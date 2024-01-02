Bundesliga 2 - 1. FC Nuremberg loans striker Daferner to Düsseldorf

FC Nuremberg have loaned striker Christoph Daferner to second division rivals Fortuna Düsseldorf until the end of the season. As the Franconians announced on Tuesday shortly before the start of training, both soccer clubs also negotiated a purchase option for the 25-year-old. Daferner moved from Dynamo Dresden to Nuremberg in the summer of 2022 for an alleged €1.1 million transfer fee. Since then, he has scored just four goals in 38 competitive matches.

"The loan deal makes perfect sense for all sides. Christoph hasn't had the chance to play as much as he would have liked with us recently. He now has the chance to prove himself again in Düsseldorf. We hope that he will find his way back to his old strength," said Nuremberg sporting director Olaf Rebbe about the loan deal.

Düsseldorf and Nuremberg will meet in the 2nd Bundesliga on May 5 shortly before the season finale. The "Club" will move into a preparation camp in Marbella from January 7 to 14 after the start of training. Coach Cristian Fiél's side, who are tenth in the table, will then kick off the second half of the season against Hansa Rostock at the Max Morlock Stadium on January 20.

Source: www.stern.de