11:43 – Biden underscores importance of Ukraine assistance: "Let's not grow weary"

President Biden Pushes for Ongoing Assistance to Ukraine During Germany VisitAccording to President Biden, we need to persevere and keep our commitment to supporting Ukraine during his visit to Germany. He made this statement at Schloss Bellevue, where he was bestowed the highest German honor by Federal President Steinmeier. In a speech, President Biden commended Germany's political leadership, praising their insight in recognizing that Russia's invasion marked a turning point in history, an assault on democracy and security in Europe. Germany and the United States have backing the courageous Ukrainians and will continue to do so until a just and enduring peace can be attained.

11:19 Steinmeier Hails Biden's Impact on NATO StrengtheningFederal President Steinmeier honored outgoing US President Biden with the Special Class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance has grown stronger and our partnership closer than ever, said Steinmeier, as per the speech script. Exchange of views concerning Russia's attack against Ukraine, he pointed out that Kremlin leader Putin has targeted the principles of peace throughout Europe. "Putin reckoned we were weak. Putin reckoned we'd be divided. But the reverse was the case: NATO was stronger and more united than ever, and this is largely due to your leadership!" According to Steinmeier, having Biden and his administration during this most perilous period of European history since the Cold War's end was "nothing less than a stroke of good fortune." The past two years have demonstrated that America is the "irreplaceable" nation for Europeans, and NATO is the "indispensable" alliance.

10:59 Xi Joins BRICS Summit in KazanChinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance at the BRICS summit, as reported by the Russian news agency Ria, quoting a Foreign Ministry spokesperson. The summit is scheduled next week from Tuesday to Thursday in the Russian city of Kazan. Participants include the heads of state and government of Brazil, India, and South Africa. The Kremlin states that representatives from 32 countries, such as Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will attend. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is the most significant political event of the year, which he also aims to utilize to display that he is not isolated on the international stage due to Western sanctions imposed against Russia for invading Ukraine.

10:26 Approximately One-Fourth of Ukrainian Refugees Plan Permanent Residence OverseasAccording to a June survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, nearly every fourth Ukrainian refugee in Europe plans to establish a permanent home outside of Ukraine. Around 35% want to return to Ukraine as soon as it is safe again. Only 4% plan to return soon, irrespective of the safety situation. About 11% of refugees have already returned to Ukraine, while another 25% are still undecided. For the majority, the course of the war is a determining factor, says Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing. "The longer the conflict persists, the more people may imagine a future outside of Ukraine."

09:55 US Imposes Sanctions on Chinese Drone Manufacturers for Russian War SupportThe US has imposed penalties on two Chinese companies related to production of drones for Russia's war against Ukraine. The Treasury Department announced this as the first sanctions against Chinese companies that "develop and produce full weapon systems in collaboration with Russian firms." Previously, the US had only sanctioned Chinese companies for delivering components used in weapons production to Russia. One Russian company was also added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Attack with 135 DronesUkrainian air force reports that in the night, 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down. 44 deviated from their course due to electronic interference and crashed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones entered neighboring Belarus, while ten drones remain airborne over Ukraine.

08:27 Unknown Object Over Romania Prompts AlertFour combat aircraft took off in the evening over Romania after the military detected an unknown object on radar. The Romanian Ministry of Defense stated that a small object approached from the Black Sea and breached up to 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace. Visual contact was not established. The radar signal disappeared east of the city of Amzacea, and the alert was terminated. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs - a NATO member and Ukraine's neighbor - condemned the renewed airspace violation, citing Russia's "neglectful behavior."

07:41 ISW: Russians Advance at Kursk FrontAccording to an analysis by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian military can make progress in the Russian border region of Kursk. The Russians may have gained ground in the western front area near south-eastern Korenevo, as per geolocation images. Combat is continuing near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with the think tank observing territorial gains on both sides along the front line.

06:57 Kyiv Reports Massive Drone AttackRussia has waged a large-scale drone attack, according to Ukrainian reports. Ukrainian air force issued a warning about attack drones over extensive parts of the country all night. The military administration of the city of Kyiv reported in the morning of one of the most massive drone attacks on civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones heading towards the capital were intercepted, the military administration claimed. The attack over Kyiv extended for more than four and a half hours. No information about casualties and damage is presently available. The alert is still in effect in some regions.

Approximately three months before the end of his tenure, American President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. The primary topic of discussion is anticipated to revolve around supporting Ukraine in its defensive battle against Russia. According to White House sources, a four-way meeting involving Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also on the agenda. The focus will be on Ukraine, as well as the Middle East conflict.

06:08 Russian Medium: Nuclear Forces Readiness TestThe Russian state-controlled news agency RIA reports, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, that the commanders of Russian strategic nuclear forces are conducting readiness drills for their unit located in the city of Bologoye. The exercise includes tactical maneuvers and the deployment of mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orbán Criticizes Selensky's PlanHungarian Prime Minister Orbán has described Ukrainian President Selensky's "victory plan" as "alarming." In the lead-up to the EU summit, where Selenskyj unsuccessfully attempted to present his plan, Orbán labeled the arming of Ukraine as "dangerous" on Facebook. Orbán has long advocated for dialogues with Moscow and has even visited both Kyiv and the Kremlin as an unofficial mediator, without achieving any significant results.

03:26 Ukraine Denies 'BILD' Report on Nuclear WeaponsThe Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has responded to allegations of plans to rearm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, originating from unidentified sources in the 'BILD' newspaper. "We categorically deny the insinuations of the anonymous 'BILD' newspaper sources about Ukraine's alleged intentions to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry declared. "Ukraine upholds its commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which it joined in 1994." Previously, President Selenskyj also refuted such claims during his speech at NATO headquarters.

01:33 Russian Forces Attempt to Break Through Defensive Lines at Chasiv YarRussian forces are attempting to breach Ukrainian defensive positions in the Chasiv Yar area, as reported by the Ukrainian state-run news agency Ukrinform, citing a spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, Anastasia Bobovnikova. Hostile encounters are taking place, with the Russians trying to locate vulnerable points in the defense with minor probing attacks where they fail to advance. The Ukrainian military's strategy aims to cut off Russian supply routes.

00:27 Heusgen Advocates for Lifting Weapon RestrictionsThe chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, has urged US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift weapon usage limitations imposed on Ukraine. Heusgen made these statements following President Selenskyj's presentation of his "victory plan" for Ukraine. "Selenskyj's appeals primarily target President Biden and Chancellor Scholz," Heusgen told the German News Agency. "Both could significantly contribute to the realization of the Selenskyj plan by lifting weapon usage restrictions and providing effective weapons."

23:21 US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Involved in Garpiya Drone ProductionThe US Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese network of companies involved in the development and production of long-range drones, called Garpiya drones. Russia is currently employing these drones in their operations in Ukraine. The drones are fabricated in Russia, with Chinese companies providing necessary components and technology. The US sanctions target three companies and one individual.

22:20 Zelensky Warns of Up to 10,000 North Korean Soldiers Joining Russian ForcesAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers may soon fight alongside Russia against Ukraine. Zelensky, speaking during his visit to Brussels, said that intelligence reports indicate that these soldiers are currently being prepared for deployment. Zelensky noted that if this occurs, it could signify the "initial stages of a world war." Zelensky did not reveal the source of this information. Similar concerns have been voiced by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell in Seoul regarding North Korea's increasing involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, with speculations that North Korean soldiers are already actively participating in combat. Ukrainian media report that six North Korean soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack in the Donetsk region in early October.

21:54 Weber Urges Increased Support for UkraineManfred Weber, the leader of the EPP group in the European Parliament, is advocating for strengthened support for Ukraine. "I demand more. It's achievable at a cost. Europe is a vast continent, it has substantial economic resources, we have the capacity to cover the expenses. We must recognize: this investment is a commitment to our security. We keep the war at bay by supporting Ukraine," Weber stated in an interview with Phoenix News on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels. While there are radical factions in Europe, the majority of European citizens rally behind Ukraine. However, there are numerous disagreements and uncertainties at the national level. "Berlin should also advocate for Ukraine to receive NATO membership perspectives now," Weber requested.

21:38 NATO Defense Ministers to Discuss Improving Weapon and Ammunition StandardsNATO defense ministers will be discussing at their autumn meeting an initiative to enhance the standardization of weapons and ammunition during their autumn meeting today. "Standards are the foundation of our ability to fight together," emphasized the new Secretary General Mark Rutte ahead of the talks. Better implementation of standards could also contribute to reducing weapon and ammunition procurement costs within the alliance. Standards-related issues within the German-Dutch Corps are cited as an example of the alliance's standardization issues, where Dutch 155-mm standard ammunition cannot be utilized in German howitzers, and vice versa.

21:18 Trump criticizes Zelensky for Ukraine ConflictU.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump places blame on Ukrainian President Zelensky for the Russian intrusion into Ukraine. "He ought to have never allowed this conflict to transpire," Trump mentioned during a nearly hour-and-a-half-long conversation with YouTube influencer Patrick Bet-David. Trump also scrutinizes U.S. financial aid to Ukraine, commenting, "I believe Zelensky is one of the best negotiators I've ever encountered. Every time he visits, we provide him with $100 billion. Who else has ever received such massive funding in history?"

20:50 Ukraine Request for International Aid for Mine ClearanceUkrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal appeals to the world for support in mine decontamination during a summit in Switzerland. Speaking to delegates from around 50 nations in Lausanne, Shmyhal says, "I urge the entire civilized community to strengthen its support for Ukraine in mine decontamination." He highlights that landmines now cover up to a quarter of Ukraine, with the World Bank estimating the cost of clearance at $34.6 billion. Since the conflict began, Ukraine has cleared approximately 35,000 square kilometers, equivalent to Baden-Württemberg. The UN reports that 399 civilians have perished due to mines.

20:21 Zelensky Refutes Nuclear Weapons ClaimsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denies media speculation that he suggested rearming Ukraine with nuclear weapons during his previous EU summit appearance (see 18:24 entry). "We have never discussed the concept of nuclear weapons construction," the president clarifies. Instead, he referred to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, under which Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees, including from Russia. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invalidated these guarantees through his military actions, rendering NATO membership the sole alternative for Ukraine.

19:48 Rutte Affirms NATO Commitment to Ukraine's SurvivalNew NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte affirms to Ukraine that the alliance will assist in bringing the war-torn country closer to its ranks. At a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte declared, "Ukraine will be a NATO member, and until that moment, we will do everything to guarantee Ukraine's survival." Zelensky reiterates his nation's aspiration to join the transatlantic alliance as soon as possible. Following their conversation, Rutte and Zelensky participate in a NATO-Ukraine Council dinner in Brussels with the defense ministers of the 32 member states.

During the discussion between President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz, they emphasized the need for continued support for Ukraine's defense against Russia.

In his speech, Federal President Steinmeier praised Biden for his role in strengthening NATO and acknowledged that under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance has grown stronger and their partnership closer than ever.

