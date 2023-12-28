08:05 Ukraine restores energy supply in Kherson

Following Russian attacks the previous day, the gas supply in Kherson has been restored. President Selensky said that all state agencies were working to restore the energy supply. The day before, Russia had attacked Kherson and the train station in particular. According to Interior Minister Klymenko, 140 people were there. At least one person was killed.

07:38 Russian diplomat: Finland will be the first to suffer

According to Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov, Finland will be the first country to suffer from an escalation of tensions between Russia and NATO. "They lived quietly and in peace until they suddenly found themselves in this alliance between Russia and NATO. But since they are our neighbors, they will be the first to suffer if, God forbid, there is an escalation," Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna told the Ria news agency. Russia has threatened Finland this month over a new defense agreement granting the US wide-ranging access near Finland's border with Russia.

06:53 ISW: Drone images show killings of Ukrainian prisoners

The British think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports on murders of Ukrainian prisoners. According to the report, drone images show Russian soldiers shooting three Ukrainian men near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya oblast. The soldiers had previously been captured near Verkhove. According to the report, Ukrainian law enforcement authorities announced an investigation. The murder of prisoners of war is a war crime.

06:20 Nouripour: Could not compensate for loss of US aid

Green Party leader Omid Nouripour has pointed out the central role of the US in Western support for Ukraine. Germany and the EU could not compensate for the loss of American support, Nouripour told the German Press Agency in Berlin. "It is hardly possible to simply compensate for what the Americans have done so far, neither in terms of material nor money. But of course we Europeans will have to step up our aid for Ukraine in this case." The release of new US aid for Ukraine is currently being blocked by a dispute in the US parliament. According to the government in Washington, the previously approved aid for Ukraine will be used up by the end of the year.

05:18 Ukraine now counts 277 dead from landmines

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, 277 people in Ukraine have been killed by Russian landmines and other explosive devices. This was reported by the "Kyiv Independent" with reference to the state disaster control service. Among the dead were 14 children. 608 people, including 74 children, were injured by landmine explosions. Ukraine is now considered to be the most heavily mined country in the world. Currently, clearing the explosive devices is made more difficult by the snow cover.

01:22 Moldova's president: Putin will not stop if he is not stopped

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, warns against losing sight of the war in Ukraine: "You have to understand that Putin will not stop if he is not stopped," the pro-European politician tells an interview with the Romania-based media group Veridica. "And if he is not stopped, the cost for all of us will be much higher. It is Ukraine that is making the biggest sacrifice." It is in everyone's interest, "not just Ukraine and Moldova", that Ukraine continues to receive aid. Sandu has long denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and describes the Kremlin as the biggest threat to her country, which lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania. Russia accuses her of torpedoing good relations.

23:52 Putin invites India's head of government Modi to Russia

Russian President Putin has invited India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia next year. "We are waiting for him in Russia," Putin said at a meeting with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, according to a Kremlin statement. According to the statement, the Indian leadership has already agreed in principle to the visit. India and Russia maintain good economic and political relations. The leadership in New Delhi is neutral towards the Russian war of aggression, does not support Western sanctions against Moscow and repeatedly promotes conflict resolution through dialog. Since the start of the war, India has increased imports of cheap oil from Russia.

22:17 USA provides Ukraine with last aid package for the time being

The US government is providing Ukraine with a further 250 million US dollars (around 225 million euros) in military aid - meaning that the US funds approved to date have now been largely exhausted. This is the last package this year, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Among other things, the aid mainly includes ammunition - including 15 million rounds for smaller weapons as well as ammunition for air defense or the US Himars multiple rocket launcher. How US support will continue in the future is completely open. The White House had already declared in mid-December that it only had funds for one further military aid package for Ukraine this year. The release of further funds is currently being blocked by a dispute in the US Parliament between Republicans and Democrats. It is unclear if, how and when both parties will agree on new funds next year.

21:36 Selenskyj: Ukraine can become one of the largest arms producers

According to President Volodymyr Selenskyj, Ukraine can become one of the largest arms producers in the world in the future. He is certain that the Ukrainian arms industry "can definitely become one of the top 10 most productive and strongest arms complexes in the world over time", said Zelensky in his evening video address. The industry is already contributing not only to strengthening Russia's own defense capabilities against the war of aggression, but also to economic growth and employment. Selensky praised the agreement with Western partners, above all the USA, on joint weapons production as "one of our greatest political achievements this year". This makes it possible to build modern military equipment. The production of Western types of weapons is to be further localized.

20:49 Ukraine: tripled its own arms production this year

According to Ukraine, it has significantly increased its production of military equipment in 2023 despite constant Russian air strikes. "Overall, we have tripled our production this year," Olexander Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries, told journalists in Kiev. Almost a third of the economic growth of 4.9 percent was generated by defense companies. A total of around 300,000 workers are currently employed in the 500 or so mostly private companies. According to the minister, Kiev has increased the production of mortar shells by a factor of 42, among other things. Production of artillery shells has almost tripled.

19:59 Putin challenger Duntsova wants to found her own party

In Russia, journalist Ekaterina Duntsova, who was excluded from the presidential election, announces the founding of her own party. "This will be the party of all those who stand up for peace, freedom and democracy," Duntsova declared on Telegram. The Russian Supreme Court had previously rejected Duntsova's appeal against her exclusion from next year's election. The peace activist was previously only politically active as a city councillor in the Russian province. Among other things, she had publicly spoken out against the Russian offensive in Ukraine. "We must act to make our voice heard," Duntsova continues. She hopes that this will give Russians "the right to live without fear, to speak freely and to have confidence in the future".

