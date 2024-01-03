Bundesliga 2 - 1. FC Magdeburg extends contract with Silas Gnaka ahead of time

Second-division soccer club 1. FC Magdeburg and midfielder Silas Gnaka are heading into the future together. As the club announced on Wednesday, the 25-year-old has extended his contract ahead of schedule. As usual, Magdeburg did not disclose the current or future term of the contract. Gnaka moved to the Elbe from Belgian first division side KAS Eupen in the summer of 2022 and has since made 48 appearances in the second division, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

"In his first year, Silas first had to acclimatize to a new country and adapt to the quality of the 2nd division and our style of play. He has developed enormously and his potential has not yet been exhausted," said FCM's sporting director Otmar Schork about the former U23 international from his native Ivory Coast. Coach Christian Titz praised: "Silas has developed into a strong, strategic midfielder with us and it's good that he's staying with us."

