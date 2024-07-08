11:24 Authorities report ten dead and more than 30 injured in attack on Krywyj Rih

In the city of Kryvyj Rih, in the center of Ukraine, according to local authorities, ten people have been killed and 31 have been injured in a severe Russian rocket attack. Several explosions have been reported in the city, including damage to the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on war developments: "Next months will be much more brutal than we think"

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of war developments in the coming months based on his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media in his office in Budapest. He referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the determination of the Russians. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five deaths in Russian airstrikes on Kiev - Children's hospital hit

The Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, about two dozen explosions were heard, presumably from surface-to-air missiles, as a reporter from the news agency dpa reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO summit: Zelenskyj meets with Poland's leadership in Warsaw

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled, according to the Polish government. Morawiecki had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyj. Zelenskyj then meets his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in the early afternoon. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the beleaguered Ukraine. It also plays an important role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative air defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone with old Jak-52 trainer

The deliveries of weapons from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with an old Jak-52 military training aircraft.

09:54 Xi calls for weapons standstill and negotiations in UkraineChina's President Xi Jinping calls for a weapons standstill in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be cooled down as much as possible. The international community must create conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this would happen or which actors would be instrumental in this process. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrThe Ukrainian Air Defense reports that it has shot down three Russian missiles. According to their own statements, Russia had attacked with six Kh-101 missiles. The three destroyed missiles were over the regions of Cherkassy and Schytomyr. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius upset over small defense budget at NATO summitDefense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the coalition agreement in his first public statement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I had registered. This is frustrating for me because I cannot start certain things as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," Pistorius said during a visit to Fairbanks, Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius added: "We'll see what develops in the next few weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutes: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only a minor impact on Russia's war-fighting capabilities, according to a research project by four institutes, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The Russian economy is growing robustly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working like a slow-acting poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB has reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and fly it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban is in Beijing today, planning talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people die in Mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have died in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region, according to the regional state administration head Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Multiple injured in Russian attack on NikopolMultiple people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to MoscowIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Moscow for his first visit to Russia since the start of the war. During the official visit, discussions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine are expected to be addressed. Western observers find it interesting that Modi will be speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Modi snubbed the Ukraine-initiated peace summit in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Missiles heading towards Kiev - danger avertedFollowing the launch of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airfield in Olenja, an alarm was sounded for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the threat has been partially neutralized, and people in the east and south are urged to remain in shelters.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "Peace Mission": Orban lands in ChinaHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission." There, he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the third surprise foreign trip Orban has taken since Hungary assumed the rotating EU presidency in early July. His visits to Ukraine and Russia sparked fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping to discuss "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029German Armed Forces Inspector General Carsten Breuer emphasizes the need for defense budget increases. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up a potential that far exceeds what it required for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers and soldiers than in the entire EU. Russia produces between 1,000 and 1,500 tanks annually. If they took the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they would only have half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We need to be prepared."

00:57 President Zelensky meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO Summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelensky will meet with the Republican leader of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, on Wednesday. This is according to Johnson's official schedule. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main themes of the summit this week. There are concerns about future US support for the government in Kiev, should Donald Trump win the presidential elections on November 5.

22:50 Family killed by mine explosion near Charkiw

At least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region. This was reported by the regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is still in progress. According to relatives, there may have been a total of six people in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes that the upcoming NATO Summit will provide comprehensive support for Ukraine both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," Karis said, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, Karis added. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, this will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president said.

21:00 New British government prepares weapons package for Ukraine

The new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine clearers, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain, signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky, on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 The Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine

Ukraine is to receive a Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in Kiev during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that such a system would be made available. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has stated that Russian President Putin told him he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement before serious peace talks begin. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry had accused the state agency for the Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was unhappy that the Behoerde had not used the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission.

