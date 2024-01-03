11:17 Ukraine reports destruction of "newest" artillery reconnaissance system

According to their own information, the Ukrainian armed forces have destroyed the Yastreb-AV artillery reconnaissance system recently deployed by the Russian armed forces. The Ukrainian armed forces announced this on Telegram. A reconnaissance drone of the Ukrainian special forces detected the system, whereupon the Ukrainians opened "HIMARS fire on the enemy target". The Russian reconnaissance system was thus destroyed. The Russian Ministry of Defense had only recently reported that troops in the North-East Military District were using the "latest Yastreb-AV artillery system". Yastreb-AV is considered to be the most modern Russian radar system used for reconnaissance of artillery positions. With the help of the radar, it is able to track the flight path of enemy missiles and calculate the exact coordinates of the artillery positions. This data is then forwarded to the artillery in order to hit the positions.

10:50 Russia: Twelve Ukrainian drones intercepted over Belgorod

According to Russian reports, Ukraine fired twelve missiles and several drones at the Russian city of Belgorod in the early hours of the morning. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Russian air defense was able to disable twelve Ukrainian drones. There is no information on casualties or injuries following the latest attack. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated that the extent of the damage would be determined in the course of the day. However, the situation in Belgorod "remains tense". According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine used six Totschka-U ballistic missiles and six guided missiles fired from a Vilkha heavy multiple rocket launcher.

10:21 Ukraine reports advance in Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian armed forces have reported an advance in the Zaporizhia region. According to the update on Facebook, they repelled Russian troops near Robotinogo. According to the report, Ukrainian troops have forced Russian troops to abandon their positions near the village of Verbove, south-east of Piatykhaty.

09:54 Röttgen calls for an end to "half-hearted" support for Ukraine

CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen has called on Germany and the European Union to provide Ukraine with greater military support this year. "If we continue to support Ukraine only half-heartedly, then this will be an agonizing year, then there will be no end to this war," he said on Deutschlandfunk radio. He called on the German government to approve the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles. The military aid was not completely selfless, it was about peace throughout Europe. The development of the war depended crucially on whether Kiev received effective support. He also warned against a change of course in US foreign policy in the event of Donald Trump's election in the presidential elections in the fall. Europe must prepare to compensate for US aid to Kiev. However, this is not currently happening, criticized Röttgen.

09:27 Poland calls for longer-range missiles for Ukraine

In view of the recent increase in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, Poland is urging the West to supply the leadership in Kiev with longer-range missiles. "We should respond to the latest attack on Ukraine in a language that Putin understands," writes Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on X. With longer-range missiles, Ukraine could eliminate Russian launch sites for missiles and drones as well as command centers behind the front line. Sikorski also called for a tightening of sanctions so that Russia could no longer produce new weapons with smuggled components.

09:02 ntv reporter: Large-scale attacks depress the morale of Ukrainians

Ukraine is suffering from massive shelling by Russian troops. ntv reporter Gordian Fritz talks about the situation on the ground, observes the same Russian tactics as last year and explains why the Russian arsenal of weapons still seems to be so well stocked despite all the sanctions. "The Ukrainians are experiencing the worst attacks in a long time," he adds. This is also "putting pressure on morale, on the mood in Ukraine".

08:30 Ukraine: Rehabilitation center for soldiers hit in Kiev

According to Ukrainian reports, a Russian missile has hit a rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers in Kiev. This was reported by the "Kyiv Independent " with reference to Ukrainian forces. The missile did not explode. It got stuck on the second floor of the building and damaged the roof. According to the report, no one was injured. The medical forces evacuated the center. The warhead was then removed from the rocket and the roof was covered with a tent. A short time later, the center was able to resume operations.

07:59 Mayor of Belgorod urges residents to exercise discretion

Residents of the Russian city of Belgorod have been asked not to distribute photos and videos of the aftermath of the Ukrainian attacks. "I urge you not to take photos or publish videos or photos showing the consequences of the bombings and everything related to the special operation in general," wrote the mayor of Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, on Telegram. "This is a matter of our own security". According to him, those who disseminate photos and videos are in a sense jointly responsible for further bombings. "This is tantamount to a crime." The Russian news agency Tass recently reported one dead and eleven injured after Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod.

07:30 US ambassador: Putin has strengthened the Ukrainians' resolve

The large-scale Russian attacks of the past few days have further strengthened the Ukrainians' will to defend themselves, writes Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, on X. "Putin has killed and injured civilians, temporarily deprived thousands of light and warmth, and attempted to break the will of a nation - but he has only strengthened Ukrainians' resolve to defend their freedom," the statement reads. In addition, Putin has strengthened the West's will to support him through the large-scale drone and missile attacks of recent days - "which is important for the security of Europe and beyond". Brink had previously called for more financial support for Ukraine following a massive Russian attack on December 29. "Ukraine now needs funds to continue fighting for freedom," she said.

07:01 ISW: Putin wants to persuade the West to betray Ukraine

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), recent statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin indicate that "Russia is fighting in Ukraine to defeat the West". During a recent visit to a military hospital, Putin said that Western actors are the real enemies of Russia - not Ukraine. According to the ISW, this indicates that Putin has no intention of negotiating with Ukraine. Rather, he is creating conditions "to convince the West to betray Ukraine through negotiations". The Russian president also emphasized that Western rhetoric had recently focused on how to "end the conflict quickly". According to ISW, this shows "that he will perceive and/or portray any wavering of Western support for Ukraine and any Ukrainian defeat on the battlefield as a Russian victory in this supposed Russian-Western confrontation".

06:33 Ukraine reports 46 explosions in Sumy region

According to Ukrainian reports, the Russian armed forces have attacked the Sumy region ten times in the past 24 hours. This was reported by the region's military administration on Telegram. According to the report, Russian troops used mortars, artillery and rockets - the region recorded 46 explosions over the course of the day. The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka and Yunakivka came under fire. The village of Khotin, with around 2,200 inhabitants, was the worst affected with 24 explosions. The community is located just ten kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukrainian-Russian border. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries so far.

06:08 British oil refinery grants loan to company linked to sanctioned oligarch

One of the UK's largest oil refineries is apparently granting loans to an oil company linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch. This was reported by the Guardian. According to the report, documents show that the company Essar Oil UK has granted a "payment facility" of 500 million US dollars to Litasco. Litasco belongs to the Russian oil company Lukoil. Its founder Vagit Alekperov is a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was sanctioned in April 2022. Although he subsequently resigned as a director, he still has a stake in the company. The two-year contract between Essar Oil UK and Litasco was originally due to end in May 2023, but was extended until June 2024.

05:40 Russia: Ukraine shelling Belgorod in vain

According to Russian reports, Ukraine has carried out a drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. Several drones were destroyed during the approach to the city of Belgorod, says the governor of the region bordering Ukraine.

04:29 Selenskyj on Russian bombing: 500 missiles in five days

The number of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine has been increasing since the New Year. According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyi, Russia has fired 500 missiles and drones in the past five days. With the series of heavy night bombardments from the air, the Russian army is demonstrating that it can bombard every corner of the neighboring country.

02:26 Five dead and 130 injured in Russian attack

By the evening, five people had been killed and 130 injured in the major Russian attack on Kiev and Kharkiv. This was reported by Ukrainian media with reference to the state rescue service. "My condolences go out to all those who have lost their loved ones. May all the victims of Russian terror rest in peace," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address.

01:25 UN Human Rights Office deplores escalation

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk calls for an immediate de-escalation in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. "Alarming escalation of fighting, dozens of civilians have been killed in Ukraine and Russia," writes the UN Human Rights Office in the online service X. "International humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks on civilian facilities." Türk calls for immediate measures to de-escalate the situation, protect civilians and comply with international law.

00:14 Moscow reports successes in air defense

Nine Ukrainian missiles have been shot down over the Belgorod region, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. A terrorist attack on Russian territory has thus been thwarted. The governor of the Russian-occupied Crimea also reported air defense successes. A missile was intercepted over Sevastopol, writes Mikhail Rasvoshaev on Telegram. No one was injured and no damage was caused. Several Telegram messages state that there were loud explosions over various parts of Sevastopol.

23:15 UN Security Council: Situation in Ukraine is getting worse

The current chair of the UN Security Council is pessimistic about the fighting in Ukraine in 2024. "I don't think the situation is improving, it's getting worse," says France's UN ambassador Nicolas de Rivière in New York. The country chaired the committee in January. The number of Russian drone and missile attacks is increasing and they are obviously targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, warns de Rivière. "There is a clear agenda that is clearly aimed at instilling fear in the population."

22:07 Russian attacks on Kharkiv again

Explosions can be heard again in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Ukraine's second largest city, reported this on Telegram. According to the authorities, these are Russian attacks. Residents are called upon to stay in shelters. The air force reports a missile heading towards the city.

You can read all previous developments here.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de