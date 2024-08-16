08:48 Russian supersonic bomber crashes, pilot killed

Yesterday's Crash of a Bomber During a Training Flight in the Irkutsk Region in Siberia

According to official reports, a pilot was killed in the crash of a bomber during a training flight in the Irkutsk region of Siberia. "One of the pilots could not be rescued," wrote regional governor Igor Kobsev on Telegram, citing the military command of the defense ministry. He also reported that three other fighter pilots were hospitalized with injuries. Preliminary information suggests that the cause of the crash was technical failure. The bomber, a TU-22M3, crashed in a desert area near a village. There were no further damages on the ground. The search and rescue operations at the crash site continued throughout the night, according to the governor.

08:04 Ukrainian Successes in Kursk: Russia Warns of Third World War Again

The advance of Ukraine in the Russian Kursk region has brought the world to the brink of a global war, according to Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet. Sheremet, a member of the defense committee, is convinced that the West is supporting Ukraine in its invasion. "Given the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the irrefutable evidence of the involvement of foreigners in attacks on Russian territory, one could conclude that the world is on the brink of a third world war," Sheremet told the state-run Russian news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany have stressed that they were not involved in the planning of the Kursk offensive. Many observers, like the ISW, see in the recurring Russian warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats a calculation to spread fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 ISW: "Strategic Lack of Imagination" by Putin and Russian Leadership

The Kremlin and the Russian military command have created a "complex, overlapping, and so far ineffective command and control structure in response to the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk region," according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This demonstrates that the Kremlin failed to plan for the possibility of a significant Ukrainian invasion of Russia, the ISW said. The border has been treated as a static front line since fall 2022 and "probably not adequately planned for eventualities for the defense of Russian territory." According to the US think tank, the Kremlin is now considering which areas along the border the Ukraine could attack next. This underscores that the Russian leadership has "suffered from a strategic lack of imagination."

06:40 Ukraine Reports Successful Attack in Crimea Region

Ukrainian forces reportedly attacked the Crimea region again overnight. Sergey Bratchuk, spokesman for the military administration in the Odessa region, reported initial damage to a ferry in the port of Kerch near the Crimean Bridge and a boat in Taman in the Krasnodar region. "Further reconnaissance measures are underway." Ukraine has reported several times in recent weeks and months about the sinking of ferries and boats that were also used for military purposes. It also appears that a submarine was sunk.

05:59 CNN: USA refuse ATACMS deployment in Kursk - as they deem something else more sensibleAccording to a CNN report, the USA continues to resist allowing the deployment of longer-range ATACMS missiles from American supplies in the Kursk region. This time, however, the concern about escalation is not the reason. Citing government officials, the network reports that the United States believes the ATACMS could be better employed to attack the Crimea occupied by Russia.

05:19 Zelensky: Supplies for troops in Eastern Ukraine have arrivedAmid increasing pressure from Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now paying the utmost attention to defense around the Donbass. "Torez and Pokrovsk, most Russian attacks are happening there," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The much-needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelensky did not specify whether additional troops were also deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 clashes since the beginning of the day.

03:46 Governor: Strategic bomber crashes in Siberia due to technical failureThe Governor of the Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reports the crash of a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type. The cause is said to be a technical defect. One member of the four-person crew died, the governor said, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. The rest of the crew managed to escape from the plane and were taken to the hospital, Kobzev wrote in the Telegram messenger.

23:08 Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign fighters and their familiesForeign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their family members will have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, citing President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently have the citizenship of other states, but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the head of state.

22:33 US government approves sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to GermanyThe US government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) explained that the arms deal, worth a total of five billion dollars (4.5 billion euros), strengthens the security of the USA "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner exchange fund

The primary task of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to repatriate Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Therefore, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "boost the fund for the exchange of prisoners of war by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield." This was announced by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Defense Intelligence GUR, Foreign Intelligence SZRU, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority set by the Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelensky," the press service quoted him. According to their own reports, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while crossing the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry 14:57).

21:46 Poland honors war heroes, draws parallel to Putin

Poland marked its victory over the Red Army with a military parade in Warsaw. The parade featured tanks and soldiers, including some from the US and other allied countries. Fighter jets flew over the thousands of spectators. "We must prepare and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," said President Andrzej Duda before the parade, which was the highlight of the state commemorations. On "Polish Army Day," Poland remembers the victory of the Polish military over the troops of the Soviet Union in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz writes in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "On this day, we honor all heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginning of our country," he explains.

Sixty-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, who was among the spectators, says the parade is indeed a show, but he feels better seeing the military equipped with more modern weapons. "We feel better because we see this good equipment and the presence of our allies - Americans, Britons, Romanians, and others. This is necessary in this situation because Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand against Putin."

20:59 General Christian Freuding announces further German military aid for UkraineThe chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt", Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. According to this, the focus of military assistance is on delivering additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. A total of two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS are to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024. In addition, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons are to be delivered. Furthermore, around 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists, are to come. Additionally, 400 armored MRAP vehicles are to be provided. The artillery systems are to be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five civilians killed in Russian attacks in southern and eastern UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed by an air attack. Another fatality occurred in Donetsk in the east due to artillery fire. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed by a drone attack. Another man, who had been injured in an earlier attack, died in hospital, the authorities in Kherson reported. Meanwhile, authorities are calling on residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army is continuing to strongly attack in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine discuss delivery of long-range cruise missiles in advanced stageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden on the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage", according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent", citing a source from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a time in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's government is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 combat jets, among other things. Kyiv has been pressing the US since the start of Russia's attack to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with their long-range missiles, so that they can attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep inside Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports, citing the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, that in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone single-shot suppressors, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

