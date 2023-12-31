Skip to content
100,000 euros damage due to burst water pipe in daycare center

A burst water pipe has caused around 100,000 euros worth of damage to a daycare center in Ribnitz-Damgarten (Vorpommern-Rügen district). When the police and fire department arrived at the daycare center on Saturday evening, water was already leaking from the windows on both floors and running...

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene.
A burst water pipe has caused around 100,000 euros worth of damage to a daycare center in Ribnitz-Damgarten (Vorpommern-Rügen district). When the police and fire department arrived at the daycare center on Saturday evening, water was already leaking from the windows on both floors and running down the building façade, according to the police. A local resident had alerted the emergency services when she heard splashing noises in the street.

The firefighters turned off the water. The leaking water had rendered around a quarter of the entire building unusable, according to the statement. According to the police, there are currently no indications of a criminal offense.

