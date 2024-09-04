10:54 Ukraine: Twenty-nine out of forty-two Russian air assaults thwarted

Russia carried out 42 air raids against Ukraine during the night. The Ukrainian Air Force reported these attacks on their Telegram channel, stating that they utilized Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Ch-101 cruise missiles, and "Iskander-K" missiles, among others. Ukraine claims to have successfully intercepted seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones, successfully defending against 29 aerial attacks.

10:19 AM: Potential Consequences of Airstrike on Poltava**Russian forces are bombarding the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets, with initial reports suggesting one of the most significant aerial assaults since the war began. However, Russian media is boasting about their alleged success according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

9:52 AM: Ukraine Reveals Russian Casualty NumbersThe Ukrainian General Staff has released fresh casualty statistics for Russian forces in Ukraine. Since February 24, 2022, it is estimated that Russia has suffered over 620,350 soldiers, with a loss of 1,390 troops in the previous 24 hours. Additional equipment such as 7 tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have also reportedly been destroyed by Ukraine. In total, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine since the large-scale offensive began. International estimates* suggest that these figures are significantly lower, although they likely represent a minimum.

9:21 AM: Governor: Lviv Region Experiences Devastating Day - Death Toll IncreasesFollowing a series of aerial attacks on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries 7:18 AM, 6:17 AM, and 5:29 AM), the death toll has risen. Seven fatalities have been reported, including a 7-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, according to Lviv region governor Maksym Kosyzkyj* on Telegram. "This is a sad day for our region," Koszyzkyj lamented, describing the situation as a tragic turn of events. Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced five fatalities and over 30 injuries in a Twitter post, expressing his condolences to the victims' families.

8:49 AM: Minister Kuleba Resigns*Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stepped down, as confirmed by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation will be discussed at the next plenary session, Stefantschuk announced on his Facebook page.

8:03 AM: Zelensky: Poltava Attack Among Worst Since War Began*The Russian rocket strike on Poltava is one of the deadliest single attacks to take place since the war began, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. He once again called for improved air defense, with people still believed to be trapped under the debris.

7:39 AM: Grossi Warns of Imminent Crisis at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant*Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the state of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is set to inspect the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi informed Zelensky that the situation at the plant is "extremely volatile," with the potential for a catastrophic incident prevailing.

7:18 AM: Governor: At Least Two Dead in Lviv AttackAt least two individuals have been reported dead and 19 others have been injured in Russian aerial attacks on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, as announced by the city's governor, Maksym Kozytskyi*, on Telegram.

6:53 AM: Ukraine Seeks Further Agricultural and Demining Support*Ukraine is seeking further assistance in rebuilding its agricultural sector and demining efforts, as reported by the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" newspaper. The Ukrainian government has requested funding for agricultural land near the frontline, along with the potential support of a Ministry of Agriculture-funded generator delivery program. Additionally, Ukraine has requested aid for demining efforts in regions near the frontline. According to the German government, the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is already engaged in a project designed to detect and clear mines.

06:17 Ukraine: Blaze after Russian Drone Assault on LvivA blaze has ignited nearby Lviv's primary train station following Russian airstrikes on the city in northwestern Ukraine, as mentioned by Maksym Kozytskyi, the governor of the Lviv region, via Telegram. Two educational institutions also suffered damage, with numerous windows smashed and shattered glass littering the streets. Kozytskyi disclosed that multiple Shahed drones participated in the Russian airstrike. Emergency services are present at the scene. As per Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of Lviv, the affected schools remain closed. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, sustained injuries. Despite being situated in western Ukraine, close to the Polish border, Lviv has been attacked multiple times since the conflict started, despite being situated far from the eastern frontline.

05:29 Second Wave of Aerial Assault Besieges Kyiv

Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, is laid siege by a second wave of Russian aerial bombardments. Air defense defenses are activated. Witnesses report multiple blasts on Kyiv's outskirts, indicating the use of air defense weapons. Simultaneously, the military reports a drone assault on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is under air alert, as reported by the Ukrainian air force via Telegram. Poland mobilizes its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to safeguard airspace in response to Russian aerial attacks and long-range operations, as reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden Vows More Air Defense Systems for Ukraine

Following the horrific Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden vows to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I strongly condemn this repugnant attack," Biden declares. The United States will continue to support Kyiv militarily, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities that the nation requires to secure its borders." Selenskyj had renewed his appeals to Western allies following the assault, which left at least 51 dead, to expeditiously furnish Ukraine with new air defense systems and allow the deployment of long-range weapons currently delivered for attacks on Russian territory.

02:52 Renewed Drone Strike on Kyiv

Russia launches another drone assault on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense units are in action to ward off the attacks on the city's outskirts, as reported by the Ukrainian military via Telegram. Information about the number of drones employed and potential damage is not yet available. The nighttime assault is part of a series of Russian aerial attacks on the Ukrainian capital that have escalated in recent weeks.

01:32 Selenskyj: Driven to Keep Kursk Incapacitated Indefinitely

Ukraine intends to maintain control over the occupied territories in the Russian oblast of Kursk until Putin becomes available for negotiations, according to President Selenskyj in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of the territories is an essential component of the "victory plan," he adds. In general, Ukraine does not require any Russian territory, Selenskyj says, without specifying whether the seizure of further Russian territory is being contemplated. The Kursk operation was kept under wraps, even US President Biden was kept uninformed.

00:47 Multiple Ukrainian Ministers Step Down

Four ministers resign in anticipation of an impending cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine. They are Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a pivotal role in increasing weapons production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It remains unclear whether the four ministers will take up high-ranking positions elsewhere. "A major government overhaul is expected this week," says David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, via Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announces, who is regarded as a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 Post Rocket Strike on Poltava: Zelensky Lobbies for Long-Range WeaponsFollowing the lethal Russian rocket strike on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advocates for authorization to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks will be rendered impracticable if we can destroy the launch sites of the invaders, as well as the Russian military airfields and logistics, from which they operate," Zelensky states in his daily video address. According to him, the fatalities in Poltava have increased to 51, and the number of injured to 271, with more people still trapped beneath the debris.

22:06 Zelensky Dismisses Another Top OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dispensed with Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, according to a decree published on the president's website. The chairman of parliament also announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as first deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers have previously tendered their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky explains that changes are being implemented to ensure the necessary strengthening of the government. "The autumn will be exceptionally important. Our state institutions must be structured in a manner that enables Ukraine to achieve all the results it requires."

21:42 ntv Correspondent in Poltava: "People Described a Really Terrifying Incident"The Ukrainian authorities report one of the most intense aerial assaults since the conflict's initiation. Estimates indicate a significant loss of lives, with many wounded. ntv correspondent Aisha Patel, reporting from the location, depicts the atmosphere as "nervy" and elaborates on the residents' experiences during the missile strike.

21:25 Ukraine Alleges Russia's Involvement in Prisoner ExecutionsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office implicates Russian troops in the murder of detained combatants. Investigations are underway into the fatal shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez region, Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, as announced on their Telegram channel. According to the available details, the Ukrainians left a bunker with their hands in the air. "The occupying forces forced them onto the ground face-down and promptly shot them in the back," the office reported, citing internet circulating videos as evidence.

