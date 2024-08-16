09:32 Krywald: "Ukraine wants to show: we help - we do not rape"

08:48 Russian Supersonic Bomber Crashes - Pilot Dies

Yesterday, a bomber crashed during a training flight in the Irkutsk region of Siberia, resulting in the death of a pilot. According to officials, "one of the pilots could not be rescued," as reported by regional governor Igor Kobsev on Telegram, citing the military command of the defense ministry. He also stated that three other combat pilots were hospitalized with injuries. Preliminary information suggests that the crash was due to "technical failure." The bomber, a TU-22M3, crashed in a desert area near a village, causing no further damage on the ground. Search and rescue operations at the crash site continued throughout the night, according to the governor.

08:04 Ukrainian Advances in Kursk: Russia Warns of Third World War Again

The advance of Ukraine into Russian Kursk has brought the world to the brink of a global war, according to Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet. A member of the defense committee, Sheremet believes that the West is supporting Ukraine's incursion. "Given the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the undeniable evidence of the involvement of foreigners in attacks on Russian territory, one might conclude that the world is on the brink of a third world war," Sheremet told the state-run Russian news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany have stressed that they were not involved in the planning of the Kursk offensive. Many observers, such as the ISW, see Russia's recurring warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats as a calculation to spread fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 ISW: "Strategic Lack of Imagination" by Putin and Russian Leadership

The Kremlin and the Russian military command have created a "complex, overlapping, and so far ineffective command and control structure" in response to Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This demonstrates that the Kremlin failed to anticipate the possibility of a significant Ukrainian invasion of Russia, the ISW said. The border has been treated as a static front line since autumn 2022 and "probably not adequately planned for eventualities in defending Russian territory." According to the US think tank, the Kremlin is now considering which areas along the border Ukraine might attack next. This underscores that the Russian leadership has "suffered from a strategic lack of imagination."

06:40 Ukraine Reports Successful Strike in Crimea RegionUkrainian forces are said to have attacked the Crimea region again overnight. Sergey Bratchuk, spokesperson for the military administration in the Odessa region, reports initial damage to a ferry in the port of Kerch near the Crimean Bridge and to a boat in Chornomorske in the Krasnodar region. "Further reconnaissance measures are underway." Ukraine has reported the sinking of ferries and boats several times in recent weeks and months, which were also said to have been used for military purposes. The sinking of a submarine also appears to have been successful:

05:59 CNN: USA Refuses ATACMS Deployment in Kursk - Because They Find Something Else More SensibleAccording to a CNN report, the USA continues to refuse to allow the deployment of longer-range ATACMS missiles from American supplies in the Kursk region. However, this time, the concern about escalation is not the reason. The broadcaster reports, citing government officials, that the United States believes the ATACMS could be better used to attack the Crimea region occupied by Russia.

05:19 Zelensky: Supplies for Troops in Eastern Ukraine Have ArrivedAmid increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now paying the highest attention to defense around the Donbass. "Torez and Pokrovsk, most Russian attacks are happening there," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelensky did not specify whether additional troops were also deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 clashes since the beginning of the day.

03:46 Governor: Strategic Bomber from Russia Crashes in SiberiaThe governor of the Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reports the crash of a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type. The cause is said to be a technical defect. One member of the four-man crew is said to have died, the governor reports, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. The rest of the crew managed to escape from the plane and were taken to hospital, Kobzev writes in the Telegram messenger app.

23:08 Ukraine Offers Citizenship to Foreign Fighters and Their FamiliesForeign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their family members are to have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, citing President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold the citizenship of other states, but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quotes the head of state.

22:33 US Government Approves Sale of Up to 600 Patriot Missiles to GermanyThe US government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated that the arms deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens the security of the US "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is a key force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine Boosts Prisoner Exchange PoolThe top priority of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to retrieve Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Therefore, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "enrich the fund for the exchange of prisoners by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield." This was announced by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Defense Intelligence GUR, Foreign Intelligence SZRU, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelensky," the press service quoted him. According to its own reports, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry at 14:57).

21:46 Poland Honors War Heroes of Victory Over Red Army - and Draws Parallel to PutinPoland commemorated its victory over the Red Army with a military parade in Warsaw. The parade featured tanks and soldiers, including some from the US and other allied countries. Fighter jets flew over the thousands of spectators. "We must arm ourselves and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," said President Andrzej Duda before the parade, which was the highlight of the state's commemorative ceremonies. On the "Day of the Polish Army," Poland remembers the victory of the Polish military over the troops of the Soviet Union in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz writes in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "On this day, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginnings of our country," he explains.

The 60-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, who was among the spectators, said that while the parade is a show, he is glad to see that the military has more modern weapons. "We feel a bit better because we see this good equipment and feel the presence of our allies - Americans, Britons, Romanians, and others," says Szelenbaum. "This is necessary in this situation, because Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand against (Russian President) Putin."

20:59 General Christian Freuding announces further German military aid for UkraineThe chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt," Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. According to him, the focus of military assistance is on providing additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. In total, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS are to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Additionally, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons are to be delivered. Around 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists, are also planned. Furthermore, 400 armored MRAP vehicles are to be provided. The artillery systems are to be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five civilians killed in Russian attacks in South and East UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed in Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an airstrike. Another fatality occurred in Donetsk in the east due to artillery fire. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed in a drone attack. Another man, previously injured in an earlier attack, died in the hospital, as reported by the authorities in Kherson. Meanwhile, authorities are urging residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army continues to attack strongly in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine discussing delivery of long-range cruise missiles in advanced stageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden on the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage," according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent," citing a source from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a timeframe in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's government is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to strengthen, among other things, the recently provided F-16 fighter jets. Kyiv has been pressing the US since the beginning of Russia's attack to provide Ukrainian forces with long-range missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep inside Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports, citing the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, that in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and their parts were transported to Ukraine.

You can read all previous developments [here].

In response to the Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet's statement about Ukraine's advances into Russian Kursk bringing the world to the brink of a third world war, the advancement could potentially escalate the conflict further if Russia views the Western support of Ukraine as indirect involvement.

In light of the Russian military's persistent warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has significantly heightened the global concern about a potential 'The attack on Ukraine' leading to a larger scale of conflicts.

Read also: