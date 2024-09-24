11:15: High-definition satellite photographs reveal extensive damage at Russian ammunition storage facilities

Current Strikes on Ukrainian Munitions Depots have resulted in significant damage, with numerous Russian missiles and other weaponry being destroyed in Ukraine. Detailed satellite images from Maxar reveal the extent of the latest attacks in Toropets and Oktyabrsk.

10:46 Extensive Damage in Saporizhzhia: One Fatality, Multiple Injuries, Significant DestructionRussian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia have led to one fatality and six injuries, as per official reports. The city was targets of "extensive airstrikes" around 10 PM on Monday, as stated by the state emergency service. One individual lost their life, and six others, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, sustained injuries. Infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were also set ablaze. A city administration employee confirmed that 74 apartment buildings and 24 private houses were damaged in various parts of the city.

10:07 Potential Retirement of Russian Aircraft Carrier Crew: "Aircraft Carrier Unlikely to Sail Again"According to Forbes, the crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is allegedly being relocated to the front. The ship is notorious for its series of blunders, explains ntv reporter Rainer Munz from Moscow. The crew's reassignment might be a sign of Russia's financial struggles.

09:27 Wuhledar's Defiance under Threat: Could It Be the Next to Fall? Russian Troops Reportedly AdvanceState media and bloggers suggest that Russian troops have commenced taking the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar. "Russian units have entered Wuhledar - the city's takeover has begun," wrote Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger who hails from Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also report the advance. State-controlled Russian media claim that Wuhledar, situated in the Donetsk region, is surrounded and combat is continuing to the city's east. Military expert Colonel Reisner told ntv.de that Russian forces are encircling Wuhledar from multiple directions like a vise. "Wuhledar is at risk of encirclement. It's reasonable to assume that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and armored fighting vehicles, will not be able to maintain control over the area."

08:59 Overnight Aerial Battles between Russia and Ukraine: 13 Ukrainian Drones DownedRussia's air defenses are said to have shot down 13 Ukrainian drones during the night, according to TASS, which cited the Russian Defense Ministry. Six drones were reportedly intercepted over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, while one was shot down over the Bryansk region. Ukraine's air force alleges that it was under Russian drone and missile assault during the night. 79 drones were either shot down or forced to crash land. No initial reports of casualties or damage have been received.

08:17 Denmark's Clear Stance on Long-Range Strikes against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen encourages her allies to authorize the use of Western weapons with extended ranges against Russia. "I propose that we end the argument about red lines," Frederiksen said during an interview with Bloomberg. The most significant red line has already been crossed - the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She expressed that she would never allow Russia to govern what is appropriate for NATO, Europe, or Ukraine.

07:38 Alleged Russian Cost-Cutting Measures: Fallen Soldiers Buried on Battlefield, Reported Missing to Avoid PaymentsThe Ukrainian military intelligence claims that fallen Russian soldiers are being buried on the battlefield and labeled as missing to avoid paying their families generously. "They kill them, the battle continues, it's scorching, they start to stink, so we bury them right there, and then they're reported missing. If they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Understand?", a man explains to his conversation partner, a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod, in the call that was published by Kyiv Independent. The compensation for each fallen soldier is said to be between $67,500 and $116,000.

06:59 Russian Statements Offer No Hope for End to ConflictWhile Ukrainian President Zelenskyy advocates for his "victory plan" in the United States, there are no indications of Russian interest in resolving the conflict. "The Kremlin consistently gives the impression that it has no intention of reaching a settlement that does not include the complete surrender of the Ukrainian government and the dismantling of the Ukrainian state," writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). High-ranking Russian officials have recently voiced opposition to participating in the next peace summit, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov has reaffirmed that Russia is not willing to negotiate under any conditions other than Ukrainian submission, also referring to NATO and the West as a 'common enemy'. "The ISW continues to believe that the Kremlin is not interested in good-faith peace negotiations with Ukraine and will only make use of the concept of 'peace plans' and 'negotiations' to put pressure on the West to coerce Ukraine into making concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

United States actions could potentially hasten the conclusion of Russian hostilities against Ukraine within the next year, suggests Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He made this statement on his Telegram channel following a meeting with a group of US Congress representatives. Zelensky is currently in the US for the UN General Assembly meetings and to present his "victory strategy" to the US government.

05:44 Adolescents Ignite Mi-8 Helicopter in Omsk

Two adolescents allegedly set ablaze a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk on a recent Saturday, as reported by the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were later apprehended, claiming they were offered 20,000 dollars to execute the attack. Russian media outlets confirm that the helicopter sustained significant damages. This incident is similar to an incident that occurred on September 11, where two minors torched a Mi-8 helicopter at the Nojabrsk airport in the Tyumen region. Sabotage events have frequently occurred in various Russian regions, including train derailments. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) accused some Russian railways of being attacked by unnamed adversaries of the Putin regime.

04:44 G7 Contemplates Long-range Missiles for Kyiv

Commissioners from the G7 countries will discuss the possibility of delivering long-range missiles to Ukraine, which may reach Russian territory, on Monday. This information was shared by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the UN General Assembly sessions. It is also known that Russia is being armed with new weapons, including Iranian rockets, despite Tehran's repeated denials.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace May Be Nearer Than We Think"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses positivity regarding an early end to the conflict with Russia. "I believe we are closer to peace than we imagine," Zelensky says in an interview with the American broadcasting station ABC News. He emphasizes the necessity of US and other international partners' continued assistance to Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties from Russian Assaults on Saporizhzhia

Russian forces executed the most recent in a series of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday evening. One fatality was reported, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official, as cited by the Suspilne public broadcaster, estimates five wounded individuals, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 people suffered injuries in earlier attacks in the city and the preceding night. Fedorov writes on his Telegram channel that two houses were leveled in the most recent attack, although the type of weapon used remains unclear. Russian forces also targeted infrastructure in the city, triggering a fire that was promptly extinguished by emergency services without any injuries reported.

01:29 Ukrainian Forces Under Pressure in Pokrovsk

The Ukrainian military faces ongoing stress in the eastern part of the country, according to their own sources. "The situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurachove region remains tense," the Kyiv-based general staff notes in its evening situation report. The majority of the 125 Russian attacks along the front occurred in this region. "The primary focus was on Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian military leadership explains. While independent observers attribute the Ukrainians with delaying the Russian advance on strategically significant Pokrovsk, the situation remains dangerous for defenders in front of Kurachove, which is situated further south. Russian advances near the mining town of Hirnyk pose a threat to encircling several units there. A similar advance by the Russians near the city of Vuhledar, which they have previously failed to capture through frontal assaults, has also been mentioned.

00:28 American Citizen Convicted in Russia for Son Abduction Attempt

An American citizen has been sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for allegedly attempting to leave the country with his Russian son without consent from the mother. A court in Kaliningrad found the man guilty of attempted "abduction" and ordered him to serve his sentence in a labor camp. According to the verdict, the American citizen attempted to depart for Poland with his four-year-old son in July 2023, without obtaining the mother's consent. He tried to cross the border into Poland through a forested area with the boy before being stopped by border guards. Relations between the US and Russia remain tense due to the Ukraine conflict.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz for Germany's Aid Following NY Meeting Following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his appreciation for Germany's assistance. "We're incredibly thankful to Germany for its help," Zelensky stated on X. "As partners, we've prevented countless lives being lost, and there's no denying we can beef up security throughout the whole of Europe." Scholz reiterated Germany's stance of not providing Ukraine with high-tech weaponry.

21:35 Forbes: Russia's Lone Aircraft Carrier's Crew Shipped to Ukrainian War Russia's only aircraft carrier, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," has found itself in the headlines over the years due to its numerous setbacks since its debut in the 1980s, despite limited deployments. Recently, "Forbes" magazine has reported that an escalating number of sailors from the 15,000-strong Kuznetsov crew are joining the fight in Ukraine, not aboard their carrier, but as part of their own battalion. According to "Forbes," this tactic is intended to meet Russia's monthly recruitment quotas, which the magazine estimates at 30,000 new fighters each month. Simultaneously, the Kuznetsov remains in a state of decay, and it's likely to become a permanent fixture alongside the coast of Murmansk, where it's been docked on and off for some time.

