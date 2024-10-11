10:38: Engagement between Putin and the Iranian Head of State

Russian President Putin has landed in Turkmenistan, joining prominent political figures from Central Asia at an international gathering. Putin's scheduled meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian was also on the agenda, aimed at addressing the situation in the Middle East. Putin reaffirmed his aspiration to construct a fresh world order with Russia's allies and partners, as stated in a Kremlin-issued video. Moscow and Tehran sealed an agreement worth approximately 1.5 billion euros, with Iran pledging to supply Russia with drones for combat in Ukraine. US officials suspect Iran has also furnished Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukraine Reports Annihilation of Russian Helicopter

Ukrainian military forces report the demise of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, as per the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian General Staff failed to disclose details regarding the helicopter's destruction, but sources suggest its value ranges from 10 to 15 million dollars.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Upended Existence

CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter underscores the critical necessity of championing Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's German visit. Kiesewetter commented on the ARD "Morning Magazine" that the gravity of the situation is often overlooked. "Ukraine faces a total takeover, mass exodus, and Putin asks: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic negotiations are proving futile in compelling Russian President Putin to the negotiating table, "as he perceives that Ukraine's ammunition is dwindling."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Has mobilized 50,000 Soldiers to Kursk

According to Ukrainian military leader Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported in a Kyiv Independent TV documentary, Russia has repositioned approximately 50,000 soldiers from different fronts to the Kursk area since the onset of Ukraine's offensive. Ukraine's leaders asserted that one of the main objectives of the offensive since August has been to divert Russian forces away from key battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Security Expert Lange: Peace is not Achievable through Territorial Concessions

Security expert Nico Lange warns against surrendering Ukrainian territories to Russia. "If we grant Putin some Ukrainian territories, there will be no peace," he opined to Bild newspaper. "Putin's ultimate goal is not the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Author Glukhovsky: Putin Wishes to Contaminate the New Generation as Well

The exiled Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who has criticized Kremlin leader Putin, foresees resistance against Putin in the future. In his exile, Glukhovsky highlights a generation that aspires to a fulfilling, happy life, free from Putin's control. Despite the support for Ukraine's war by millions of Russians, there is potential for resistance against the system. He anticipates that the Kremlin leader will endeavor to corrupt this new generation over the next five to seven years in an attempt to assimilate them into the existing system. Nonetheless, Glukhovsky remains hopeful for the future, as the war remains unpopular in Russia, and many citizens of the country aspire for a different way of life.

07:36 Ukraine Reports Several Casualties After Odessa AttackA Russian missile attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has resulted in four fatalities, as announced by local authorities. The strike on a two-story structure that housed both civilians and workplaces left an additional ten individuals injured, as per Regional Governor Oleh Kiper's statement on Telegram.

07:11 NATO Pressures Germany to Boost Defense BudgetNATO considers Germany's defense budget "turnaround" strategy insufficient and has urged the Chancellor to substantially increase the country's defense spending. "Two percent is not enough for Germany. We should aim for three percent," stated Germany's leading NATO general, Christian Badia, to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung." Currently, Germany barely meets the NATO's target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense, with a GDP of around four trillion euros, a three percent allocation would necessitate an extra 40 billion euros per year.

06:49 Insurance Premiums for Ships Navigating Ukrainian Shipping Corridor SoarInsurance costs for ships passing through the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have surged this week, following Russia's intensified attacks on key ports. According to financial news agency Bloomberg, these premiums now account for one percent of the ship's value, with continued stable traffic but potential vulnerability to further Russian attacks.

06:21 Ukraine Adds Over 140 New Drone Models to Military ArsenalSince the beginning of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robotics systems have been approved for military service in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as reported by the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform. This expansion represents a 40 percent increase in the third quarter, highlighting the growth of Ukraine's arms manufacturing sector.

05:42 Mayor Klitschko Reports Hearing of Explosions in KyivExplosions have been reported in Kyiv overnight, prompting air defense forces to take action in the capital, as announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko via Telegram. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense forces are deployed. Remain in shelters," Klitschko cautioned his followers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit Berlin as part of his tour through various European capitals. According to sources from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is arranged for 14:30. During their discussions, Zelensky will bring up the topic of obtaining more aid for Ukraine, including weapons deliveries, to aid in their defensive struggle against Russian invaders. Additionally, he will discuss efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Originally, Zelensky was set to participate in a meeting regarding the situation in Ukraine at the U.S. airbase Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate on Saturday, but this meeting was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton." On Thursday, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in London. Later, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before heading to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Throughout his European tour, Zelensky is seeking more support in the fight against Russian invasion forces.

15:18 United States and Germany Reiterate Support for Ukraine's Defense Against Aggression

Following the initial cancellation of his trip to Germany, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have restated their close partnership, including their shared backing of Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, as revealed in a statement issued in Washington. The relationship between the United States and Germany is described as one of "steadfast resilience." Biden delayed his state visit to Germany originally scheduled for this week due to Hurricane "Milton" that impacted Florida on Wednesday night. Consequently, the planned summit of the Ukraine Contact Group on Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein will not occur.

14:36 Russians Persist with Offensive in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces are persistently launching attacks in eastern Ukraine with significant force, as reported by Ukrainian military intelligence. A total of 114 storm attacks occurred throughout Thursday, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's evening situation report. Over 30 attacks took place on the frontline at Lyman, a railway hub located in the Donetsk region. The frontline also includes the last villages in the Luhansk region that Russia has yet to capture. Moscow declared the entire Luhansk region annexed in 2022. Key areas for these assaults were Pokrovsk and Kurachiv. The numbers provided by the military are currently not verifiable in detail, but they give an idea of the intensity of the hostilities. The military-affiliated but unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small villages on the eastern front had been captured by the Russian army.

13:52 Before Meeting with Zelensky: Politicians Call for Long-Range Weapons for KyivPrior to Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, foreign and defense experts from the Greens, FDP, and Union are pushing for the delivery of German weapon systems with extended range to Ukraine. Green politician Hofreiter told the "Rheinische Post," "We must significantly increase air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons deliveries to Ukraine." Hofreiter contends that range restrictions on provided weapons do not contribute to de-escalation but rather enable further Russian attacks. Criticizing the lack of support, FDP defense committee chair Strack-Zimmermann stated, "Ukraine is sinking, and we're still only throwing it life vests to keep it from sinking." CDU defense expert Wadephul reaffirmed his request for making German cruise missiles available to Ukraine, stating that the delivery of Taurus would be a significant help. The successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots utilizing cruise missiles with similar capabilities demonstrate this.

22:30 Italy to Organize Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in July 2025Italy has announced plans to host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reported the conference for Ukraine's reconstruction will take place on July 10 and 11, 2025, after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will stand by its side as long as needed."

21:01 Foreigners to Soon Hold Officer Positions in Ukrainian ArmyThe Ukrainian parliament has approved amendments to allow foreign citizens to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian armed forces. Foreign volunteers could only serve as regular soldiers or sergeants before this change. MP Oleksii Honcharenko wrote on Telegram, "The main idea is to enable the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers."

You can catch up on all previous developments here.

In response to the escalating conflict, Western countries are considering supplying longer-range weaponry to Ukraine to strengthen its defense against Russian military operations.

The United Nations Security Council has called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to negotiations, expressing deep concern over the escalating military operations in Ukraine.

Read also: