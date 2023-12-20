Signs of inclusion - 100 different people, one humming sound

Whether travesty artist, wheelchair user, child or refugee, black or white - on Wednesday evening in Hamburg, almost 100 very different people created an image with a common low humming sound that is intended to travel around the world as a sign of inclusion. Sound artist Kymat created a digital mandala from the sound waves of the almost polyphonic tone. The singers stood in a circle of chairs in the middle of the otherwise empty Barclay Arena and held a long note together on the word "you".

Initiator Jan Schierhorn said on Wednesday about the sound experiment: "Everyone in this circle is 'equally valid' in the best sense of the word. Everyone sits in the front row and no one in the second row, everyone is equal. That too is inclusion." The speeches were simultaneously translated into English and for the deaf and blind.

Musicians Joja Wendt, Stefan Gwildis and Rolf Claussen (Söhne Hamburgs) led the guests as choirmasters. Among the 100 or so participants were celebrities such as travesty artist Lilo Wanders, actress Sandra Quadflieg, Hamburg's regional rabbi Shlomo Bistritzky and wheelchair basketball player and paracanut Edina Müller. The mandala "We are One" is intended to stand for cohesion and show togetherness.

The motto of the project is "We are One". The sound and image installation is a campaign by Fame Forest. As part of this nature conservation and social project at the Barclays Arena, a tree is planted for every performer. Around 25 hectares of forest and flowering meadows have already been created.

