09:37 Biden signs bill with 300 million dollars for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA-2024). The bill is intended to allocate a record 886 billion for US defense needs in 2024. It also includes a measure to support Ukraine. The "Security Assistance Initiative" is to provide Ukraine with 300 million US dollars (around 272 million euros), according to a statement on the official White House website. The bill extends a measure to support Ukraine until the end of 2026, so that 300 million dollars can be allocated to the program in the financial year ending on 30 September 2024.

08:57 War in schools: Ukrainian Ministry of Education produces guide for teachers

A new handbook is intended to help teachers discuss Russia's war against Ukraine in the classroom, the Ukrainian Ministry of Education has announced. It is divided into sections aimed at primary, secondary and high school pupils. The guide is intended to show teachers how to "explain the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war" to pupils and explain why wars occur. The guide contains historical information, timelines, commentaries and analyses, recommended discussion topics and questions for the class. Another aim is for pupils to develop media literacy. The handbook is intended to give pupils the tools they need to distinguish between facts and fakes and avoid falling for disinformation campaigns.

08:22 Ukraine: Number of Russian casualties rises to 352,390

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, around 352,390 Russian troops have been eliminated in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022 until December 23, 2023, including 1,040 soldiers in the past day alone. According to the report, the Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5854 enemy tanks, 10,871 armored combat vehicles, 8,286 artillery systems, 932 multiple launch rocket systems and 611 air defense systems, as well as 327 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6384 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,613 cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutter, one submarine, 10,995 motor vehicles and 1,223 special forces.

08:02 Ukraine reports downing of three Russian fighter jets

The Ukrainian air force has reported that it has shot down three Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jets in the south of the country. The fighter jets were shot down at midday in the southern operational zone, Ukrainian air force commander Mykola Olechuk announced on the online service Telegram (see also entry 04:06). In his video address, President Zelensky thanked the soldiers who had shot down the three fighter jets in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine. "This is the merit of our air force and the direct action of the Odessa anti-aircraft missile brigade. Thanks, guys," he says. The Russian authorities did not initially provide any details about the incident. However, the influential Russian military blog Fighterbomber reports losses that may have been caused by the Patriot air defense system supplied by the USA. Another Russian military blog, the Telegram channel Wojennyj Oswedomitel, also reports "losses from Su-34 bombers". These had targeted the Ukrainian village of Krynky near Kherson on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River. Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro River in the Kherson region in November and established positions in the village of Krynky in a tactical success. The wide Dnipro River has been the front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces in southern Ukraine for a year. The western bank is held by Ukraine, while Russia controls the opposite bank.

07:42 ISW: West should not overestimate Russia's failures in Ukraine

Western officials should be wary of public comments suggesting that Russia is already defeated in Ukraine, writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its latest report. Recently, high-ranking Western officials emphasized Russia's strategic failure in Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on December 22 that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had "completely lost Ukraine". US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a similar statement on December 20. The US chief diplomat said that Russia had already failed to achieve its main goal of conquering Ukraine. The US Institute for the Study of War now warns that these comments could indicate that Western support for Ukraine is not urgently needed. "Russian actors in the information space will likely continue to exploit Western statements about the failure of Russian operations in 2023 and misrepresent such statements as indications that Western leaders intend to cease support to Ukraine," the analysts say. They point out in the report that Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence service (HUR), rejected the notion that Russia had already lost the war.

07:21 End of blockade of Ukrainian border by Polish truck drivers possible

Progress is being made in efforts to lift the blockade of border crossings between Ukraine and Poland by Polish truck drivers. The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure has announced that an "agreement on common positions to unblock the border" has been reached. An "action plan" now provides for talks between the Polish government and the truck drivers. Poland's Deputy Infrastructure Minister Pawel Gancarz explains that he hopes the protests can be ended before the end of the year. The Polish truck drivers have been blocking several border crossings to Ukraine since November 6 and are demanding that the EU reintroduce mandatory permits for Ukrainian truck drivers entering the EU and for EU truck drivers entering Ukraine. The EU had abolished the controls following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Polish truck drivers resumed the blockade of one of the most important border crossings to Ukraine this week after a brief interruption. According to the Polish customs office, the waiting time at the Dorohusk border crossing was 78 hours on Friday.

06:59 "Conquering hearts": mission for Kiev's diplomats

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian diplomats should not only organize weapons for their home countries in the coming year, but also win hearts. In addition to the weapons, the diplomats should also find partners for the expansion of the Ukrainian arms industry in 2024, the Presidential Chancellery in Kiev reported from Zelensky's meeting with his top diplomats. Ukraine's diplomatic representatives should push ahead with the country's closer ties to the EU and NATO. Above all, the key to further rapprochement with the North Atlantic defense alliance "should not be sought in higher political offices", said the President. "We have to convince societies - just as we managed to rally around Ukraine right at the beginning of the war," says Selenskyj. "We have to win over people's hearts."

06:34 Germany sends ammunition and demining equipment to Ukraine

Germany is supplying additional military aid to Ukraine, including tank ammunition, demining equipment and anti-aircraft guns, the German government has announced. According to the report, the deliveries come from Bundeswehr stocks and from contracts with private companies. These were financed by funds from the federal government's upgrading initiative, among other things. The latest delivery includes ammunition for Leopard tanks, three additional Gepard air defense systems and two additional Wisent mine-clearing tanks. The arms delivery also includes additional reconnaissance drones, border protection vehicles, AMPS self-protection systems for helicopters and trucks as well as medical supplies, according to the statement.

06:09 "Diplomatic masterstroke": Ukrainian ambassador praises Scholz at EU summit

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, praises Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his role at the last EU summit. With a "diplomatic masterstroke", Scholz prevented a possible veto by Hungary, says Makeiev on rbb24 Inforadio. In this way, the Chancellor managed to ensure that the European Union voted in favor of opening accession negotiations with Ukraine. At the EU summit, Scholz had suggested to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that he leave the room for a coffee break so that the assembled heads of state and government could vote on the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine without him. Orban followed this suggestion, so that the representatives of the other 26 member states took the decision for the accession negotiations in his absence. Makeiev also thanked the German government for its support for Ukraine. "This government is doing the right thing," says the diplomat. At the same time, he would like to see Germany take a leading role in supporting Ukraine.

05:33 German ambassador in Moscow: "No fault lines in the Putin system"

The German ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, currently sees no change in Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance on the war in Ukraine. "Putin has just reaffirmed his war aims, he is not at all willing to negotiate," Lambsdorff told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. There is also no indication that Putin will change his stance after the presidential election in March 2024. He does not "currently recognize any fault lines in the Putin system". He also had "no indication" that the Kremlin leader "might not be in good health", said Lambsdorff.

04:06 Ukraine: Three Russian fighter-bombers shot down

The Ukrainian armed forces say they have shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on the southern front. "We have not had any Su-34s in our positive statistics for some time," says air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat. In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi also praised the air defense for shooting down the aircraft in the Kherson region. The Russian military has not yet commented on the incident, but Russian bloggers acknowledge the loss.

03:15 "Economist" Schnitzer pleads for Ukraine soli

Economist Monika Schnitzer is in favor of a solidarity surcharge to support Ukraine. "Special events require special measures. A Ukraine solidarity tax as a surcharge on income tax for military aid would be a possible response to this challenge," the economics professor told the Rheinische Post newspaper. "That's not popular," admits Schnitzer. "But after all, this war is also about our freedom." It is better to act now than when Russia's aggression suddenly requires completely different measures.

02:03 Reports of an explosion in Crimea

The city of Armiansk in the north of Crimea is said to have been rocked by an explosion during the night. This is reported by the "Kyiv Independent", among others. Local Telegram channels are talking about a detonation on the ground, which is said to have occurred at around 11 p.m. local time. The Russian occupation authorities have not yet commented.

23:54 Ukrainian secret service: fraud in weapons procurement uncovered

According to official information, a system for the fraudulent purchase of artillery shells has been uncovered in Ukraine. The Ukrainian secret service SBU and the Ministry of Defense announced that the network had been used to embezzle the equivalent of almost 40 million dollars. The system was uncovered last week and an audit confirmed the illegal activities. Searches were carried out within the ministry and in other premises. Ukraine ranks 116th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index.

22:19 Ukrainian parliament works on law on mobilization from abroad

The parliament of Ukraine is working on a draft law on the mobilization of men residing abroad. This was announced by Vadym Ivchenko, a representative of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. According to him, it is a complex bill that "is being developed jointly by the deputies, the Ministry of Defense and the entire team of the General Staff". Ivchenko points out that the draft law is to be put to the vote in January. "Ukrainians who are abroad will have to undergo the same identification procedures as Ukrainians in Ukraine," said Ivchenko. "If you are on the list of people to be mobilized, you will of course receive a summons. This is a normal procedure. And then it is their decision whether to go back or stay there, and then it is a violation of Ukrainian law," the MP explained. Yesterday, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said that there were no plans to recall and call up men under pressure from abroad.

21:16 Russia buys 92 aircraft from leasing companies

Russia has bought another 92 aircraft from foreign companies that were previously leased. The airline S7 announced the acquisition of 45 of its former foreign aircraft, Aeroflot said it was taking 28 aircraft for itself and a further 19 were going to Ural Airlines. The purchase was made with Russia's state insurance company, NLK-Finance, as an intermediary. Russia had initially re-registered the aircraft after the start of the war in the face of Western sanctions without the owners' consent and later began negotiations over them.

20:32 Selenskyj: In the process of renewing relations with Poland

Ukraine and neighboring Poland want to deepen their cooperation, especially in the military sphere. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address about his meeting with the new Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, whose first trip abroad was to Kiev. "We discussed very serious possibilities for further joint work - work that will strengthen our two nations," said Selenskyj. "This applies above all to joint arms production." "We are in the process of renewing our relations," says Selenskyj. He had previously spoken of Poland and Ukraine as "very strong neighbors with a common history".

19:50 Occupation: Injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Donetsk

According to the occupation authorities, twelve people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. The people were injured when a projectile was dropped, the head of the occupation authorities in the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, explained on Telegram. Among the injured were five rescue workers and municipal employees. According to Pushilin, Donetsk was also attacked by Ukrainian artillery, damaging a residential building and civilian infrastructure. The information cannot be independently verified.

19:02 Russian drones attack Odessa

The southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa has been attacked by several Russian drones. Local media reported several explosions, which were initially attributed to the use of air defense. Airspace surveillance had previously reported the approach of several waves of so-called kamikaze drones over the Black Sea and called on the residents of the city and surrounding area to seek shelter. An air alert was also issued in other regions of Ukraine.

You can read about all previous developments here.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de