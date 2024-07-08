11:10 Orban on the war: "The next few months will be much more brutal than we think

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant increase in the intensity of the war situation in the coming months following his meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much more brutal than we think," Orban said in an interview with "Bild" and other Axel Springer Media in his office in Budapest. Orban cited the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination as reasons for his expectation. "The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be more brutal than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47: Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital HitThe Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks, with nine more injured. In the city center, there were approximately two dozen explosions allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a reporter from the news agency dpa. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40: Zelenskyy Meets with Poland's Leadership Before NATO SummitBefore the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is planned, according to the Polish government. Morawiecki had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. In the early afternoon, Zelenskyy will then meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18: Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians Shoot Down Russian Drone with Old Jak-52Weapons deliveries from the West are being delayed. The creativity of the Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in footage of a drone hunt. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky using an old Jak-52 military training aircraft.

09:54: Xi Calls for Ceasefire and Negotiations in UkraineChinese President Xi Jinping has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue, Xi added. To achieve this, a "positive energy" is needed. Xi did not specify how this would be accomplished or who would be the key players. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and Schytomyr

The Ukrainian air defense has reportedly shot down three Russian missiles according to their own statements. In total, Russia had attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reported the Ukrainian Air Force. The three hit missiles were destroyed over the region of Cherkassy and Schytomyr. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius angries over small defense budget at NATO summit

In his first public statement since the coalition agreement of the traffic light coalition, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I registered. It's frustrating for me because I can't get things going as fast as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," said Pistorius, who is currently attending the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius said: "We'll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutions: Sanctions hardly affect Russia's war capabilities

Sanctions have had only little impact on Russia's war-fighting capabilities, according to a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing robustly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working like a slow-acting poison in the long term," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by Ukraine

The Russian domestic security service FSB has reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type and fly it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the war

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people dead in mine explosion in Charkiw

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Several people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to Moscow

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will be held. Western observers find it interesting, says Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, as Modi snubbed the peace summit initiated by Ukraine in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Rockets heading towards Kiev - danger averted

Four strategic bombers took off from the Russian military airfield Olenja, and Ukraine declared an air alarm for the entire country. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reported that the threat had been partially neutralized, and people were advised to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "Peace Mission": Orban lands in China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission." There, he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Orban has already made three surprise foreign trips since Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. Before that, he visited Ukraine and Russia, which drew harsh criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping to discuss "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

German Armed Forces Inspector General Carsten Breuer emphasizes the need for a continuation of defense spending. Russia could turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers and soldiers than in the entire EU. They also produce between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. If they took the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they would only have half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We need to be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets Republican Mike Johnson

At the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican House Leader Mike Johnson on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit during this week. There is concern about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50: A family dies in mine explosion in the Charkiw regionAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives indicate that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53: Estonian President Karis warns against forced peaceThe Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit, both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," Karis said to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. A forced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00: New British government announces weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey announces new weapons deliveries to Ukraine during his inaugural visit. The package, presented in the port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34: Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be provided was made in June by the previous government in The Hague. A specific delivery date was not mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp in Kiev also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire], Selenskyj also said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after meeting Ukrainian President Selenskyj in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The ministry claimed the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied that the agency had not used the EU-commissioned funds.

