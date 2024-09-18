11:36 Sharma's Statement: F-16 aircraft won't serve as the miraculous weapon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is requesting 128 F-16 fighter jets to assert air dominance over Ukraine. Regrettably, Western states have only promised around 60, which represents less than half. Kavita Sharma, an ntv correspondent, however, views the beginning of deliveries and pilot training as a triumph. Nevertheless, issues with the weapon are already emerging.

11:16 Ukrainian Intelligence: We're Accountable for Last Night's Munitions Depot Attack

A source from Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency acknowledges to the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine carried out the attack on the large munitions depot in Russia's Toropez. The depot allegedly housed ballistic missiles, including Iskander, anti-aircraft missiles, artillery ammunition, and glide bombs. The source claims that the attack left the depot "barely recognizable." Following the impact of Ukrainian drones, an "extremely powerful explosion" occurred. The SBU is collaborating with its military counterparts to progressively lessen the enemy's rocket capability, which is devastating Ukrainian cities. The SBU has plans to carry out similar attacks on other Russian military installations.

10:49 Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers Can Compete for Ramstein Contracts for the First Time

Ukrainian drone manufacturers are now eligible to participate in tenders coordinated by the Drone Coalition under the Ramstein format. Representatives of Western Ukraine supporters hold meetings in Ramstein every few weeks. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the tender series will include two categories: one for the manufacture of First-Person-View (FPV) drones and the other for interception drones. The ministry sees the invitation to bid as a substantial boost to Ukrainian production. All submitted bids will be evaluated by Drone Coalition members. Successful bidders will receive orders for further testing. If successful, Ramstein plans to commission the winners of the competition for production.

10:27 Video Shows Attack on Russian Munitions Depot

The Kremlin has yet to formally confirm it, but the governor of the Tver region reported on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire. It's likely that it was a large weapons and munitions depot. Residents were evacuated, and footage of the fire is circulating online.

09:39 Nine Injured in Kharkiv, Two Dead in Zaporizhzhia

Kharkiv, Ukraine, was subjected to another heavy Russian air attack the day prior. Guided bombs detonated in multiple districts, injuring nine people. This is the latest in a string of recent civilian attacks. On Sunday, a precision bomb killed a woman and injured 43 people, including four children. Russia also attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast from the sky, resulting in two fatalities.

08:46 Ukraine: Energy Facilities in Sumy Attacked Again

According to local authorities, energy facilities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy were targeted by Russian drones yet again. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, but repeated attacks have placed strain on the energy infrastructure. On Tuesday, Russia attacked the city and region of Sumy's energy infrastructure with rockets and drones, temporarily cutting power to over 280,000 households, according to the Energy Ministry.

08:27 Ukrainian General Staff: 1130 Russian Casualties YesterdayThe Ukrainian General Staff reports that 1130 soldiers were either killed or wounded in the preceding 24 hours. Since the commencement of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainians have counted 637,010 enemy casualties. Additionally, Ukrainian troops claim to have destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 transport and tank vehicles, and six tanks since yesterday.

07:55 Ukraine Plans Deployment for F-16sThe Ukrainian Air Force has prepared deployment strategies for the western F-16 fighter jets. All tasks for the armed forces and the Ministry of Defense have been assigned, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address. Additional discussions were held with the Air Force Command regarding the possibility of increasing the aircraft fleet and further pilot training. Many voices in Kyiv call for more comprehensive basic pilot training due to frequent heavy losses. Currently, training lasts for 40 days. Ukraine is anticipated to receive around 60 F-16 jets, but only a few have been supplied thus far.

07:19 Russia: Ukrainian Drone Attacks Repelled in Several RegionsRussia reports Ukrainian drone attacks on several regions. Air defense brought down 54 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions during the night, according to the state news agency TASS, citing the Defense Ministry. Half of the drones were shot down over the border region of Kursk, with the remainder over the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, and the western regions of Smolensk and Oryol. The agency does not mention the region of Tver northwest of Moscow, where local authorities and military bloggers reported a drone attack on a large munitions warehouse in the city of Toropets, resulting in a fire and requiring resident evacuation.

06:57 Military Bloggers: Attack Significantly Damages Russian Munitions DepotAccording to military bloggers, the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Toropets in the Tver region seriously damaged a munitions depot containing thousands of tons of ammunition and rockets. The depot, according to bloggers, has undergone significant expansion in recent times and maintains 42 reinforced bunkers and 23 warehouses and workshops. Former Russian FSB Colonel Igor Girkin claims that the situation in the region is under control. Ukrainian military bloggers conclude from their data analysis that significant damage was inflicted, especially on newer bunkers.

06:20 Green Party Deputy Leader Criticizes AfD and BSW for Promoting Russian PropagandaThe deputy leader of the Green Party's parliamentary group, Konstantin von Notz, calls for a discussion on Russian influence operations in Germany's parliament, the Bundestag. Analysis of internal documents from Russian propaganda outlet SDA reveals how Russian entities maneuver to influence German democracy, public discourse, and elections, according to von Notz, a political figure in the interior ministry. By collaborating with parties like the AfD, BSW, and others, Russian narratives are spread in the public and political spheres, potentially harming German interests. Individuals who support Ukraine are targeted, spied on, and maliciously smeared.

05:42 Microsoft Identifies Russian Disinformation Campaign Against Kamala HarrisRussian actors, as per Microsoft's investigations, are intensifying their disinformation campaign against the potential US Vice President, Kamala Harris. A group tied to the Kremlin, called Storm-1516, has produced two false videos since late August, aiming to discredit Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaign. One video displays a group of fake Harris supporters attacking a Trump rally participant. The other video features an actor falsely claiming that Harris injured a girl in a 2011 accident, left her paralyzed, and absconded from the scene. Both videos have reportedly been viewed by millions.

05:19 Fire in Tver Due to Ukrainian Drone Attack, Reports SuggestA Ukrainian drone strike, allegedly reported by Russia, has ignited a fire in Tver's western region. According to the region's governor, Igor Rudenya, debris from a Ukrainian drone caused a fire in Toropez, requiring a partial evacuation of residents. Firefighters are currently attempting to control the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is currently unclear. Russian air defense has been busy fending off a "massive drone attack" on the city, as reported. Tver, with a population slightly over 11,000, houses a Russian arsenal for the storage of rockets, ammunition, and explosives, a 2018 report by state news agency RIA suggested.

03:57 Russian Regions under Drone Attack, Local Governors ReportUkraine is assaulting various Russian regions with drones, local governors claim. Seven Ukrainian drones have been shot down in Smolensk near the border with Belarus, according to Governor Vasily Anohin on the Telegram messaging app. The Russian air defense has downed a drone over Orjol, as reported by Governor Andrei Klychkov on Telegram. At least 14 Ukrainian attack drones were brought down over Bryansk near the Ukrainian border, as reported by Governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram. Kyiv's government purports to be targeting military, energy, and transportation infrastructure crucial to Moscow's war efforts.

02:56 US Probes Chinese Uranium Trade with Suspicions of Russian Uranium CircumventionThere are suspicions in the US that China is bypassing the ban on Russian uranium imports into the US by importing enriched uranium from Russia while exporting its own production to the US. The US Uranium Producers Association is concerned about this potential circumvention of the ban, as reported by Reuters. "We don't want to shut off the Russian tap and suddenly have all the material come from China," said US Uranium Producers Association representative Jon Indall. The US Commerce Department did not comment on the matter at the time of request.

01:54 US Considering Boosting Strategic Oil ReservesThe US government is reportedly considering augmenting its strategic oil reserves due to the current low prices, according to an unidentified insider. If the purchase goes through, it would be the largest such addition since a historic release in 2022. In response to high gasoline prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US government had sold massive amounts of crude oil from its strategic reserve in 2022, marking the "largest release of oil reserves in history."

00:45 Two Killed, Five Injured in Saporischschja AttackRussia attacked the Saporischschja region overnight, resulting in at least two fatalities and five injuries, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Fedorov later confirmed that Russia had "massively attacked" the community of Komyshuvakha in the region. Numerous houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged, with rescue teams still on the scene investigating further damage. The situation is being closely monitored by "Kyiv Independent."

23:38 US UN Ambassador Endorses Ukrainian Peace PlanUS UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield acknowledged that the US has seen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's new "peace plan." Thomas-Greenfield expressed optimism for progress on the peace front, without elaborating, possibly referring to Zelensky's recently announced "victory plan." There has been no further comment from the US ambassador on the matter.

22:29 Unexpected event in Latvia: Mysterious flying object was just a bird swarmAn unexpected incident in Latvia, presumed to be a breach of the country's airspace by an unidentified flying object, turned out to be no threat. The object, which traversed the border from neighboring Belarus and moved through the eastern region of Kraslava, was actually a group of birds. This piece of information was disclosed by the Latvian news agency Leta, sourcing the air force. Earlier, the Defense Ministry in Riga had reported the detection of an unidentified flying object. Subsequently, NATO interceptor aircraft based at the Lielvarde airbase were deployed to monitor the region. Regrettably, no suspicious objects could be identified.

21:59 Moldova and Germany seal cybersecurity pactMoldova and Germany are bolstering their defenses against "Putin's hybrid warfare" by signing a cybersecurity agreement. As per German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's remarks in Chisinau, Russian President Vladimir Putin has a vendetta against Europe and specifically Moldova, aiming to destabilize both through "Putin's hybrid warfare." In response, they plan to fortify their own defenses. By means of IT equipment, sharing information, and training, they hope to deter cyberattacks in Moldova and expose false information.

