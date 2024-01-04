1. FC Köln presents Baumgart successor

The Baumgart succession has been decided: Timo Schultz is the new coach at 1. FC Köln. He faces a difficult task at the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club.

1. FC Köln has found the successor to Steffen Baumgart and appointed Timo Schultz as the new head coach. This was confirmed by the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club. Schultz, 46, was in charge of FC St. Pauli from 2020 and the team's performance was extremely inconsistent over two and a half years.

Following his dismissal in the winter of 2022, Schultz signed on with FC Basel last summer, but was forced to leave the Swiss club at the end of September due to an unsatisfactory points haul. Schultz was a professional at St. Pauli, among others, where he also gained his first experience as an assistant coach and in the youth sector from 2011.

Baumgart left FC by mutual agreement after two and a half years, the decision was made shortly before Christmas. Before the start of the winter break on January 13 with a home game against 1. FC Heidenheim, Cologne are in second-last place in the table.

The Effzeh are not allowed to sign any players for the first team in the next two transfer periods. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had imposed a transfer ban on the club. In FIFA's opinion, the club had brought a then 16-year-old player to Cologne in 2022, which is why the international soccer association imposed a transfer ban on Cologne.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de