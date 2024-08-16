10:07 Marder tanks in Kursk foaming pro-Russian canals - journalist makes a bold counter-argument

That the Ukraine is also using Marder tanks in Russian Kursk, which Germany has loaned to Kyiv, is causing outrage in pro-Russian channels. The absurd narrative that Germany is attacking again, as it did in World War II, is being spread, often accompanied by a manipulated video. One of Ukraine's most famous journalists, Illia Ponomarenko, writes: "Today's Germany is a completely different country, with completely different mindsets and values. It is a galaxy away from what it was 80 years ago and does not deserve these insults. On the contrary, in today's attack on Europe, Germany stands firmly on the good side as the second-largest provider of defense aid to Ukraine." Ponomarenko emphasizes that it is Ukrainian tanks in Kursk that Germany has provided to help the Ukrainian democracy defend itself. "If anyone deserves to be compared to the Nazis here, it's this bloodthirsty grave robber Putin and his generals who are wiping out entire cities."

09:57 Ukraine - All five Russian drones interceptedAccording to Ukrainian air force reports, all five drones launched by Russian forces overnight towards Ukrainian targets have been intercepted. Among them were three drones of the Iranian Shahed type, and the types of the other two drones have also been identified. Russia also used three ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type, the Ukrainian air force reported on Telegram. The governors of the Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions report no damage or casualties after the attack. Russian forces use cheap drones in some of their attacks to locate Ukrainian air defense positions and for deception maneuvers.

09:32 ntv reporter Kriewald: "Ukraine wants to show: We help - we don't violate"Ukraine reportedly controls 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements in the Russian region of Kursk, according to its own statements. Ukraine wants to bring aid organizations into the area to set an example, says ntv reporter Nadja Kriewald. Meanwhile, a "second Bachmut" is brewing in the Donetsk region's Pokrovsk:

08:48 Russian supersonic bomber crashes - Pilot diesA pilot died when a bomber crashed during a training flight in the Irkutsk region of Siberia yesterday, according to official reports. "One of the pilots could not be rescued," wrote regional governor Igor Kobzev on Telegram, citing the military command of the defense ministry. He also reported that three other fighter pilots were hospitalized with injuries. Preliminary information suggests the cause of the crash was technical failure. The TU-22M3 bomber crashed in a desert area near a village. There were no other reported casualties on the ground. Search and rescue operations at the crash site continued throughout the night, according to the governor.

08:04 Ukrainian Advances in Kursk: Russia Warns of Third World War Again

The Ukrainian advance in Russian Kursk has brought the world to the brink of a global war, according to Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet. Sheremet, a member of the Defense Committee, is convinced that the West is supporting Ukraine in its incursion. "Given the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and irrefutable evidence of foreign involvement in attacks on Russian territory, one might conclude that the world is on the verge of a third world war," Sheremet told state-run Russian news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany have stressed that they were not involved in the planning of the Kursk offensive. Many observers, like the ISW, see Russia's recurring warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats as a calculated move to spread fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 ISW: "Strategic Lack of Imagination" by Putin and Russian Leadership

The Kremlin and the Russian military command have created a "complex, overlapping, and so far ineffective command and control structure" in response to Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This reveals that the Kremlin failed to plan for the possibility of a significant Ukrainian incursion into Russia, the ISW said. The border has been treated as a static front line since fall 2022 and "probably not adequately prepared for eventualities in the defense of Russian territory." The US think tank says the Kremlin is now considering which areas along the border Ukraine might attack next, indicating that the Russian leadership has "suffered from a strategic lack of imagination."

06:40 Ukraine Reports Successful Attack in Crimea Region

Ukrainian forces reportedly attacked the Crimea region again overnight. Sergey Bratchuk, spokesperson for the military administration in the Odessa region, reported initial damage to a ferry in the port of Kerch near the Crimea Bridge and a boat in Taman in the Krasnodar region. "Further reconnaissance measures are underway." Ukraine has reported the sinking of ferries and boats, which were also used for military purposes, several times in recent weeks and months. They also claim to have sunk a submarine:

05:59 CNN: US Not Allowing ATACMS Deployment in Kursk - Sees Other Use as More Sensible

According to a CNN report, the US continues to refuse to allow the deployment of longer-range ATACMS missiles from American supplies in the Kursk region. This time, however, the concern is not about escalation. The network reports, citing government officials, that the United States believes the ATACMS would be better used to attack the Crimea region occupied by Russia.

05:19 Zelensky: Supplies for troops in Eastern Ukraine have arrivedAmidst the increasing pressure from Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now paying the utmost attention to defense around the Donbass. "Toretsk and Pokrovsk, most Russian attacks are happening there," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelensky did not provide details on whether additional troops were deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 engagements since the start of the day around the Donbass.

03:46 Governor: Strategic bomber crashes in SiberiaThe Governor of Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reported the crash of a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type. The cause was supposedly a technical malfunction. One out of the four crew members died, the governor reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. The rest of the crew managed to escape the plane and were taken to the hospital, Kobzev wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

23:08 Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign fighters and their familiesForeign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their family members will have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, citing President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold the citizenship of other states but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the head of state.

22:33 US government approves sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to GermanyThe US government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) explained that the arms deal, worth a total of $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens the security of the USA "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner exchange fund

The primary task of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to repatriate Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Therefore, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "boost the fund for the exchange of prisoners of war by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield." This was announced by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Defense Intelligence GUR, Foreign Intelligence SZRU, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelensky," the press service quoted him. According to their own statements, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry 14:57).

21:46 Poland honors war heroes and draws parallel to Putin

Poland commemorated its victory over the Red Army with a military parade in Warsaw. The parade featured tanks and soldiers, including some from the US and other allied countries. Fighter jets flew over the thousands of spectators. "We must arm ourselves and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," said President Andrzej Duda before the parade, which was the highlight of the state commemorations. On "Polish Army Day," Poland remembers the victory of the Polish military over the troops of the Soviet Union in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz writes in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "On this day, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginning of our country," he explains.

Jacek Szelenbaum, a 60-year-old spectator, said the parade was indeed a show, but he was glad to see the military equipped with more modern weapons. "We feel a bit better because we see this good equipment and the presence of our allies - Americans, British, Romanians, and others," said Szelenbaum. "This is necessary in this situation, because Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand against (Russian President) Putin."

20:59 General Christian Freuding announces further German military aid for UkraineThe chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the German Armed Forces video format "Nachgefragt", Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. According to this, the focus of military assistance is on delivering additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. In total, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS are to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Furthermore, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons are to be delivered, as well as approximately 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists. In addition, 400 armored MRAP vehicles are to be provided. The artillery systems are to be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five civilians killed in Russian attacks in southern and eastern UkraineIn southern and eastern Ukraine, five civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed by an air strike. Another fatality occurred in Donetsk in the east due to artillery fire. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed by a drone strike. Another man, who was previously injured in an attack, died in the hospital, as reported by the authorities in Kherson. Meanwhile, authorities are calling on residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army is still heavily attacking in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers away from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine discuss delivery of long-range cruise missiles in advanced stageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden on the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage", according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent", citing a source from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a timeframe in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's government is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets. Kyiv has been pressing the US since the beginning of Russia's attack to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with long-range missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep into Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports, citing the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, that in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone single-shot suppressors, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and their parts have been transported to Ukraine.

The escalation of cyberwarfare threats against Ukraine has become a concern, as Russia allegedly attempted to hack into Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to reports, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) thwarted these attempted cyber attacks, emphasizing the importance of cyber defense in the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, emphasized that Ukraine is teaching cyber soldiers to protect the country's digital infrastructure, as cyberwarfare becomes an increasingly significant part of modern-day warfare.

