08:14 Kherson reports three dead after shelling

According to Ukrainian reports, three people have been killed and another injured in Russian attacks on Kherson. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram that the Russian army had shelled the city center during the night. An artillery shell hit a residential building, says Produkin. An 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were killed in the attack. Rescue workers found another body when they were clearing rubble. A 54-year-old man was also injured by an explosion.

07:45 Ukraine: Drone attacks repelled during the night

According to the army, Ukraine was again attacked by Russia with "Shahed" drones last night. These were launched from the Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Sea of Azov. According to the Ukrainian air force, 14 of the 15 combat drones were shot down. According to the report, the drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. It remains unclear whether one of the 15 drones landed a hit or missed its target. Nothing is known so far about possible casualties or damage - for example from falling debris.

07:14 Taiwan sets up fund for Ukrainian refugees

Taiwan is providing one million US dollars to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland. A fund will be set up together with an alliance of major Polish cities, according to the Foreign Ministry in Taipei. Among other things, the money will be used to improve educational opportunities for Ukrainian children and young people.

06:37 Russia to use banned gas in war

The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes that the Russian Black Sea Fleet has admitted to using banned chemicals during the war. Among other things, the organization refers to a Telegram entry from the 810th Marine Infantry Brigade. It describes a tactic in which K-51 grenades are dropped from drones onto Ukrainian positions in order to force the soldiers out of their positions and then attack them with various weapons. In addition, footage from the 810th Brigade is said to show K-51 grenades presumably being used at Krynki near Kherson. These grenades are filled with CS gas, also known as tear gas, writes ISW. However, the use of CS gas in wars is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

05:40 Dead and injured after explosion in Lviv

An explosion in a house in Lviv has probably killed three people and injured at least four, as Lviv's mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported in the evening. Sadovyi notes that the load-bearing walls of the house were damaged and that people were trapped under the rubble. While the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been confirmed, Sadovyi says it was likely caused by a gas leak in the house's garage.

03:36 Zelenskyi thanks for cheetahs from Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi thanks Germany, Finland and the Netherlands for new military aid in the fight against the Russian war of aggression. Germany had supplied the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, 155-caliber artillery shells and other necessary weapons, said Zelenskyi in his video message broadcast in Kiev in the evening. Germany had also sent the US Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Selensky emphasizes that a well-functioning air defence system is the key to ending the war.

01:57 Gas consumption in Germany higher than in 2022

Private households and companies in Germany have consumed 7.2 percent more gas since October 1 than in the same period last year. This was reported by the Funke newspapers, citing calculations by the Federal Network Agency. According to these calculations, gas consumption by private households and businesses has increased by 2.5 percent. Gas consumption in industry even increased by 11.1 percent. However, unlike in the previous year, the Network Agency is not concerned. "We can see that gas consumption rises when it gets cold. But a few cold days don't worry us," said Network Agency boss Klaus Müller. According to the network agency's calculations, gas consumption in Germany in 2023 has fallen by 13.9 percent compared to the winters of 2018 to 2021 - i.e. before the Russian attack on Ukraine and the end of Russian gas supplies - despite the increase since October.

23:40 Kherson region under heavy fire

Ukrainian officials from the Kherson region report heavy Russian shelling and numerous drone attacks. The governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced that a man had been killed in a drone attack in the town of Stanislav, southeast of the city of Kherson. Seven people were injured in an attack on residential areas. According to local authorities, Russian forces also fired on a power plant near the front line in eastern Ukraine. The town of Kurakhovo is now without electricity.

22:23 Ukraine's frontline soldiers lack artillery ammunition

The Ukrainian armed forces are having to severely ration their artillery ammunition, reports the Washington Post. Due to the lack of ammunition, planned attacks against Russian positions have also been canceled. "We get a limited number for each target," a soldier from the Zaporizhzhya oblast is quoted as saying. For a smaller target, such as a mortar position, they received five to seven shells. "The guys are very tired," he says. They are still motivated because they have no other choice. "But you don't win a war with motivation alone." A member of another artillery brigade reports that they fire around 10 to 20 shells a day at enemy targets. Previously, the average was 50, sometimes up to 90 a day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the lack of ammunition this week.

21:43 Kiev considers electronic conscription

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is considering sending conscription notices for Ukrainians electronically in the future. This could be used to reach nationals abroad, among others. The army leadership has recommended that the government mobilize 450,000 to 500,000 soldiers in the coming year. According to various media reports, Kiev has not yet made a decision on this. The Ukrainian parliament must decide on the call-up.

