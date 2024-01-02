Bundesliga 2 - 1. FC Magdeburg brings back Tobias Müller from Paderborn

Second-division soccer club 1. FC Magdeburg are starting their preparations for the second half of the season with a familiar new face. The Magdeburg club announced the signing of Tobias Müller on Tuesday. The 29-year-old defender joins from league rivals SC Paderborn, where he moved in the summer of 2022 after four years with FCM. As usual, Magdeburg did not disclose the term of the contract.

Müller played 97 third and 29 second division games for FCM from 2018 onwards. He had previously played for SC Freiburg II and Hallescher FC for a year.

"The opportunity arose at short notice to bring our former captain Tobias Müller back to Magdeburg. We are therefore delighted that we were able to make it happen and Tobias will certainly contribute to the stability of our defense," said Sporting Director Otmar Schork. Coach Christian Titz, who extended his contract early on New Year's Day, praised Müller. "With Tobi, we are getting back a quick, experienced central defender. He knows the club and the team well and we are delighted that he is playing for us again," said Titz.

Müller will fly to the training camp in Turkey with his new team on Thursday. In addition to numerous training sessions, test matches will also be played in the Belek region until January 13. Opponents and dates have not yet been announced.

Source: www.stern.de