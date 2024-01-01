Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbundesligatitzgermanysaxony-anhaltmagdeburg1. fc magdeburg2. bundesligasoccer

1. FC Magdeburg extends contract with coach Titz

Second-division soccer club 1. FC Magdeburg continues to rely on Christian Titz as coach. As the club announced on Monday, the contract with the 52-year-old has been extended ahead of schedule. The club did not disclose the term of either the previous contract or the new one. The club has...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
Magdeburg coach Christian Titz extended his contract. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Magdeburg coach Christian Titz extended his contract. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga 2 - 1. FC Magdeburg extends contract with coach Titz

Second division soccer club 1. FC Magdeburg continues to rely on Christian Titz as coach. As the club announced on Monday, the contract with the 52-year-old has been extended ahead of schedule. The club did not disclose the term of either the previous contract or the new one. The club had "extended the medium-term contract with head coach Christian Titz ahead of schedule", according to the statement.

Titz took over Magdeburg in the 3rd division on February 12, 2021 and led the club back to the 2nd Bundesliga in 2022. FCM currently sit 13th in the table with 20 points after 17 games. "The early, medium-term contract extension is a logical consequence of continuing the trusting cooperation with Christian Titz," said sporting director Otmar Schork.

Club announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public