape from the plane and were taken to the hospital, Kobzev wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

23:08 Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign fighters and their familiesForeign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their family members will have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold the citizenship of other states but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the head of state.

22:33 US government approves sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to GermanyThe US government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated that the arms deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens the security of the United States "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner exchange poolThe main task of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to return Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Therefore, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "boost the fund for the exchange of prisoners by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield." This was announced by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Defense Intelligence GUR, Foreign Intelligence SZRU, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Supreme Commander, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he was quoted as saying. According to its own reports, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry at 14:57).

21:46 Poland Honors War Heroes of Victory Over Red Army - And Draws Parallel to Putin

In a military parade in Warsaw, Poland commemorated its victory over the Red Army. The parade featured tanks and soldiers, including some from the US and other allied countries. Fighter jets flew over the thousands of spectators. "We must arm ourselves and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," said President Andrzej Duda before the parade, which was the highlight of the state's commemorative events. On "Polish Army Day," Poland remembers the victory of the Polish military over the troops of the Soviet Union in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz writes in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "On this day, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginnings of our country," he explains.

Sixty-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, who was among the spectators, says the parade is indeed a show, but he is pleased to see the military equipped with more modern weapons. "We feel a bit better because we see this good equipment and the presence of our allies - Americans, Brits, Romanians, and others," says Szelenbaum. "This is necessary in this situation, because Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand against Putin."

20:59 Panzer General Freuding Announces Further German Military Aid to Ukraine

The chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt," Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. According to this, the focus of military aid is on delivering additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. In total, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS are to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Furthermore, according to the statements, ten anti-aircraft cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons will be delivered. In addition, around 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists, are to come. Furthermore, 400 armored MRAP vehicles are to be provided. The artillery systems are to be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five Civilians Killed in Russian Attacks in South and East UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an airstrike. Another fatality occurred in Donetsk in the east due to artillery fire. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed in a drone strike. Another man, previously injured in an earlier attack, died in the hospital, as reported by authorities in Kherson. Meanwhile, authorities are urging residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army continues to strongly attack in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine Discuss Delivery of Long-Range Cruise Missiles in Advanced StageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden over the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage," according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent," citing a source from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a timeframe in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's administration is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets, among other things. Kyiv has been pressing the US since the beginning of Russia's attack to provide Ukrainian forces with long-range missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep inside Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports this, referring to the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. According to this, in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and weapons accessories and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

