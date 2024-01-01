Bundesliga 2 - 1. FC Magdeburg extends contract with coach Titz

Second division soccer club 1. FC Magdeburg continues to rely on Christian Titz as coach. As the club announced on Monday, the contract with the 52-year-old has been extended ahead of schedule. The club did not disclose the term of either the previous contract or the new one. The club had "extended the medium-term contract with head coach Christian Titz ahead of schedule", according to the statement.

Titz took over Magdeburg in the 3rd division on February 12, 2021 and led the club back to the 2nd Bundesliga in 2022. FCM currently sit 13th in the table with 20 points after 17 games. "The early, medium-term contract extension is a logical consequence of continuing the trusting cooperation with Christian Titz," said sporting director Otmar Schork.

Club announcement

Source: www.stern.de