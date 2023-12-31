10:40 Russia: Attack on Kharkiv retaliation for Belgorod

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv last night was in retaliation for the bombing of the Russian city of Belgorod by Ukraine earlier in the day. Russia had hit "decision-making centers" and military facilities in Kharkiv.

10:05 Munz: "War will only end under two conditions"

Russia wants to convene the UN Security Council because, according to Russian reports, civilians have been killed in a Ukrainian attack in the border region of Belgorod. With this "propaganda", Moscow wants to solicit support, especially in the Global South, says ntv reporter Rainer Munz and also looks ahead to the coming year.

09:18 Ukraine: 13 million tons of goods exported by sea since August

Since Ukraine established a protected sea corridor in August to ward off Russian threats, it has exported around 13 million tons of goods on around 400 ships, according to a minister. Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov says he is "grateful" to Ukraine's international partners "for ensuring the operation of the corridor in conditions of military aggression". The corridor was established in August to connect Ukrainian ports with the Bosporus Strait after Moscow refused for several weeks to agree to a new deal that would allow grain exports through the disputed Black Sea.

08:21 Ukrainian drones strike Russian chip manufacturer

Two Ukrainian drones hit the Russian city of Bryansk, around 120 km from the Ukrainian border, during the night. They are said to have destroyed a production facility belonging to Kremniy EL, one of Russia's largest manufacturers of microelectronics and parts for Russian weapons, according to a local news agency. Kremniy EL manufactures parts for Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems, among other things. In view of the recent air attack on Ukraine, the plant is an important production site for Russia.

07:45 Russia: Death toll in Belgorod continues to rise

According to Russian reports, the number of deaths following the Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod has risen to 22. This was announced by the governor of the Belgorod region on Telegram on Sunday. Three children were among the dead and 109 people were injured.

07:02 Russian attack in Kharkiv hits "cafés, residential buildings and offices"

Buildings in Kharkiv were damaged in the Russian drone attacks during the night, explains Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the online service Telegram. "These are not military facilities, but cafés, residential buildings and offices," the mayor emphasized. He did not give any details about possible victims.

06:16 USA: Russian civilians also bear the burden of war

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to a suspected attack in Belgorod, US official John Kelley declared that "Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the brutal war". The United States would grieve for every civilian life lost in this conflict and in all conflicts worldwide," Kelley says. "Just as we discuss issues openly and clearly in this chamber, Putin should be honest with his people about the true and mounting costs of his war."

05:36 Lavrov: Have 200 Ukrainians in custody

Russian courts have allegedly sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian fighters to prison since the beginning of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. "The courts of the Russian Federation have already sentenced more than 200 representatives of Ukrainian armed formations to long prison terms for committing atrocities," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state news agency RIA.

04:34 Kharkiv reports Russian drone attacks

In Kharkiv, in north-eastern Ukraine, several waves of drone attacks have hit residential buildings in the city center and caused fires. "On the eve of the New Year, the Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not afraid - we are unbreakable and invincible!" wrote the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, on the short messaging service Telegram. "Information about possible victims is being clarified."

03:32 Russia: Number of dead in Belgorod rises to 21

The number of people killed in the shelling of Belgorod has risen to 21, three of whom are children. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass, citing the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. 110 people were also injured and 30 residential buildings were damaged. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack. Kiev has not yet commented.

01:12 Moscow: Ukraine used cluster munitions in Belgorod

Russia accuses Ukraine of a "terrorist attack" on civilians in the Russian city of Belgorod. "They used cluster munitions to increase the number of victims of the terrorist attack," said the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, at the UN Security Council meeting requested by Moscow. It was a "deliberate, indiscriminate attack against a civilian target". Ukraine and its allies rejected the accusations. US representative John Kelly said:. "Russia could end this war today." At the same time, he called for "protection of all civilians on all sides in any conflict".

23:33 Kiev: Drone attack repelled

According to the military administration, the Ukrainian air defense systems in the region around Kiev have repelled a Russian drone attack. This was announced by the local military administration via its Telegram channel.

22:11 Three dead and six injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk

Three civilians are said to have been killed and six injured in Russian missile attacks on frontline communities in the Donetsk region, as reported by"The Kyiv Independent", citing the Prosecutor General's Office. In the embattled town of Avdiivka, a Russian missile hit a residential garden, killing a 79-year-old resident, according to the report. According to the report, the Russian attack also hit a house in the village of Pokrovsk, killing its 73-year-old owner. Russian forces are also said to have attacked Selidove. They reportedly killed a 60-year-old woman and injured her 36-year-old son and three other civilians. According to reports, four people were hospitalized. The Attorney General's Office has declared that it has launched an investigation into the attack as a suspected war crime. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy reports that Russian forces attacked one of the region's thermal power plants near the front line and halted electricity production. The Ministry of Energy also reports that 16 substations were left without power, leading to blackouts in the area.

21:42 St. Petersburg: "Unauthorized" memorial plaque for Prigozhin appears

A memorial plaque to "Wagner" boss Prigozhin is said to have been placed on the wall of his St. Petersburg office at Lieutenant Schmidt Embankment number 7, according to Radio Liberty, citing a report by "Fontanka". "Fontanka" posted photos of the memorial plaque on its Telegram channel. "The Hero of the Russian Federation, head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, worked in this house from 2003 to 2023," the plaque reads. Apparently, the installation of the memorial plaque was not approved by the city council. As Fontanka reports, the owner of the building, Bar Service LLC, had previously approached the city's culture committee with a proposal to put up a plaque. However, the authorities had rejected this. Prigozhin died in August 2023 as a result of a private plane crash over the Tver region. Officially, the causes of the disaster are unknown. The funeral of Prigozhin, who bore the title of Hero of Russia, was not held in public, without the state honors due in such cases.

