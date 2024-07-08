1.5 degree mark cracked - for the 13th time in a row

The World Community committed itself in the Paris Climate Agreement to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times. This goal is barely achievable: July overstepped this limit as well, marking the 14th consecutive month to do so.

It is an alarming series - and it threatens the goal that the community of states has set with the Paris Climate Agreement: The warmest June since records began was also June 2024, which was 1.5 degrees Celsius above the estimated June average for 1850-1900, the pre-industrial reference period, according to the EU Climate Service Copernicus. This marked the twelfth month in a row to reach or exceed the 1.5-degree threshold.

In the Paris Climate Agreement, Germany and many other countries set themselves the goal at the end of 2015 to keep global warming significantly below two degrees, ideally below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times. However, it is about the average temperature over longer periods, not individual months or years. A formally agreed definition of what exactly counts as exceeding the 1.5-degree target has not been agreed upon yet. Many climate experts assume that the 1.5-degree threshold has already been exceeded.

According to Copernicus data, the global temperature from July 2023 to June 2024 was 1.64 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average. Every single month since then has been the warmest on record worldwide. Such a record series is "certainly unusual, but a similar series of monthly global temperature records occurred in the years 2015/2016," Copernicus stated.

Anomalies around the World

The average surface temperature in June was 16.66 degrees Celsius. This was 0.67 degrees Celsius above the June average from 1991 to 2020 and 0.14 degrees Celsius above the highest June temperature recorded in 2023.

The European average temperature in June 2024 exceeded the average for June months from 1991 to 2020 by 1.57 degrees Celsius. This made it the second warmest June on record in Europe, it was stated. It was particularly hot in the southeastern part of the continent and in Turkey, while temperatures in western Europe, Iceland, and northwestern Russia were close to or below the average.

In Iceland, central Europe, and large parts of southwestern Europe, June was wetter than average, it was further stated. "Heavy rainfall led to flooding in several regions of Germany, Italy, France, and Switzerland". Outside Europe, temperatures were above average in eastern Canada, the western USA, Mexico, Brazil, northern Siberia, the Middle East, North Africa, and the western Antarctic.

El Niño takes care of the rest

[Image: Global temperature anomaly map for June 2024]

[Image: Comparison of average temperatures in Europe in June 2024 and the average from 1991 to 2020]

[Image: Comparison of average temperatures in the northern hemisphere in June 2024 and the average from 1991 to 2020]

[Image: Comparison of average temperatures in the southern hemisphere in June 2024 and the average from 1991 to 2020]

This is more than just a statistical curiosity, but rather illustrates a large and ongoing climate change," explained Copernicus-Director Carlo Buontempo. "Even if this particular series of extremes ends at some point, we will inevitably experience new records if the climate continues to warm. This is unavoidable if we do not stop guiding greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and the oceans."

Regarding the temperature records, the natural weather phenomenon El Niño could have contributed to this. It causes an increase in water temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean and higher air temperatures every few years.

The Copernicus Climate Service of the European Union regularly publishes data on surface temperature, sea ice, and precipitation. The findings are based on computer-generated analyses that incorporate billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations worldwide. The used data go back to the year 1950, and in some cases, earlier data are also available.

Despite the commitment in the Paris Climate Agreement to limit climate change and prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius, recurring heatwaves and temperature records are disrupting this goal. Education about climate protection becomes increasingly crucial to raise awareness and promote sustainable practices that can mitigate these effects.

In light of the ongoing global warming, it is essential for nations, including Germany, to revisit their commitment in the Paris Climate Agreement and work more actively towards climate protection strategies. Elevating climate change education in schools and communities can contribute to creating a more informed and engaged global population in tackling this pressing issue.

