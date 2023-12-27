Spree-Neisse - 100,000 euros of damage caused on open-cast mine site

An estimated 100,000 euros worth of damage was caused on the site of the former Welzow open-cast mine (Spree-Neisse district) over the Christmas holidays. Unknown perpetrators started a chain excavator weighing around 22 tons and drove it several hundred meters across the site, as the police reported on Wednesday. In the process, they destroyed around 70 meters of game fence. A fire was then ignited in the driver's cab, which presumably went out on its own. The damage was reported on Tuesday. The police secured evidence and are now investigating in all directions, said a spokeswoman.

