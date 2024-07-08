10:47 Five dead in Russian airstrikes on Kiev - children's hospital hit

The Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were approximately two dozen explosions, allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a dpa news agency reporter. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Before NATO Summit: Zelenskyy meets Polish leadership in WarsawUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw before the NATO summit in Washington. A lunchtime meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled, as announced by the Polish government. Morawiecki recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy then meets his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in the early afternoon. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians shoot down Russian drone with old Jak-52Weapon deliveries from the West are being delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in drone hunting footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - in an old military training plane.

09:54 Xi calls for ceasefire and negotiations in UkraineChinese President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine followed by negotiations. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy," Xi added. He did not specify how this would be achieved or who would play a significant role. Orban surprised everyone by showing up unexpectedly in Beijing.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three cruise missiles over Cherkasy and ZhytomyrThe Ukrainian air defense has reportedly shot down three Russian cruise missiles. According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia had launched six cruise missiles of the Kh-101 type. The three intercepted missiles were destroyed over the regions of Cherkasy and Zhytomyr. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius criticizes NATO summit over insufficient defense budget

In his first public statement since the coalition government's budget deal of the traffic light coalition, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his discontent over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I registered. This is frustrating for me because I cannot get certain things going as quickly as the Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," Pistorius said, who is currently visiting Fairbanks, Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institute: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war-fighting capabilities

Sanctions have had only a minor impact on Russia's ability to wage war, according to a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing strongly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by Ukraine

The Russian domestic security service FSB has, according to reports from Russian news agencies, prevented Ukrainian troops from capturing a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kiev.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the war

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban considers China an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban arrived in Beijing today, planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in Charkiw

Four people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, announced this via Telegram, according to the news agency Ukrinform.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Several people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to Moscow

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the start of the war. During the official visit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, talks about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will also be held. For Western observers, it will be interesting to see this, Peskov added, looking back on the fact that Modi had stayed away from the peace conference in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine in June. India's trade with the resource giant Russia had intensified recently.

04:21 Rocket course changed towards Kyiv - Danger averted

After the takeoff of four strategic bombers from the Russian military airbase Olenja, an alarm was called out for the entire Ukraine in the night. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kyiv and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the danger has been partially mitigated, and people in the east and south are advised to remain in shelters.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "Peace mission": Orban lands in China

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "Peace mission." There, he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the third unexpected foreign trip Orban has taken since Hungary assumed the rotating EU Council Presidency at the beginning of July. Previously, he visited Ukraine and Russia, which drew harsh criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, emphasizes the need for a continuation of defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that goes far beyond what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces plan to increase their numbers to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe combined. We must be prepared." Russia also produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks every year. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they would only have half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets with Republican Mike Johnson

At the margins of the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the chairman of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the summit this week. There is concern about future US support for the Kiev government, should Donald Trump win the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family killed by mine explosion near Kharkiv

In the Kharkiv region, at least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine. This was reported by the region's governor, Oleh Synyehubov, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit a Russian mine. The identification of the victims is still ongoing. According to relatives, there may have been a total of six people in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peace

The Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit both during and after the war. "The Alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible", says Karis to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not appeased, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again", says the Estonian President.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for Ukraine

The new British Defence Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for a hundred years or longer" in Kiev. As Zelensky notes on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation under this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm Patriot missile defense system pledge

Ukraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This is confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. The fact that a system will be made available was announced in June by the previous government in The Hague. A precise delivery date is not mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban says that Putin told him that he does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said that he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelensky said that he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia", Orban tells the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authority

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economic Pravda" on Friday, alleging misuse of the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine is dissatisfied with the fact that the agency has not used the funds.

