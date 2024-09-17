09:28 Ukraine: Russian military forces reportedly beheaded captive soldiers

09:02 Chechnya's Commander Spreads Optimism on Kursk Offensive Moscow remained silent when Kyiv invaded the Kursk border region at the start of August, but Chechnya's commander, Apti Alaudinov, shared his confidence on Telegram: "Let's relax, pop some corn, and watch our guys wreck the opposition." Since then, Alaudinov has become a significant voice in commenting on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media amplifying his statements. Experts believe that Alaudinov's widespread presence in the media is due to approval from the highest echelons. Some even speculate that Alaudinov might be a potential successor to the rumored ailing Chechnya leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Provides Ukraine with 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid Germany is providing Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros in winter aid, as announced by Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Moldova's capital, Chisinau. "Fall is coming, and winter isn't far behind," Baerbock said before a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform. Russia is reportedly planning another "winter war" to make life as challenging as possible for people in Ukraine.

08:01 Ukraine: Russians Bomb Energy Facilities in Sumy Ukraine reports a significant drone attack from Russia, with air defense shooting down 34 of 51 Russian drones. The air force reported activity in five regions, and energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was also targeted. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, threatening critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, which rely on backup power systems.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Reports 1020 Soldier Casualties According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia has suffered 1020 casualties, including deaths and injuries, since yesterday. The total number of Russian losses since the full-scale invasion in February 2022 is now estimated to be 635,880. In the past 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Ukrainian Newspaper Reports Attack on Russian Military Airport Overnight, the Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was reportedly attacked by drones, according to the Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post." The report claims that strategic bombers equipped with rockets are based on the airfield, which Russia has used for attacks on Ukrainian cities.

06:35 NATO Secretary General Encourages Discussion on Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg supports the ongoing international debate over granting Ukraine permission to strike Russian territory with Western long-range weapons. While each ally is responsible for making these decisions, Stoltenberg emphasizes the importance of close coordination. Ukraine has been requesting this permission to target Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure to counter the Russian invasion. Stoltenberg expresses concern about the potential escalation of the war but maintains that "the greatest risk for us is that Putin wins in Ukraine."

06:13 Meta Bans Russian Propaganda on Facebook and WhatsApp Meta, the parent company that manages Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, has prohibited the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through media outlets like Russian TV channel RT. In addition to Facebook, the ban applies to all Meta platforms worldwide. RT has already been blocked in the EU since the spring of 2022 due to disinformation campaigns related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Pardons to 37 Prisoners in Belarus Belarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has commuted the sentences of 37 prisoners convicted of "extremism." According to the Belarusian presidential administration, these prisoners will be released from jail. Among those pardoned are six women and several individuals with health issues. No specifics were provided regarding the identities of the 37 prisoners. In recent months, Lukashenko has repeatedly granted clemency to prisoners who were jailed for protesting against the government, pardoning 30 individuals in mid-August and another 30 in early September. In each instance, the president has emphasized the prisoners' remorse and requests for forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report Condemns Human Rights Violations in Russia A UN report has criticized the increasing human rights violations in Russia, stating that there is now a structured, state-supported system designed to suppress civil society and political opposition. Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2023, reports that critics of Russia's war against Ukraine and dissenters are being persecuted more harshly. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 political prisoners have been convicted on fabricated charges and sentenced to long prison terms. They are subjected to torture in detention and are often held in isolation cells or forcibly committed to psychiatric facilities. The actual number of political prisoners may be higher, according to a spokeswoman.

11:24 Sweden to Head Up Planned NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is planning to establish a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially taking the lead role. This would be an unusual setup for NATO, featuring multinational forces referred to as Forward Land Forces (FLF), much like those in other NATO nations bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen revealed this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed gratitude for Finland's request for Sweden to serve as the foundation nation for this presence, asserting that it would boost NATO's overall security.

10:06 Controversy Surrounds Attack on Navalny Associate's AllyA conflict is intensifying over a lethal assault on Leonid Volkov, a close acquaintance of the late Russian critic Alexey Navalny who sought refuge outside the country. Navalny's group alleges exiled tycoon Leonid Novinsky as the mastermind behind the March assault. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda voiced support for the opposition challenging Putin's regime, stating, "We will always back the opposition and meticulously analyse all claims about who orchestrated what." Volkov sustained injuries during the March 12 attack outside his property in Vilnius, necessitating medical attention afterwards.

19:34 Russian Troops Carry Out Persistent Assaults in DonbassRussian troops persistently assault regions in eastern Ukraine, with the Ukrainian General Staff reporting 26 repelled attacks in the Kurakhove area on the fringe of Donbass and 24 unsuccessful efforts by Russian forces to break through Ukrainian defenses in the surrounds of Pokrovsk, which has been contested for weeks. These accounts cannot be authenticated.

18:52 Film about Russian Soldiers Causes Stir at Toronto Film FestivalCanadian filmmaker Anastasia Trovimova's documentary "Russians at War," depicting Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian front, has stirred up controversy at the Toronto International Film Festival. Trovimova feels silenced by the overwhelming criticism surrounding her work.

18:17 Doctors Without Borders Questioned in RussiaThe Russian government has revoked the permit for Doctors Without Borders to operate within the country, effectively banning the organization's activities. The organization announced its departure from Russia, citing a letter from the Russian authorities in August, which requested the termination of its projects in major Russian cities like Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladimir, and Arkhangelsk. Since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Doctors Without Borders has also assisted thousands of Ukrainian refugees in border zones such as Belgorod, Voronezh, and Rostov.

17:38 Pistorius Pushes for German Artillery ModernizationGermany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius revealed plans for modernizing the Bundeswehr's artillery, with concrete action slated for early next year. Pistorius declared that efforts to acquire the wheeled howitzer RCH 155 and the essential ammunition will be submitted to the Bundestag in January. Pistorius confirmed that the number of artillery battalions would rise from the current five, although he refrained from specifying the exact increase. "At the division level and brigade level, we require several battalions in the coming years," he said. The Ministry of Defense is also working on proposals for the successor system to the Mars II rocket launcher, codenamed Puls.

16:47 Kazakhstan's President: Russia is "Invincible"Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Schomart Tokayev publicly acknowledged Russia's military superiority during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, stating, "The reality is that Russia is invincible." He warned of the grave consequences that a further escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict could have on all parties involved.

16:05 Eder: "There are no Russian Countermeasures"If NATO were to empower Ukraine to use supplied weapons against Russian targets, the retaliatory military response would be clear, according to Philipp Eder of the Austrian Armed Forces. Politically, there are also many arguments against the wavering position of Ukraine's supporters.

15:33 Putin Boosts Military Personnel Levels AgainRussian President Vladimir Putin has raised the strength of the Russian military for the third time since the commencement of the invasion of Ukraine ordered by him. According to a decree issued by Putin, the military's personnel should reach 2,389,000 by December, comprising 1,500,000 soldiers. In December 2021, Putin had increased the target strength of the armed forces to 2,200,000 people, including 1,330,000 soldiers. At the onset of the war in 2022, the Russian military had around 1,000,000 soldiers. This new target would represent a 50% increase in the military's strength compared to that.

15:03 Residential Building Striked in Kharkiv, Resulting in CasualtyKharkiv, one of the heavily bombarded cities in the Ukraine conflict, has suffered another attack from Russian forces. A residential building was hit, resulting in one fatality. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again urged for permission to strike deep into Russian territory.

14:31 Moscow Issues Warning to UN and Red Cross Regarding Kursk InspectionRussia issues a warning to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross against participating in an inspection trip to the western Russian region of Kursk, which is partially under Ukraine's control. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, these provocative statements are unlikely to be heeded by their recipients, in response to an invitation from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kyiv had previously stated that Ukrainian troops were adhering to human rights and were making every effort to protect the civilian population from the effects of hostilities in the Kursk region. The ministry had also invited the UN to aid in supplying humanitarian aid to these people and had extended an invitation to the Red Cross to join this mission.

14:00 Zelensky Introduces "Victory Plan" to Restore ConfidenceAfter a recent air strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine is increasingly advocating for the release of Western weapons. The government is seeking assistance, and despair is spreading among the population, as reported by ntv reporter Kavita Sharma. In an effort to restore confidence, President Zelensky proposes a "victory plan."

13:32 Ukrainian FPV Drone Achieves Record Speed of 325 km/hA Ukrainian First-Person-View (FPV) drone reportedly reaches speeds of up to 325 km/h, according to the "Kyiv Post." The report is based on footage published by the "Wild Hornets" unit, a volunteer group that constructs kamikaze attack drones for the Ukrainian military. "The high-speed FPV drone from Wild Hornets broke our previous speed record at 325 km/h," the caption reads. In an interview with the "Kyiv Post," a Ukrainian air reconnaissance officer hints that these drones could soon be deployed to take out targets from the air, such as combat helicopters firing rockets at Ukrainian troops near the front lines. They could even neutralize slower targets like Shahed drones or intercept guided air bombs fired by the Russians at residential areas, the officer said. FPV drones are controlled by pilots using a video headset, providing them with a cockpit-like experience.

13:28 Poland Supports Czech Arms Purchase Initiative for UkrainePolish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski pledges to Kyiv that Poland will financially contribute to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU in the future. He confirms this in an interview with the "Ewropeiska Prawda" in Kyiv. "We have made a political decision to provide €50 million this year and another €50 million next year," Sikorski states. However, there are technical, administrative, and legal obstacles. "It will definitely be accomplished," Sikorski says. The Czech initiative to procure artillery shells for Ukraine was launched at the beginning of the year in collaboration with partners. In July, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavski told the Kyiv Independent that the initiative had secured funding for 500,000 rounds and hoped to finance another 300,000 by the end of 2024.

12:59 Ukraine Extends Invitation to UN and Red Cross to Inspect KurskUkrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha extends an invitation to the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to investigate the situation in the Russian border region of Kursk, which is currently under Ukrainian control. "Ukraine is committed to demonstrating adherence to international humanitarian law," Sybiha declares on X. Ukraine launched a surprise offensive into the Russian border region of Kursk in early August, claiming to control over a thousand square kilometers and dozens of settlements. The objective is to demonstrate respect for human rights, humane treatment of Russian civilians, and avoidance of war crimes. Russia, on the other hand, is accused of committing atrocities on Ukrainian territories under its control.

12:32 Ukraine Condemns Assassination Attempt on TrumpUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemns the attempted assassination of US presidential candidate Donald Trump and expresses solidarity with him. "I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is unharmed and safe," Zelensky writes on X. He expresses his well wishes to Trump and his family. For Kyiv, it is unequivocal that violence has no place in politics. The relationship between Trump and Zelensky is complex. The US presidential candidate has repeatedly claimed that he could immediately broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

11:58 Russia Repels Ukrainian Advance in KurskRussia claims to have successfully repelled an advance by Ukrainian troops in its border region of Kursk. The military has reportedly regained control over the villages of Uspenovka and Borki, according to the defense ministry in Moscow, as reported by state news agency RIA. The Ukrainian army had unexpectedly advanced into Kursk on August 6, capturing substantial parts of the Russian region.

11:27 Intense Clashes and Casualties in KurskFollowing Ukraine's surprise offensive on Russian territory, the region of Kursk witnesses a standoff between experienced troops and counteroffensives on both sides. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz provides an overview of the situation and discusses Russian nuclear threats in light of Western rocket deliveries.

10:55 SBU: Russian spy apprehendedThe Ukrainian security agency SBU declares to have apprehended a Russian spy in Odessa. He is accused of espionage on mobile air defense units and a brigade, planning for potential Russian rocket and drone assaults. The Russians were reportedly planning attacks against mobile air defense forces. The 63-year-old Odessa resident is said to have been remotely recruited by the Russian intelligence service for financial compensation and secretly documented military facilities. If found guilty, he faces a life sentence for high treason under martial law, according to the SBU.

10:24 Putin's focus is on Ukraine, Russified Belarus as a side dish - Grievances from Belarusian exilesIn Belarus, the process of Russification continues. The UN and activists point out that the Russian language is replacing Belarusian extensively in the country. "I am aware that our Belarus is occupied," laments Belarusian Nobel laureate in literature, Svetlana Alexievich, currently residing in Germany. She deplores the humiliation of Belarusians, and recovery will be tough. Pavel Latushka, the former director of the Belarusian Janka Kupala Theater, also living in exile, complains about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions, who in 2021 denied the independent existence of Ukraine. "Ukraine is the main dish," he remarks, and a Russified Belarus "the side dish".

09:54 Ukrainian MP and alleged agent rewarded in RussiaAndrey Derkach, a Ukrainian MP who defected to Russia, has reportedly been appointed senator by the governor of Astrakhan, as stated by Kyiv Independent. Derkach served as a Ukrainian MP for almost 20 years but did not attend parliamentary sessions since the onset of the comprehensive invasion. His parliamentary mandate was terminated prematurely in 2023. He is now said to reside in Astrakhan and hold Russian citizenship. In 2022, the Ukrainian security service reportedly exposed a network of Russian agents in Ukraine, including Derkach. According to the report, Derkach received money from the Russian military intelligence (GRU) to establish private security structures, which would aid Russia in conquering Ukraine. Russia is said to have allocated millions of dollars for this purpose. The U.S. government designated Derkach as a "Russian agent" and imposed sanctions on him in 2022, and Kyiv put him on its wanted list.

9:23 Governor: Casualties in attack on BelgorodEight civilians were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS. A woman is in critical condition, according to TASS, citing Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. A private house and more than 15 vehicles were also allegedly set ablaze due to direct hits.

08:50 "Bild" disseminates false information - Kyiv refutes report on supposed peace planKyiv denies a report by the "Bild" newspaper about a peace plan by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alleging demands to utilize Western weapons for long-range attacks on Russia and a willingness to agree to a local ceasefire in certain conflict zones. In a statement to Ukrainska Pravda, Zelenskyy's communications advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn, says the report is incorrect. "'Bild' spread misinformation. 'Bild' did not see the victory plan, and none of the few individuals currently working on preparing the victory plan spoke to 'Bild'. Nobody will provide the Russians with a Minsk-3 or any other format. Ukraine rejects any freeze of the conflict, and this stance is represented by Ukrainian authorities at all levels."

08:17 Zelensky: Only 4 out of 14 Brigades can be adequately armedAccording to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine no longer has enough weapons to fully equip its troops. "We need to equip 14 brigades, but with the weapons delivered so far, we can only equip 4," Zelensky mentioned in an interview. He attributed the shortage of supplies to delayed deliveries, especially during the time when U.S. weapons deliveries were blocked in Congress for months at the beginning of the year. "We've used up all our reserves, both in depots and in reserve units," he explained. "We've spent all the weapons we had." Now, however, these reserve units must be re-equipped, the president stressed.

07:49 Ukraine reports numerous drones during the nightThe Ukrainian air force reports 56 Russian attack drones over Ukrainian territory. The main direction of the attack is reportedly the Kyiv region. The air assault was repelled, it is reported. During the air skirmish, 53 attack drones were downed in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, and Cherkasy regions. Another three enemy drones were lost in several regions without any losses.

07:19 "They don't deserve existence": Chechen commander slams POWsThe commander of the Chechen special forces unit "Akhmat", Major General Apti Alaudinov, seems to be obstructing the Kremlin's efforts to swap POWs with Ukraine. Responding to pleas for aid from families of Chechen troops captured in the Kursk region, Alaudinov stated, "Chechens have always considered surrender as the most disgraceful act," as reported by the Russian-language BBC channel. "In my view, you don't deserve to live. I'm astounded that you're still alive after laying down your weapons and surrendering like cowards," Alaudinov asserted. Chechen POWs should instead attack the Ukrainian soldiers watching over them, leading to their ultimate demise. According to the Institute for War Analysis, Alaudinov's remark likely aims to align with Chechen sentiments that hold similar views and portray the Chechen forces as an elite that makes extreme sacrifices in war.

06:37 Two Russian IL-38 Aircraft Enter Air Defense Zone Close to AlaskaTwo military aircraft of the Russian IL-38 type were spotted and tracked over the North American air defense identification zone near Alaska. According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, this incident occurred on Saturday, making it the third such occurrence within a week. The Russian aircraft reportedly remained in international airspace and did not breach United States or Canadian airspace. This identification zone covers the airspace around the US and Canada, where the identification, tracking, and control of civilian aircraft are crucial for national security purposes. An aircraft crossing these boundaries without permission may be regarded as a threat and treated as a hostile aircraft, potentially triggering interception by fighter aircraft.

06:12 RIA: Over 15 Russian Warships Join Chinese Exercises in Sea of JapanWarships from the Russian Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy are participating in missile and artillery drills in the Sea of Japan as part of the "Ocean-2024" maneuver, as reported by the Russian state news agency RIA. Approximately 15 Russian warships are participating, featuring the flagship of the Pacific Fleet, the guided-missile cruiser "Varyag", according to the Russian news agency.

05:46 General Staff in Kyiv: 23 Russian Attacks on PokrovskRussian forces continue their relentless assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Donbass, with increased intensity in the eastern part of Ukraine. The General Staff in Kyiv recorded 23 Russian attacks near Pokrovsk during the day, while 27 attacks were repelled near Kurachove.

04:44 Zelenskyy: 128 Guided Aerial Bombs in 24 HoursRussian invaders utilized 128 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in the last 24 hours, as stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address. "Rescue operations are ongoing in Kharkiv after a Russian aerial bomb struck a residential building. A typical multi-story apartment building suffered damage due to the blast, with ceilings collapsing," he said, as reported by Ukrinform. "To counter the terror wrought by Russia, we require a comprehensive solution, and that solution is long-range capabilities to destroy Russian military aircraft on their bases," Zelenskyy emphasized.

03:39 Suspected Trump Supporter Shows Desire to Fight in UkraineThe 58-year-old male arrested by the FBI for allegedly attempting to assassinate former US President Donald Trump expressed a desire to join the fight in Ukraine on the X platform. According to the "New York Times", the user's posts revealed a fondness for violent rhetoric following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. "I AM READY TO FLY TO KRAKOW AND JOIN THE BORDER OF UKRAINE TO ENLIST, TO FIGHT AND TO DIE," the suspect reportedly wrote, according to the newspaper. His accounts on X and Facebook were subsequently suspended. In several posts, he seemed to be trying to enlist soldiers for the Ukrainian war effort. Law enforcement officials declined to comment.

02:19 Explosions in KyivRussia is once more bombarding the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Air defense units are attempting to repel the attacks, as reported by the Ukrainian military via the Telegram messaging service. Eyewitness accounts report a series of loud explosions, indicating the use of air defense systems.

01:25 Ukraine Offers Flood Aid to Neighboring CountriesUkraine is offering to dispatch its emergency teams to neighboring countries, including Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, to assist in combating ongoing floods. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, announced this on social media, following instructions from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and in cooperation with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Ukrainian Chief Zelenskyy Upholds Persistent Appeal to Western Buds for Authorization of Raids on Russian Airport Hubs

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy maintains his plea to western allies to permit Kyiv to employ the weaponry they provide in assaults against targets within Russia. Following a Russian assault on a skyscraper in Kharkiv, Zelenskyy asserts in a video address that the sole method to halt this "horror" is through enabling Ukraine to directly strike Russian airbase facilities.

The European Union might consider providing aid or resources to support Ukraine in response to Russia's actions in the region, considering their ongoing concern for human rights violations and the situation in Ukraine.

Germany, as a member of the European Union, could play an active role in these discussions or decisions regarding support for Ukraine, given their recent provision of winter aid to the country.

