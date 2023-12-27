07:39 Dozens of Russian air strikes, 17 from Ukraine

Last night shows Russia's superiority in aerial attacks: according to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Kremlin troops attacked Ukrainian positions and civilian facilities dozens of times on December 26. Specifically, 60 airstrikes, 69 missile attacks, 46 attacks with Shahed drones, 69 missile salvos and eight attacks with cruise missiles were counted. 32 of the Shahed drones were shot down. According to the report, Ukraine only carried out 17 airstrikes.

07:11 Russian oil goes mainly to China and India

According to official figures, half of Russia's oil exports this year are going to China. "The most important partners in the current situation are China, whose share has risen to around 45 to 50 percent, and of course India," Russian state news agencies quote Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying. India's share has risen from almost zero to 40 percent within two years. "There used to be practically no deliveries to India." Europe's share of Russian crude oil exports has fallen from around 40 to 45 percent to around four to five percent.

06:45 Russia wants to install modern howitzers on the border with Finland

According to the arms company Rostec, Russia plans to station its most modern artillery systems on the border with Finland and Norway. The tests of the new Coalition-SV self-propelled howitzers have been completed and mass production has already begun, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told the state news agency RIA. The first series production will be delivered by the end of 2023. "I think that they will soon be deployed there, because howitzers of this class are necessary to outperform Western artillery models in terms of range." President Vladimir Putin had announced that Russia would strengthen its armed forces on the country's western borders when Finland joined Nato.

06:08 Germany identifies suspected war criminals - trial planned

The suspects in the first German investigation into a specific war crime in Ukraine are now known. "The alleged shooters and officers responsible have already been identified," Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann told the German Press Agency. The proceedings, which were initiated in mid-July, concern targeted shots fired by members of the Russian armed forces at fleeing civilians. "If we catch the perpetrators, we will press charges," said the FDP politician. "And if Ukraine or another country we are cooperating with catches these people, then we will make the evidence available so that charges can be successfully brought there." Convictions in absentia would generally not be considered for war crimes and other serious offenses under German criminal procedure law.

06:08 Zelensky advocates public discussion on mobilization

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi believes it is right that the draft law on mobilization in Ukraine should not be debated behind closed doors. "A discussion on new mobilization rules has begun today," he says in his evening video address. The military command, the Ministry of Defense and other bodies involved had presented it to parliament. It is important that the regulations are discussed transparently so that people understand the motives of the military leadership, said Selenskyj. "The law is something that affects everyone."

02:44 Kretschmer recommends Ukraine "temporarily" relinquish territories

Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer recommends that the Ukrainian government temporarily relinquish territory in the war against the Russian aggressors. "In the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine may first have to accept that certain territories are temporarily inaccessible to Ukraine," the deputy federal chairman of the CDU told the Funke Mediengruppe newspaper. "Not a single square metre of Ukrainian territory has become Russian," emphasized Kretschmer. "But as in other major conflicts, it will take time to find a final solution." Kretschmer once again calls on the German government not only to supply weapons to Ukraine, but also to take diplomatic initiatives.

23:38 EU wants to enable Ukraine aid even without Hungary

According to a report in the Financial Times, the European Union is preparing an aid program of up to 20 billion euros for Ukraine. The debt-financed plan would bypass Hungary if President Orban maintains his veto against new aid at the planned summit on February 1. According to the newspaper, the model envisages participating member states providing guarantees to the EU budget that would allow the European Commission to borrow up to 20 billion euros on the capital markets for Kiev next year.

22:00 Russia and India discuss the war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar plan to discuss the situation in Ukraine at talks in Moscow on December 27. This was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS, citing Moscow's foreign ministry.

20:36 Selenskyj: Russia firesat Kherson train station before evacuation train departs

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, Russia attacked the Kherson train station shortly before the planned departure of an evacuation train. One police officer was killed and four other people were injured in the shelling, added Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. The police had brought around 140 civilians waiting at the station to safety.

19:36 Ukrainian army chief "currently dissatisfied" with militaryservices

The Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Salushnyj is "currently dissatisfied" with the work of the military services responsible for mobilizing troops in his country to maintain the war effort against Russia. Salushny said this at a press conference - a day after the Ukrainian parliament published the text of a draft law that envisages reforms to the army conscription program, including lowering the age of men who can be mobilized from 27 to 25.

18:50 Putin receives heads of state and government of post-Soviet countries

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has received representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for an informal meeting in St. Petersburg. The heads of state and government of Belarus and those of the Central Asian republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan took part in an excursion to the magnificent Peterhof Tsarist Palace and other sights on Tuesday. The two hostile South Caucasus states Armenia and Azerbaijan were also represented at the meeting, which traditionally takes place at the end of the year.

Source: www.ntv.de